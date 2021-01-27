This Is What Congress Is Actually Saying When They Pass The Minimum Wage Increase
This is how helpful it is, raising minimum wage to $15 an hour.
[Via Twitter]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
This is how helpful it is, raising minimum wage to $15 an hour.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Never mind what's actually going on with GameStop and Wall Street: here are all the great memes about it. Enjoy.
Greene has repeatedly tried to distance herself from QAnon, but she has never disowned the conspiracy movement.
This guy refuses to cooperate with the cops during a traffic stop and ends up ruining date night for himself and his girlfriend.
Chamath Palihapitiya dukes it out with CNBC's Scott Wapner over the drama surrounding GameStop stocks.
And getting rid of it will take a lot of work.
If you get lost in the wilderness, don't panic. Most people are found within three days, so you'll need a solid plan to help you last until then.
One is really melodious. The other, well, isn't.
Shortly after the 2020 election, this award-winning writer reflected on the massive Hollywood blockbuster that became an unexpected source of political emotion for her in the aftermath of Donald Trump's victory.
"The least interesting part of Kim's life is probably the ending," says the director of a new HBO series that tells the story of the investigation into the Swedish journalist's murder.
This is how helpful it is, raising minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Currently, the FDA has authorized the use of two COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, in the US. Which vaccine has more side effects, according to data?
Timberlake is fantastic as an ex-con father figure to a gender-nonconforming boy. But why is Hollywood obsessed with straight-man redemption arcs in LGBTQ+ stories?
Facebook ads are persistent and eye-catching but sometimes a complete scam.
Elle Hell's parody of Sanders' iconic inauguration is an instructional that feels the Bern.
Apple's top-notch AirPods Pro are 20% off today, and that's near the lowest price we've seen them hit.
Tony Hawk might be getting up there in years, but he's still got it.
There's a reason you miss the people you didn't even know that well.
Adam Ragusea explains the amazing tasting skin of a freshly baked brownie.
One of the premier MAGA gatherings in the nation is struggling to recreate the magic this year.
The latest nostalgia stock to jump on the Reddit rally is BB Liquidating Inc., the final remnant of bankrupt video-rental company Blockbuster. The penny stock surged 774% Tuesday to just under 5 cents a share, the highest since 2012.
Video has emerged of Marjorie Taylor Greene peppering David Hogg with questions just a few weeks after he survived the shooting at his high school.
Bad economies usually hurt both workers and investors. Only the first part has been true this time.
An increasing number of Pakistanis are making videos that have resulted in arrests and even deaths.
negaoryx, a Twitch streamer, was on the receiving end of a lewd "joke" and calmly delivered an epic takedown of people who use the "you can't take a joke" response.
This is the story of one strange moment in animation history, two reluctantly warring teams of animators, and three movies, only one of which you can see today.
"You talking to me? You talking to me? Then who the hell else are you talking to?"
See the risk of contracting the disease in your county, and read our county-specific guidance for common activities to help you lower your risk and protect your community.
GameStop, which is expected to lose money this year and next, has more than quadrupled in value in under a month because it's effectively become a meme stock.
Alex Melton transforms the Bare Naked Ladies' song "One Week" into a Blink 182 punk-pop banger.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
"Annoying" is a subjective criteria, but we reached out to a number of sound experts to find out if there's consensus on some of them.
Orgasmic meditation was born from a con man's 1970s sex commune. It ended as a techie summit for pricey clitoral curiosity — that is, before the FBI got involved.
When you can't reason with your children, throw the issue at question literally out of the window.
The executive orders will take aim at fossil fuels and set the US up to be an international leader on tackling the climate crisis.
In the mid-2010s, the unpaid, coffee-fetching masses appeared to be rising up. But 10 years later, there are few signs that the entry-level revolt happened at all.
What could possibly go wrong if you injected mushrooms you had bought from the dark web into your veins?
The new documentary "A Woman's Work" examines the harassment, ogling and incredibly low pay NFL cheerleaders receive, and the brave women fighting to change it.
The stat has become extremely popular with both celebrities and your COVID-denying friends on Facebook. Here's how to push back.
A skier captured the moment they had a scary fall down a deep crack.
Scientists disagree whether the number of lung cancer patients who never smoked is increasing, but the proportion who never did clearly is.
It looked like a Defense News story, but the truth was this meme was full of lies and intent on spreading misinformation.
They say a magician should never reveal their secrets, but magician Wes Barker decided to make an exception for this phone book magic trick he's planning to retire.
Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, has a past as an informer for federal and local law enforcement, repeatedly working undercover for investigators after he was arrested in 2012, according to a former prosecutor and a transcript of a 2014 federal court proceeding obtained by Reuters.
Apple patched three exploits it believes hackers were actively using to break into iPhones and iPads.
Here's how r/WallStreetBets's high-risk/high-reward plays shot GameStop's stock to the moon.
Wirecutter is obsessed with the humidifier that untold numbers of purchasers despise.
Companies are figuring out how to balance what appears to be a lasting shift toward remote work with the value of the physical workplace.