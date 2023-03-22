A Couple Found An Abandoned, 96-Year-Old Home In The Japanese Countryside And Turned It Into An Airbnb — Check It Out

After seven years of traveling around the world, Daisuke Kajiyama decided that he wanted to head back to his hometown to start a guesthouse with his late wife Hila.

[Daisuke and his late wife, Hila, in their traditional Japanese home. Daisuke/Yui Valley]

"She's from Israel, but we met in Nepal," Kajiyama, 40, told Insider. "And we came to Japan together."

Although Kajiyama is Japanese, he left the country right after graduating from university — backpacking and working in far-flung places like Portugal, Thailand, and Canada, among many others.

It had been years since he returned home to Tamatori, a charming village surrounded by bamboo forests and rice fields in the Shizuoka prefecture.

Kajiyama always knew he wanted his guesthouse to be a traditional Japanese home, but finding the right one to fix up wasn't easy.

[The exterior of the abandoned traditional house that Kajiyama ended up renovating. Daisuke/Yui Valley]

"Most of them are passed down through generations — they're like family heirlooms," Kajiyama said. "And I was a stranger to these families, with long hair and a mustache, so it was not easy for me to find."

One day, while he was wandering about the neighborhood, a local grandmother stopped to assist him in his search.

She pointed to two nearby buildings that were side-by-side — a former green tea factory and an old farmer's home — and told him they were empty.

"I thought maybe there was a chance to get them," Kajiyama said.

When Kajiyama finally managed to get in touch with the owner, he was met with a lot of skepticism. The owner felt the structures had deteriorated so severely that they weren't livable.

[Everything in the home was as it was on the day that the previous owners left. Daisuke/Yui Valley]

"But he didn't say no, so I thought I had a chance," Kajiyama said. "For the next month, I kept coming by to check the house while negotiating with the owner."

In the end, Kajiyama succeeded — the green tea factory and the old farmer's house were his to use. The former factory would be his home, while the farmer's house next door would become the guesthouse.

Kajyama and his late wife started working on the abandoned house in 2012, and it took them about two years to complete the restoration.

[The building is situated by a river. Daisuke/Yui Valley]

The guesthouse spans 85 square meters, or about 915 square feet, Kajiyama said. It's a wooden structure that's slightly elevated off the ground, with sliding paper doors and tatami mat floors.

Kajiyama estimates that he spent about $40,000 to $50,000 on the entire project, including fixing up the guesthouse and former green tea factory where he now lives.

Kajiyama's guesthouse, which has three bedrooms, can be rented for $120 per night on Airbnb.

[The living area of the traditional guesthouse after it was restored. Daisuke/Yui Valley]

The guesthouse — which Kajiyama named Yui Valley — currently has a 4.97-star rating on Airbnb, based on 387 reviews.

Kajiyama has been operating the guesthouse as an Airbnb for the past eight years. His wife was also involved in its daily operations until she died from cancer last year, he added.

[A small yard outside of the traditional guesthouse. Daisuke/Yui Valley]

Apart from managing the property and his guests, Kajiyama is also a bamboo farmer.

[One of the bedrooms in the ryokan. Daisuke/Yui Valley]

"I didn't know I was going to be a bamboo farmer," Kajiyama said. "When we first started our Airbnb, it was a grey zone in Japan — there were no rules for it yet."

Kajiyama felt that he needed to get a permit for the guesthouse, and the easiest way was through operating a "farm guesthouse," he said. It was just as well that the region he was in had a lot of bamboo forests.

To see more before and after photos of Kajiyama's Airbnb situated between the major cities of Tokyo and Kyoto, head to Insider.