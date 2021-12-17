A Woman Who Tried To Shame Madonna And Ended Up Teaching Us Way Too Much About Nancy Reagan, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions. And we're getting into the Christmas spirit.

This week's characters include a woman whose attempt to shame Madonna backfired spectacularly, a guy who made no fans by advising people against traveling the world in their 20s, a formerly beloved children's book author who really doesn't like trans people and a woman who buttered a cat.

Thursday

Abigail Shapiro

The character: Abigail Shapiro AKA "Classically Abby," a YouTuber, conservative influencer and Ben Shapiro's little sister.

The plot: Late last week, Shapiro criticized a recent photo of Madonna dressed provocatively by comparing the Material Girl at 63 side-by-side with a picture of Nancy Reagan at 64 dressed conservatively and surrounded by family members.

"This is Madonna at 63. This is Nancy Reagan at 64," Shapiro tweeted. "Trashy living vs. classic living. Which version of yourself do you want to be?"

This is Madonna at 63. This is Nancy Reagan at 64.



Trashy living vs. Classic living.



Which version of yourself do you want to be? pic.twitter.com/Gj5M0Gqr5w — Classically Abby (@classicallyabby) December 9, 2021

The repercussion: Shapiro's attempt to shame Madonna backfired after Zach Heltzel tweeted a screenshot from the Village Voice which excerpted a salacious tidbit in Kitty Kelley's "Nancy Reagan: The Unauthorized Biography," which claimed that the late first lady "was renowned in Hollywood for performing oral sex."

Much to Shapiro's chagrin, Heltzel's lewd Nancy Reagan anecdote spread like wildfire, and made the late first lady's alleged carnal proclivities become a trending topic.

Oh, Nancy Reagan is trending. Good to see people taking an an interest in history. Let me look at what they are saying about her…. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) December 11, 2021

Ben Shapiro's sister tried to slut shame Madonna and inadvertently caused all of twitter to learn that Nancy Reagan had a gluck gluck 9000 America is back baby — G. L. DiVittorio (@gldivittorio) December 11, 2021

Abby Shapiro trying to slutshame Madonna and ending up making the internet aware that Nancy Reagan was the throat goat is one of the funniest conservative self-owns I've ever witnessed. — Chris 🌋 (@ChrisLedf) December 11, 2021

The fact that ppl tried to slut shame Madonna and her stans gallantly rode into the annals of history to reveal Nancy Reagan fellated the entire MGM lot is so beautiful to me, as a feminist. — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) December 11, 2021

oh man this pete davidson mf GETS AROUND #NancyReagan pic.twitter.com/PBF80n5523 — wilf 🎄 (@friendlykitties) December 11, 2021

Congratulations to classically abby for getting "Nancy Reagan" and "Throat Goat" trending together, educating millions of people on American history pic.twitter.com/ME40VTprl9 — 💖eo💖 (@eeeeow) December 11, 2021

But some netizens thought there might be some things in the past that should stay in the past.

Everything I've learned about Nancy Reagan in the last 24 hours has been against my will. pic.twitter.com/bggnODKyiX — Jingle Bells Bitches (@CocoaMochaCrml) December 11, 2021

Friday

Liam Kircher

The character: Liam Kircher, cleaning business entrepreneur, monkey avatar guy, homebody.

The plot: On Friday, Kircher offered a self-described hot take on Twitter, saying "The easiest way to put yourself behind in life is going traveling for months on end in your early 20's to 'find yourself."

He called that type of life choice "an absolute success killer and puts you behind the majority."

"Why waste the key years of your life meant for building and getting ahead?"

Hot Take:



The easiest way to put yourself behind in life is going travelling for months on end in you early 20's to "find yourself"



It's an absolute success killer and puts you behind the majority.



