This Reddit Thread Of The Things Everyone Should Experience Before They Die Will Give You A Serious Case Of Wanderlust
Do you have a bucket list of places you want to go or things you want to do before you give up the ghost? Perhaps you've left out a few things.
Redditor u/Josh13241000 queried the r/AskReddit community about the things that — in their opinion — everyone should experience in their lifetime and the varied responses make for a cool checklist of recommended escapades.
Here were a few of the most compelling suggestions — and some of the responses might make you reevaluate your current trajectory on the road of life.
This response by u/quidproquip seemed to sum up most of the replies.
Seeing The Northern Lights
Seeing A Planet
Seeing The Milky Way
Seeing The Grand Canyon
Hiking To The Top Of A Mountain To See The Sunrise
Watching An Ocean On A Silent Beach
The responses to u/Josh13241000's post wasn't limited to travel, with many people also suggesting some more intrinsic experiences.
Living Alone
Getting A Hug From Someone Waiting To See You All Day
Working In Customer Service/Retail
[Read more of the things Redditors think people should experience before they die at r/AskReddit]