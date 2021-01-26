Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
How A 10-Second Video Clip Sold For $6.6 million
The LedeThe video in question was the creation of Mike Winkelmann, an artist who goes by the name of Beeple. Because the video was authenticated by blockchain, it was certified as a totally unique piece of art. Because most things online can so easily be reproduced, this gives digital art like Beeple's real value.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Money Actually Can Buy Happiness, Study Says
Want A Bigger Stimulus Check? File Your Taxes This Weekend
The 20th Annual Rich List, The Definitive Ranking Of What Hedge Fund Managers Earned In 2020