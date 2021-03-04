Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week all we can really think about is the vaccine, and we are daring to dream of what we will do once we get it. Meanwhile, we continue to stare at ourselves on Zoom calls and bicker on Twitter.

This is unnervingly accurate:

me staring at myself on a zoom call pic.twitter.com/4hc78ue3cB — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 1, 2021

2. I think I've read enough to basically understand what NFTs are now, and I maintain that they still don't make sense:

look i understand this non fungible token used up the same energy as 400 ford f-150s idling for 11 years , but now the computer says i own a drawing of spider man — food truck drove away with my debit card (@fart) February 28, 2021

3. Never change, cats.

In the UK right now a train is delayed as a cat is sitting on the roof and refusing to come down. pic.twitter.com/I4WAC681Te — RS Archer (@archer_rs) March 3, 2021

4. Some good news:

romaine lettuce hasn't been called back in a minute. i'm glad she got her life together — AIDA (@shutupaida) March 2, 2021

5. Eve Passenger, née Eve Backseat Driver:

The existence of Adam Driver implies the existence of Eve Passenger — Iris👾 ☻ (@Jest_Iris) March 2, 2021

6. no <3

normalize leaving after the first red flag, i won't do it, but you guys should — charisse 💫 (@gngchar) March 2, 2021

7. Miss doing this with my friends:

me and my homie after we get the vaccine pic.twitter.com/vMv0Qbrckk — Michael (@_FleerUltra) March 1, 2021

8. Is this how horses have always felt?

Tying my boyfriend up like a horse outside the restaurant I'm eating inside of after I'm vaccinated and he's not — Ms. Hole LLC (@sludge_girl) March 1, 2021

9. Sounds normal to me:

Making small talk after the pandemic pic.twitter.com/YOa091oLZl — Thick Cave & the Bad Tweets™ (@TimDuffy) March 2, 2021

10. Dionne Warwick, singer and beloved cultural icon, has been delighting us with her Twitter presence for a long time now. Frankly, if you don't know her whole deal by this point, the below tweet is all you really need to know.

Google me if you are curious about my life. I am not writing all of that. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) March 2, 2021

