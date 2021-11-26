Chipotle Ruins Thanksgiving For Everyone And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Everyday somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a financial news website that claimed "average Americans" are paying $90 for a bottle of wine, a woman who posted the worst Thanksgiving delicacy imaginable, a conservative news editor with the pettiest scoop about Vice President Kamala Harris and a a weirdly menacing Chipotle ad.

Saturday

MarketWatch

The character: MarketWatch, a financial-news website operated by Dow Jones & Co, moral panic generator.

The plot: On Saturday, MarketWatch tweeted a story claiming that "Average Americans are paying as much as $100 to $200 for a single concert ticket, $90 for a bottle of wine, and $5 a gallon for gas."

The repercussion: Twitter cried foul on MarketWatch for wildly exaggerating that inflation had caused "average Americans" to pay upwards of $90 for a bottle of wine. MarketWatch's botched numbers became a trending topic as netizens poked fun at the financial site for their bad math.

Average Americans are paying $90 for a bottle of wine? Something seems off with these estimates. pic.twitter.com/hEYuEVeu8p — Stephen Kleinschmit (@profstevek) November 20, 2021

I literally have a family member in the booze industry for 30 years and I can tell you definitively that no AVERAGE consumer is paying $90 for a bottle of wine. This is disinfo on steroids. — Diletta, Vaxxed & Masked Suburban "Housewife" (@lividddh) November 20, 2021

There is zero chance the "average American" is paying $90 for a bottle of wine. — Voting Rights is Job #1 (@KeepingSunny) November 20, 2021

There is zero chance that average Americans are paying $90 for a bottle of wine or $5 for a gallon of gas. https://t.co/viNh3CpxpY — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) November 20, 2021

The funny thing is the article doesn't even quote a specific "average" American who's buying $90 wine. Like, was the interviewee Paul Giamatti's teacher character in Sideways? — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 20, 2021

Feeling very average American tonight. About to purchase my daily $90 bottle of wine & down my 12 gallons of milk — LeGate (@williamlegate) November 21, 2021

Good job cherrypicking. If average Americans can't find a bottle of wine for less than $90, they should probably stop drinking and Google the correct way to buy things with money. https://t.co/dhmkQdtqs3 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) November 20, 2021

Average Americans know a bottle of wine is NOT $90, concert tickets have been $100-200 for decades, and this Market Watch headline is hysterically dishonest. https://t.co/UqvJfBqZOz — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 20, 2021

After the blowback from the Twittersphere, MarketWatch deleted their tweet and issued a correction to their original story.

"A previous version of this report inaccurately implied that $5-a-gallon gasoline, $90 bottles of wine and $200 concert tickets were typical purchases of late among average Americans. The story has been corrected."

Fox Business's Brie Stimson reported that MarketWatch updated their article to say the "national average gas price is currently $3.41."

Sunday

Kari Steele

The character: Kari Steele, reporter for ABC15 Arizona, pickle enthusiast.

The plot: In the lead-up to Thanksgiving, Steele tweeted a cursed image of a "cranberry and pickle pie" — which appeared to consist of a cranberry pie topped with slices of pickle.

The repercussion: Steele's abominable pastry dish went viral on Twitter, where it was universally panned as some type of crime against humanity.

Apparently they have meal plans in Hell. https://t.co/a5U76EIzlk — Lecrae (@lecrae) November 24, 2021

if i go to yo place for thanksgiving and see this im fuckin stealing something out of your house https://t.co/CsmAOBAqaU — Corn ✮ (@sneerid) November 25, 2021

maybe mint choc chip ice cream isn't that bad https://t.co/TQ2UAbivct — johan (@malaymango) November 24, 2021

I feel like I just witnessed a war crime.https://t.co/8zN0eWGlBS — Radio (@NegativeBloom_) November 23, 2021

Never forget that there is evil out there in the world https://t.co/OU4mxjcSzO — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 24, 2021

We need to put a hold on all white women until we figure out what the fuck is going on. https://t.co/aGUMRvhBHx — Hanz (@HanzOfHarkir) November 24, 2021

Tuesday

Brent Scher

The character: Brent Scher, executive editor of the conservative news outlet Washington Free Beacon, pan purchase police.

