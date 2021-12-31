Neil deGrasse Tyson Ruins Christmas For Everyone And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include an astrophysicist who decided to debunk the existence of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, a balloon letter artist whose shtick has become embarrassingly tired, a former hockey player with the worst argument for "natural immunity" and a CNBC host who has clearly never worked in retail.

Friday

Neil deGrasse Tyson

The character: Neil deGrasse Tyson, science communicator, director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space, Christmas killjoy.

The plot: On Christmas Eve, deGrasse Tyson sent out a series of tweets fact-checking the Christmas magic of Santa Claus.

In one tweet, he observed that the North Pole was located in the ocean, so Santa's workshop could only exist above a floating ice sheet. "Images that portray Santa's workshop with pine trees and snow-capped hills on the horizon are geographically underinformed."

Since the Northern Arctic is just ocean, Santa's North Pole workshop has only ever existed on a floating sheet of ice.



Images that portray Santa's workshop with pine trees and snow-capped hills on the horizon are geographically underinfomred. pic.twitter.com/zyGpAPfMAt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 24, 2021

He also said that if people left carrots, celery and hot tea for Santa in lieu of milk and cookies, the jolly elf would be "much, much thinner."

If people left carrots, celery, & hot tea for Santa on the table instead of milk & cookies, I bet he'd be much, much thinner. pic.twitter.com/HBIsNmMjx1 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 24, 2021

In subsequent tweets, deGrasse Tyson continued to up the ante, pointing out that the velocity required for Santa to delivery toys would vaporize both his reindeer and sleigh.

"To deliver gifts to all the world's Christians in one night, Santa must travel at hypersonic speeds through Earth's lower atmosphere, vaporizing his reindeer and sleigh," he wrote. "I'm just sayin."

For Santa to deliver gifts to all world's Christians in one night requires hypersonic speeds through Earth's lower atmosphere, vaporizing his reindeer & sleigh.



Just sayin'. pic.twitter.com/ONkW4HyBYa — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 24, 2021

He followed it up with yet another tweet, fact-checking the popular depiction of Santa's reindeer with antlers, saying Santa didn't "know Zoology."

Santa doesn't know Zoology:



Both male & female Reindeer grow antlers. But all male Reindeer lose their antlers in the late fall, well-before Christmas.



So Santa's reindeer, which all sport antlers, are therefore all female, which means Rudolf has been misgendered. pic.twitter.com/03skVxyYRE — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 25, 2021

"Both male & female Reindeer grow antlers. But all male Reindeer lose their antlers in the late fall, well-before Christmas."

"So Santa's reindeer, which all sport antlers, are therefore all female, which means Rudolf has been misgendered."

The repercussion: deGrasse Tyson's series of Yuletide buzzkill tweets drew the ire of the internet, which did not appreciate the astrophysicist nitpicking the scientific accuracy of Santa Claus's magic on Christmas Eve, with Brien Rea dubbing the astrophysicist "Neil deGrinch Tyson."

Neil deGrinch Tyson.



Just sayin'. 😂 https://t.co/9ks2tFdq1B — Brien Rea (@BrienRea) December 25, 2021

Lol then explain why my cookies are gone every year clown https://t.co/STtT3hlAfj — Eli Bashi (@EliBashiNBA) December 25, 2021

Being pedantically correct for a living is getting less & less endearing, dude pic.twitter.com/BHuIMMwb6b — Matt Jones (@othermattjones) December 24, 2021

a fist smashes the window and neil degrasse tyson forces his way inside. "the grinch's heart would explode if it really grew that much." he says. i point the shotgun and fire but his body absorbs the shells like a terminator. "he would expire instantaneously." — silent nate, holy nate (@MNateShyamalan) December 25, 2021

infamous santa denier neil degrasse tyson tugging at his moustache, perplexed, at all the presents under the tree this christmas morn — blunt enjoyer (@paradoomer) December 25, 2021

if i was santa working thru the night like the best amazon package deliverer you ever seen and u left me carrots, celery and hot tea as a snack, im burning ur house down. https://t.co/pH0PKQAN0l — Roronoa Ai (@oddeyepiper) December 25, 2021

The extra weight keeps him warm in the North Pole and provides balance for the sleigh since the back is loaded with toys.



Plus, on one night a year, he actually burns all those carbs



You must have missed that day in physics https://t.co/d6Mc7a2KiO — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) December 26, 2021

Why not just leave him meth? He'd be thin as a rail and get twice as many presents delivered. https://t.co/UEau0ad8hU — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) December 26, 2021

Christmas Day feels like a great day to block Neil. https://t.co/lRSllm8i8S — Rebekah Weatherspoon✨ (@RdotSpoon) December 25, 2021

You couldn't have just stopped ruining things when you demoted Pluto? — MJfromBuffalo (@mjfrombuffalo) December 24, 2021

But the coup de grâce came from former NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez, who informed deGrasse Tyson, "There is a time to [be] a scientist and a time be a regular person. Christmas is a time to be a regular person Neil."

There is a time to a scientist and a time to be a regular person. Christmas is a time to be a regular person Neil. We all know you are smart ok? — Jose Hernandez (@Astro_Jose) December 26, 2021

Sunday

Michael James Schneider AKA That Balloon Guy From Instagram

The character: Michael James Schneider, Portland-based artist known for social media posts using letter-shaped balloons, enthusiastic proponent of single-use plastic.

