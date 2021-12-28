This Reddit Thread Of The Things Everyone Should Experience Before They Die Will Give You A Serious Case Of Wanderlust

Do you have a bucket list of places you want to go or things you want to do before you give up the ghost? Perhaps you've left out a few things.

Redditor u/Josh13241000 queried the r/AskReddit community about the things that — in their opinion — everyone should experience in their lifetime and the varied responses make for a cool checklist of recommended escapades.

Here were a few of the most compelling suggestions — and some of the responses might make you reevaluate your current trajectory on the road of life.

This response by u/quidproquip seemed to sum up most of the replies.

Seeing The Northern Lights

Seeing A Planet

Seeing The Milky Way

Seeing The Grand Canyon

Hiking To The Top Of A Mountain To See The Sunrise

Watching An Ocean On A Silent Beach

The responses to u/Josh13241000's post wasn't limited to travel, with many people also suggesting some more intrinsic experiences.

Living Alone

Getting A Hug From Someone Waiting To See You All Day

Working In Customer Service/Retail

