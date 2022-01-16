MONOPOLY GETS BIGGER, MORE NEWS AT 11
Microsoft To Purchase Activision Blizzard For Roughly $70 Billion, Will Look To End Company's Turbulent Past
Submitted by Jared Russo via nytimes.com
The Lede
While the dust is settling on maybe the biggest news to hit the gaming industry in years, more details have begun to trickle out of the fallout from Microsoft's gigantic purchase. Not only will Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, have to answer for the heinous allegations that have plagued Activision for years, there's still the questions about CEO Bobby Kotick's future and what the company plans on doing with their newly acquired Intellectual Properties like "Call of Duty" and "Overwatch."
Key Details
- Jessica Gonzalez, a former Activision employee and one of the organizers of the ABetterABK activist movement said this deal doesn't change the fight for better representation in the company. "We will continue to fight for improvement," she said.
- The deal is estimated to roll out over the next year-and-half.
- The troubles at Activision are from over, however the company has pledged $250 million towards diversity initiatives and recorded a $639 million net income in its last earnings report.
