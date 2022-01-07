A Man Who Cried Out 'All My Apes Gone,' A Guy Who Thinks Tim Cook Isn't Rich And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

YOU FINALLY MADE A MONKEY OUT OF ME

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Earlier this week, we opened up voting for 2021's "ultimate main character." We'd love if you could take a moment to pick your favorite main character from last year.

This week's characters include a man who became an instant meme after exclaiming his non-fungible tokens had been stolen, a guy who thinks a CEO who earns $1.5 billion isn't rich, a "Sesame Street" character who had a meltdown over a rock and a pundit with an opinion so bad it was dubbed "the worst take of 2022."

Thursday

Todd Kramer

The character: Todd Kramer, art dealer, proprietor of the Ross + Kramer Gallery, monkey avatar guy, crime victim.

The plot: On Thursday evening, Kramer tweeted out the now-immortal words, "I been hacked. All my apes gone. This just sold please help me."

According to ArtNet's Eileen Kinsella, thieves had "hacked Kramer's digital wallet" and made off with an estimated $2.2 million in stolen digital art — including some apes from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection. Kinsella also observed his tweet "drew a dreaded ratio of 711 retweets, 3,582 quote tweets, and 3,375 likes, a surefire sign of being mocked online."

He fortunately was able to get his stolen NFTs frozen on OpenSea, a decentralized non-fungible token marketplace.

Kramer later called the theft "arguably the worst night of my life."

Just wanted to say thank you to @j1mmyeth and @evankeast for your support in arguably the worst night of my life. I still believe #wagmi — toddkramer.eth (@toddkramer1) December 30, 2021

The repercussion: Kramer's cries for help did not earn much sympathy on Twitter, as his tweet was ratioed into oblivion and netizens had a good laugh at his expense, savoring the schadenfreude of the moment.

One guy snarked, "Wow, that's so sh*tty, I'm really sorry dude. But please change your pfp [profile photo] since you no longer own it."

Others joined in on pouring salt on the wound by humorously riffing off on the tweet.

Eleanor Rigby

Loved NFTs and was shocked when one day she logged on

"All my apes gone" — Hagai Palevsky (he/him) (@DialHForHagai) December 30, 2021

Rorschach's journal, Dec. 29, 2021. I been hacked. All my apes gone. — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) January 1, 2022

all my apes gone, lost in time, like tears in rain — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) December 30, 2021

The saddest story in six words is no longer "Baby shoes for sale, never worn" but "Got hacked. All my apes gone." — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) December 30, 2021

I been hacked.

all my apes gone. this just sold please help me pic.twitter.com/BfkWKRk2sK — Natalie's Cypher Era (Grillpilled) (@NataliesNotInIt) January 2, 2022

Just tried explaining "all my apes gone" to a regular person. Not going well. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 2, 2022

Though perhaps the deepest cut came from a fellow NFT collector who adapted his iconic tweet into an NFT, but priced at just 0.05 ETH.

Monday

Trung Phan

The character: Trung Phan, tech writer for The Hustle, rich guy police.

The plot: Following the news that Apple became the first company to reach a $3 trillion market cap, Phan said, "Tim Cook has been Apple's CEO since Aug. 24, 2011. Over this span, Apple's market cap has jumped from $340 billion to — just today — $3T. Despite this massive gain, Cook is only worth $1.5B. LESSON: You don't get rich being an employee."

Tim Cook has been Apple's CEO since Aug. 24, 2011. Over this span, Apple's market cap has jumped from $340B to — just today — $3T.



Despite this massive gain, Cook is only worth $1.5B.



LESSON: You don't get rich being an employee. pic.twitter.com/EjriD19Sj2 — Trung Phan 🇨🇦 (@TrungTPhan) January 3, 2022

The repercussion: Phan's assessment that Cook was barely getting by with just a $1.5 billion net worth drew mockery from the Twitterverse, as numerous people observed the Apple CEO is still a billionaire.

There is evidently an alternate universe where having a net worth of $1.5 billion does not make you rich. https://t.co/qM8UYGcRjr — Mike DAOdas (🏌️‍♂️, ⛳️) (@mdudas) January 4, 2022

Only $1.5bn. I bet he sleeps in the office because he can't afford rent. https://t.co/oMPaj84rG0 — Bruce Bateman Esq (@demigodgeous) January 4, 2022

"only $1.5b" <- more than you, me or Tim could ever spend in multiple lifetimes. bruh. That's rich — Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) January 4, 2022

Jeez, with only $1.5 billion how will he feed his starving family? — Insanul Ahmed (@Incilin) January 3, 2022

When $1.5B is "only" $1.5B, you know we've nuked the fridge... https://t.co/hUMmctT0Sf — Andrew Wilkinson (@awilkinson) January 4, 2022

Barely a billionaire. Embarrassing. — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) January 3, 2022

Phan attempted to defend himself from the merciless beating he took from the internet, by later quipping, "People, the Cook tweet was a joke."