The plot: Scher published a "breaking investigative exclusive" that Vice President Kamala Harris "dropped nearly $600" on pots and pans at the E. Dehillerin Cookware Shop while she was on a diplomatic trip in Paris, France.

"Spending spree at French boutique comes as US families fret over cost of Thanksgiving dinner," the Free Beacon trumpeted.

Quelle horreur.

Breaking investigative exclusive w/ @Kredo0: @KamalaHarris dropped nearly $600 at boutique Parisian cooking shop E. Dehillerin, an impressive haul that includes this lovely $375 oval dish. https://t.co/XF1aftpQwx pic.twitter.com/6tLXdtgMH4 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 23, 2021

The repercussion: Scher's revelation about Vice President Harris's pricey pan purchase sparked mockery across the internet as politicos roasted the conservative outlet for making hay out of a purchase she made using her own money.

Next you're going to tell me she eats a few almonds before bed or she wore a tan suit. pic.twitter.com/Lwg8D5VTUa — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 23, 2021

Let me see if I understand this correctly: VP Kamala Harris, on her own time, with her own money, purchased an expensive and high quality pan, which is financially sensible, and yet the story is that she's "out of touch" but not the Florida guy who famously shits in gold toilets? — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 24, 2021

So, a regular day at the Le Creuset outlet in the US. https://t.co/SsXMyXzzGW — Angela (@TheKitchenista) November 24, 2021

So much implicit sexism here.



A politician could drop twice that on sports tickets and no one would care. https://t.co/R7qsJE4OQe — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) November 24, 2021

Food Network chef Ted Allen called the so-called bombshell report a "bumbling story" and commended Vice President Harris for her cookware savviness.

Better headline for this bumbling story: Food-savvy VP @KamalaHarris knew exactly where to scout out cookware in Paris: The legendary E. #Dehellerin. https://t.co/gUgexaMViB — Ted Allen (@TheTedAllen) November 26, 2021

Thursday

Chipotle

The character: Chipotle Mexican Grill, a fast food chain with a questionable food safety record.

The plot: On Thursday night, Chipotle ran an epic two-and-a-half minute mawkish advertisement during the Cowboys-Raiders game that featured a cartoon farmer seemingly freezing to death in the snow and his son picking up the mantle of the family farm.

Only true chipotle fans can see this pic.twitter.com/rKmWjaPEQd — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) November 16, 2021

The repercussion: The Chipotle ad got ripped apart by football fans who were flabbergasted that the excessively long commercial was actually a promotion for the fast food chain.

Wut in the freaking world was that chipotle commercial?? Holy crap — Mike Wright (@FFHitman) November 25, 2021

Ad Exec: How do we sell more burritos?

Some marketing genius at Chipotle: Let's make a cartoon about a dude's dad getting a heart attack in the snow and air it on Thanksgiving. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 26, 2021

Chipotle: eat a burrito bowl or the farmer dies for real next time — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) November 25, 2021

A sad heartstring pulling ad about family and quite literally a death fakeout all literally leading to "Eat Chipotle" is one of the funniest things I've seen in a minute… pic.twitter.com/UJ0UAdERPh — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) November 25, 2021

Laughed out loud when the very long weepy commercial with a cartoon weeble wobble farmer seemingly freezing to death in the snow finally revealed it was for chipotle — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) November 25, 2021

All that for a Chipotle commercial. — Schlasser (@UrinatingTree) November 25, 2021

The feedback was so overwhelming that a Twitter Trending Topics curation editor actually had to explain that the ad left the nation "emotional and confused."

It gives me no pleasure to report the State of our Union is "emotional and confused" over a Chipotle ad. pic.twitter.com/wg45OzYpDi — Brian Colligan | #LiveFor32 (@briancolligan) November 26, 2021

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which includes a conservative conference declaring war on Sesame Street and more.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]