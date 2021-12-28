Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
This Reddit Thread Of The Things Everyone Should Experience Before They Die Will Give You A Serious Case Of Wanderlust
THE COSMOS ARE RAD, MAN
·Updated:

Do you have a bucket list of places you want to go or things you want to do before you give up the ghost? Perhaps you've left out a few things.

Redditor u/Josh13241000 queried the r/AskReddit community about the things that — in their opinion — everyone should experience in their lifetime and the varied responses make for a cool checklist of recommended escapades.

Here were a few of the most compelling suggestions — and some of the responses might make you reevaluate your current trajectory on the road of life.

What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime? from AskReddit

This response by u/quidproquip seemed to sum up most of the replies.

Comment from discussion quidproquip's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".

Seeing The Northern Lights

Comment from discussion grootscootnboogie's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion telescopes_and_tacos's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion shooto_style's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion Ferret-Foreign's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion CaptBranBran's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".

Seeing A Planet

Comment from discussion NooaJ's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion DarkMatter170's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion nghtgaunt's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".

Seeing The Milky Way

Comment from discussion ilikegarlicbread_'s comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion daufky's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion herpaderpadont's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion opensandshuts's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion herpaderpadont's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".

Seeing The Grand Canyon

Comment from discussion Oncewasasweetgirl's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion saugoof's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion Oncewasasweetgirl's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".

Hiking To The Top Of A Mountain To See The Sunrise

Comment from discussion thomriddle45's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion Objective_Method_306's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion kyllothomas's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".

Watching An Ocean On A Silent Beach

Comment from discussion LittleJessiePaper's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion QueenTahllia's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion bleezzzy's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".

The responses to u/Josh13241000's post wasn't limited to travel, with many people also suggesting some more intrinsic experiences.

Living Alone

Comment from discussion fluffhead711's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion DisplayInformal7267's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion Bezere's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion chiritarisu's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".

Getting A Hug From Someone Waiting To See You All Day

Comment from discussion I_Love_Small_Breasts's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion UnicornFarts1111's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion Pope00's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".

Working In Customer Service/Retail

Comment from discussion McGregor_Tears's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion Josh13241000's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".
Comment from discussion micarst's comment from discussion "What's something everyone should experience in their lifetime?".

[Read more of the things Redditors think people should experience before they die at r/AskReddit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

DIGG NAMESPACE | CORONAVIRUS

Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.

DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED
teepublic.com

Not only can you buy this impressionistic interpretation of Rick and Morty on a tee for just 20 bucks, you'll also be supporting the independent artist who designed it.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x