Tuesday

Elmo

The character: Elmo, highly ticklish furry red muppet from "Sesame Street."

The plot: Earlier this week, someone unearthed an old "Sesame Street" clip from 2004 that featured Elmo beefing with his friend Zoe over her pet rock "Rocco" who was given the last oatmeal raisin cookie.

"How is Rocco going to eat that cookie, Zoe?" the muppet exclaimed. "Tell Elmo! Rocco doesn't even have a mouth! Rocco's just a rock! Rocco's not alive!"

there are tears in my eyes y'all my stomach hurting pic.twitter.com/bbkF9yDZLf — cheye (dr.booty) (@wumbooty) January 4, 2022

The repercussion: The resurfaced "Sesame Street" clip garnered millions of views and spurred a frenzied discourse online about whether a rock could eat a cookie, inspiring countless memes and jokes.

"You can't have that cookie, Elmo, Rocco wants to eat it!"

"HOW?!? How is Rocco gonna eat that cookie, Zoe?!" https://t.co/0mzq2RHU43 pic.twitter.com/dTaiKDFZ3n — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 4, 2022

fast forward to when Elmo is pleading the fifth when asked, under oath, about the whereabouts of Rocco pic.twitter.com/p5HikplYcG — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) January 5, 2022

Elmo being today's main character is the first good thing to happen in 2022 — Emily (@emilydawnlove) January 6, 2022

After the internet lost its collective mind over Elmo's fight with Rocco the rock, the muppet responded to the controversy by saying "Don't worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha!"

But he added, "Elmo doesn't want to talk about Rocco."

Don't worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha!



Elmo doesn't want to talk about Rocco. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022

Elmo also asked if anyone had ever seen a rock eat a cookie before.

Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022

Naturally, The Rock had to get the last word.

Yes, my friend.

This Rock devours cookies.

All kinds of cookies 😈🍪

I'll introduce you to #CheatMeals and it'll change your life.

Tell Cookie Monster to move it over, cuz I'm coming to Sesame Street to kick ass and eat cookies.

And I'm almost all outta cookies.

~ Rock 🐂 https://t.co/BjlZciRqxU — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 6, 2022

Wednesday

Nate Silver

The character: Nate Silver, founder of data journalism blog FiveThirtyEight, guy who got lucky that one time and coasted on it, frequent bad-take-haver.

The plot: On Wednesday, during a discussion with Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery about some schools returning to remote learning, Silver compared the closing of schools to stop the spread of COVID-19 with the decision to go to war with Iraq.

"Suppose you think that school closures were a disastrous, invasion-of-Iraq magnitude (or perhaps great) policy decision. Shouldn't that merit some further reflection?" Silver tweeted.

Suppose you think that school closures were a disastrous, invasion-of-Iraq magnitude (or perhaps greater) policy decision. Shouldn't that merit some further reflection? — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 6, 2022

The repercussion: Silver's hot take proved very unpopular among his peers, sparking widespread condemnation as netizens took turns dunking on the statistician for comparing school closures to the Iraq war.

MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan declared Silver's tweet perhaps "the worst take of 2022 already."

In which Data Guy Nate Silver doubles down on his insane comparison of school closures to protect kids and teachers from a deadly virus, to a war of choice that killed 100s of 1000s of innocent men, women, & children. Ladies and gents, we may have the worst take of 2022 already. https://t.co/xVMUllwkOD — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 6, 2022

Nate Silver says schools temporarily closing because of a raging pandemic is as bad (perhaps worse!) as the invasion of Iraq. Words fail. pic.twitter.com/hj0ti03w0D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2022

Remote learning is harming kids final boss https://t.co/HGcv62qhUB — luke (@lukeoneil47) January 6, 2022

I've been back on Twitter less than a day, but that Nate Silver tweet might just force me out again. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 6, 2022

what about if those kids are dead Nate https://t.co/MQadIPNNJg — Caroline Reilly (@ms_creilly) January 6, 2022

I finally saw the nate silver tweet, which is so grotesque that it's time for bed. — ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) January 6, 2022

if you ever worry your posts are bad just remember that Nate Silver compared zoom school to the mass murder of Iraqis. https://t.co/AdALyDgbJK — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 6, 2022

Nate Silver's trajectory from respected political prognosticator to circus clown cannonballing himself into a brick wall every other tweet has been a riches to rags arc that screenwriters and novelists should study. https://t.co/hHSMdHaXXq — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 6, 2022

woke up this morning still thinking about this world historically bad tweet https://t.co/hujNCRWFjy — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) January 6, 2022

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which included Neil deGrasse Tyson debunking the existence of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, and more.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]