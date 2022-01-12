Wordlemania, 'What's Going On In There?' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Wordlemania, the Seinfeld scene where Jerry asks Kramer "What's going on in there?" and the gap in your resume.

3. The Gap In Your Resume

The meme

It's an age-old question — at least in the context of job interviews: "Can you explain this gap on your resume?" But we, as a society — and, okay, specifically as millennials who have not had the luxury of the same kind of job stability and benefits that prior generations have had, and so have often been forced to hop from internship to temp job to entry-level role over the years — have tired of this question. We are tired of explaining gaps on our resumes, and, frankly, they're nobody's business. That's where this meme comes in.



Examples

can you explain this gap in your resume?



yeah, that's when my friends and I decided to hang out for a little — it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) January 10, 2022

"can you explain the gap in your resume" yeah that's when i was just kickin it — trash jones (@jzux) January 5, 2022

"Can you explain the gap in your resume"



Yeah it's The Gap. i was working at the Gap — MIAMI BAHE (@brian_bahe) January 11, 2022

"can you explain this gap on ur resume" it was then that Jesus carried me — zach zimmerman (@zzdoublezz) January 9, 2022

"can you explain this gap on your resume" yeah i got stuck in the Veil — Chaotic Witch Aunt (@AuntChaotic) January 11, 2022

"can you explain this gap on your resume" sorry my favorite sports team lost and i had to disassociate for a bit — noah hockey stick emoji (@capsboybebop) January 10, 2022

no i cannot explain this gap in my resume because that would be trauma dumping — sofie halili (@literallysofie) January 5, 2022

"can you explain the gap in your resume?" yes, i was showing my mother how to share a meme on facebook — kim (@KimmyMonte) January 8, 2022

"Can you explain this gap in your resume?"



"Absolutely, can you explain this gap in your staffing?" — Jesus Fucking Christ 🌈 (@SHEsus__Christ) January 10, 2022





Molly Bradley

2. 'What's Going On In There?'

The meme

A scene from an episode of "Seinfeld" called "The Chicken Roaster" has captured the internet's imagination this week. In a series of screenshots, Jerry notices a red light beaming from his next door neighbor Kramer's peep hole. "What's going on in there?!" he exclaims. Kramer explains that the Kenny Rogers Roasters sign from across the street has ensconced his entire apartment in a red glow.

According to Know Your Meme, a Halo fan first remixed the images in a reference to the video game back in September.

Then in October, a Dune fan had their own fun with the meme.

The meme finally hit a fever pitch this month as hundreds of netizens began riffing on the scene with their own favorite pop culture offerings.



Examples

Reply with the "Kramer what's going on in there?" Memes to cheer me up plz pic.twitter.com/GNATmWBfxy — Jake (@gazebospills) January 10, 2022

i enhanced the seinfeld meme last night... back to where it all started... back to the matrix...



was making this worth my time? no. but now it exists! pic.twitter.com/7nfeazt4he — alex (@tinysnekcomics) January 11, 2022

Jerry/Kramer is the best meme in months hope it never stops pic.twitter.com/k0CHGQb0Wr — anthony (@bananabureau) January 11, 2022

Pretty sure "what's going on in there, Kramer" started as an orb meme one-off. Glad to see a spinoff thrive pic.twitter.com/SoPPcmVS7x — literary agent needing jerk (@rajandelman) January 9, 2022

My very quick contribution to the Kramer meme: pic.twitter.com/6v3E2CMlXA — Liam Robertson (@Doctor_Cupcakes) January 12, 2022





James Crugnale

1. Wordlemania

The meme

A computer programmer made a fun web-based hangman-esque word game for himself and his partner. It caught on very quickly and, like clockwork, the world was divided into fanatics, haters, critics and innocent bystanders who were busy trying to decipher what the barrage of tweets with yellow, green and gray square emojis meant. I'll admit, it took me a day or two to figure out it was a game and not another Discord cult. Amid the chaos, someone tried to rip it off and got panned for it, but we also got some good tweets.



Examples

[youth pastor voice] wordle? you know whose WORD 'LL change your life?



⬛️⬛️🟩⬛️⬛️

⬛️🟩🟩🟩⬛️

⬛️⬛️🟩⬛️⬛️

⬛️⬛️🟩⬛️⬛️

⬛️⬛️🟩⬛️⬛️ — J.R.R. Jokin (@joshcarlosjosh) January 9, 2022

I made a Wordle sequencer that turns your results into music 🎶 pic.twitter.com/oIkowweojz — David McFarlane (@dvd_mcf) January 11, 2022

When you're only 18 mins away from the next #wordle pic.twitter.com/9f72YzxafD — Mark (@TheUnRealMR0808) January 2, 2022

Wordle 204 56/172 I think I am doing this wrong pic.twitter.com/WHYtXKLhHz — John Moe (@johnmoe) January 9, 2022

howdy howdy howdy

🤠

⬜️⬜️⬜️

🟨 ⬜️ 🟨

👇 🟨 🟩👇

🟩 🟨

🟩 🟩

👢 👢



I'm the wordle sherrif, 420 6/9 — Peggy is a trans lady who draws stuff. Follow her. (@egypturnash) January 5, 2022

The whole internet loves wordle guy, the guy that made wordle.



*A couple of days later*



We regret to inform you that wordle guy did an American English spelling. — pdarigan (@pdarigan) January 12, 2022





Adwait Patil

