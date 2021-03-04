Adam Driver And Eve Passenger, A Non-Fungible Drawing Of Spider-Man, And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week all we can really think about is the vaccine, and we are daring to dream of what we will do once we get it. Meanwhile, we continue to stare at ourselves on Zoom calls and bicker on Twitter.
- This is unnervingly accurate:
2. I think I've read enough to basically understand what NFTs are now, and I maintain that they still don't make sense:
3. Never change, cats.
4. Some good news:
5. Eve Passenger, née Eve Backseat Driver:
6. no <3
7. Miss doing this with my friends:
8. Is this how horses have always felt?
9. Sounds normal to me:
10. Dionne Warwick, singer and beloved cultural icon, has been delighting us with her Twitter presence for a long time now. Frankly, if you don't know her whole deal by this point, the below tweet is all you really need to know.
For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.