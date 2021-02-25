👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
Timothée Chalamet Is The Tom Cruise Of Michael Ceras, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
GIVE ME YOUR MONEY

· Updated:

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, certain celebs came out with some extremely brilliant takes on the pandemic and life philosophies. Enjoy.

  1. There's truly no winning:

2. Moment of silence for Brian:

3. Oh:

4. Get ready to have Harry Potter ruined for you anew:

5. The real holy trinity:

6. Somehow this makes perfect sense:

7. Sean… thank you.

8. Did MC Hammer just invent wisdom?

9. Fair enough.

10. Gonna be thinking about this one for a long time (specifically, the rest of my life):

For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample