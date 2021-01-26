248
WTF, NFT?

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
In October 2020, Miami-based art collector Pablo Rodriguez-Fraile spent almost $67,000 on a 10-second video artwork that he could have watched for free online. Last week, he sold it for $6.6 million.

The Lede

The video in question was the creation of Mike Winkelmann, an artist who goes by the name of Beeple. Because the video was authenticated by blockchain, it was certified as a totally unique piece of art. Because most things online can so easily be reproduced, this gives digital art like Beeple's real value.

Key Details

  • The clip in question is a computer-generated video of a giant likeness of Donald Trump.
  • Beeple's video is an example of "non-fungible token," or NFT: a unique item that can't be exchanged for any kind of equivalent item(s). Things like internet domain names or sports cards are examples of non-fungible items, while things like dollars and gold bars are fungible.
  • Though the market for NFTs has ballooned lately, it might be a price bubble — if the excitement wanes, investors could lose millions.