The plot: On Sunday, Schneider tweeted that in the new year he wanted to manifest a quote from internet personality Stephen Szczerba, who said, "All I want is the love of a healthy relationship and the sex of a toxic one."

manifesting this in 2022 (quote by @stephenszczerba) pic.twitter.com/c0VIqdgt8n — Michael James Schneider (@BLCKSMTHdesign) December 26, 2021

The repercussion: Schneider's latest art creation appeared to go over like a, uh, lead balloon with the internet, which felt his schtick was really something that 2022 didn't need.

Manifesting no more balloons for this guy in 2022 https://t.co/NudVfcYMUp — Jesse (@JesseDoctor) December 28, 2021

people that talk like this learned everything they know about sex and relationships from netflix https://t.co/WaqUKomKDc — Timothy / Conquest of Dread (@dreadconquest) December 29, 2021

I beg you all to learn something about sex ever. https://t.co/x4FZCjCXh4 — Dr Eleanor Janega (@GoingMedieval) December 28, 2021

king of single use plastics https://t.co/uN8xa4CQEI — (ง'̀-'́)ง (@carlymoore_) December 29, 2021

Imagine the face of the party city employee filling these up https://t.co/rIYW5NwGI3 — Sandy Frizzle (@SandyFrizzle) December 28, 2021

Monday

Beau Bennett

The character: Beau Bennett, former professional hockey player for the New Jersey Devils, guy who had COVID nine times.

The plot: Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in the United States with the Omicron variant evading the protection of vaccines, Bennett decided to ask, since vaccines still allowed you to spread the virus, whether people who "already had it" could "just sign a waiver saying we won't take up a hospital bed for anything COVID related" — adding that he had been infected nine times.

Ok I'm really stupid and I know nothing but if the vaccines "protect" you but you can still get and spread covid, can people who have already had it (natural immunity) just sign a waiver saying we won't take up a hospital bed for anything covid related? I've had covid 9 times — Beau Bennett (@BeauBennett19) December 27, 2021

The repercussion: Bennett's tweet boasting about getting COVID nine times but claiming that "natural immunity" still worked got buried under an avalanche of quote-tweets with numerous people roasting the former hockey player by quipping that he should have stopped tweeting after his first eight words.

"I've had covid 9 times" is not the way to convince people that natural immunity is better than getting vaccinated lol https://t.co/T78e3PqzGy — Tropical Depression Emily (@emblergh) December 27, 2021

you guys this is literally so funny. imagine saying you have natural immunity and then saying you've had covid 9 times like how is this real https://t.co/NEMgOohlzi — ramz (@ramzreboot) December 27, 2021

"I've had covid 9 times" coming in under the wire for a tweet of the year nomination https://t.co/giQDi3vt4x — ellen teapot 🇨🇦🏳️‍⚧️ (@asmallteapot) December 27, 2021

Covid has a personal beef with you if you're getting it 9 times https://t.co/csCgmSCMvJ — Zito (@_Zeets) December 28, 2021

Did this guy really just say I have natural immunity and I've had Covid 9 times? I don't think that natural immunity thing is working out for you. https://t.co/wdvi8VYlw4 — Kim McCauley (@lgbtqfc) December 27, 2021

I've had Covid 9 times isn't the flex you think it is https://t.co/QvNJMk6yOo — الكسندرا ميراي‎ (@Lexialex) December 27, 2021

this guy one covid away from a free mccafe beverage https://t.co/1nqrOlbnJx — brando (@brandotango) December 27, 2021

The cognitive dissonance between believing in "natural immunity" (a nonsense term that antivaxxers use) and claiming to have been reinfected 8 times. Seems sus.



Maybe just stop after "I'm really stupid and I know nothing." https://t.co/LkAO4oEpwP — Ryan Marino MD (@RyanMarino) December 28, 2021

Wednesday

Jim Cramer

The character: Jim Cramer, former hedge fund manager, host of CNBC's "Mad Money," Jon Stewart maul victim.

The plot: On Wednesday, Cramer tweeted out a photograph of empty store shelves at a Dollar General and captioned it "suboptimal," apparently attributing it to the United States's supply-chain shortages.

The repercussion: Cramer's snarky tweet went viral, but not in the way he had intended, as people pointed out to him that the empty shelves were actually the beginning part of seasonal restock, marking the typical annual transition from Christmas to Valentine's Day merchandise.

Sharp-eyed netizens even zoomed in on the shelves to observe they were clearly labeled for Valentine's Day.

These shelves are very clearly where Christmas stuff was up until last weekend and where Valentine's Day stuff will be shortly. Why lie like this, @jimcramer? You know full well that this was the case. https://t.co/wE7ugLMEBJ pic.twitter.com/dLzHamFUQu — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 28, 2021

Hi @jimcramer I am a Retail Store Manager, have been for 24 years. The weeks after Christmas is a transition into Valentine's Day. You condense and mark down Christmas and the. Fill with Valentine's Day stuff. This tweet is just irresponsible, and you should delete it. https://t.co/VtFoQSOgpH — Jersey Craig (@Jersey_Craig) December 29, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Christmas section is empty after Christmas



How ridiculous can Jim Cramer get? https://t.co/BGRPh2NiWR — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) December 29, 2021

Yes, you might have to wait an hour to get heart shaped candy — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) December 28, 2021

Jim, I live in the town next to you, and the Targets in Watchung and Union both have their Valentine's Day aisles all setup if you need some of that sweet VD candy. https://t.co/oUKjgPsH0o — jesus pizza (@shitfoodblogger) December 29, 2021

Wherein Jim Cramer discovers the concept of replacing an aisle of Christmas merchandise with Valentine's Day merchandise. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 28, 2021