Why waste the key years of your life meant for building and getting ahead? — Liam (@LiamKircher) December 10, 2021

The repercussion: Kircher's unsolicited life advice ended up getting ratioed by hundreds of people on Twitter, as netizens criticized his suggestion that your 20s should be reserved for "getting ahead."

Counterpoint: It might not be such a great idea to put your nose to the grindstone, become rich, and wake up at 47 knowing you'll never know what it's like to have a fun youth. https://t.co/oRxNjl5pqR — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) December 11, 2021

Hot Take : You can live til you're 80 or later or die tomorrow



There is no "behind" life



You live it.



Live yours



Nobody who is living life spends their days looking for times to give negative insulting advice . https://t.co/JtDAuVFK8Y — 🗽Sydette Cosmic Dreaded Gorgon 🇬🇾 (@Blackamazon) December 12, 2021

Life isn't just about productivity and what you do for your career. https://t.co/KQSpPrvrzD — White Guy Confidence (Sustainably) (@karenkho) December 11, 2021

Hotter take: just imagine for a moment that there is more to life than 'getting ahead'.



I've pissed away years of my life and an awful lot of money on seeing the world and I don't regret a single bit of it for a moment. https://t.co/RWJRz5TwOC — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) December 12, 2021

That's right, Steve Jobs... you shouldn't have ~ gone traveling ~ in your 20s or you would have been SO much more successful https://t.co/VQLhqODMjF — Wong Joon Ian (@joonian) December 12, 2021

Throw entrepreneur twitter in the ocean? https://t.co/7g7eh4s6md — Cymone is out here, but at what cost (@simonandmoose) December 11, 2021

One of the worst takes I've seen on Twitter in sometime. And I see a lot of bad takes on Twitter. https://t.co/5KM77njE8N — Carl Hancock 🚀🇨🇷 (@carlhancock) December 12, 2021

i present you with the worst take in the history of this app https://t.co/9aqRh3dybL — Adventure Squad 🙋🏻‍♂️🐺🐺 (@jordankahana) December 16, 2021

Monday

JK Rowling

The character: J.K. Rowling, anti-trans activist, Voldemort cosplayer, "Harry Potter" author.

The plot: On Monday, Rowling reacted to a news story from the British newspaper The Sunday Times which claimed that Scottish police were recording "rapes by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the attacker 'identifies as a female,'" by invoking a line from George Orwell's "1984."

"War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman." Rowling tweeted.

War is Peace.

Freedom is Slavery.

Ignorance is Strength.

The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.https://t.co/SyxFnnboM1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 12, 2021

The repercussion: Rowling's tweet sparked a swift backlash across the Twittersphere as long-time "Harry Potter" fans lamented the author's continued barrage against trans people, which some found mystifying.

jk rowling could have so easily gone down as one of the most beloved authors in history, enjoying her billion dollars and occasionally tweeting something like, "happy sorting hat day, everyone!" and instead she chose to do this — matt (@mattxiv) December 13, 2021

it's remarkable that she's doing the "real women aren't rapists" thing in the middle of ghislaine's trial https://t.co/BXjkHVnycZ — ؜ (@Liv_Agar) December 13, 2021

trans person: *walks by*

jk rowling: AND ANOTHER THING — Sam Collins (@itsSamCollins) December 14, 2021

you really refuse to let us enjoy them lil books you put out. — king crissle (@crissles) December 13, 2021

Who knew that the real Voldemort was JK Rowling all along? — Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) December 13, 2021

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness also clapped back at Rowling, saying that cis gender men were the greatest threats of violence against women, not trans women.

The biggest threats of violence against women has always been cis gender men. Not trans women, unless Jk's constant transphobic cherry picked vitriol convinces you otherwise. But as trans women are assaulted, deprived of work, killed, and raped JK is safe in her mansion. https://t.co/4OJXX96gOC — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) December 13, 2021

"Wonder Woman" actress Lynda Carter also weighed in on Rowling's anti-trans rhetoric.

"Life is just too short. I can't imagine how it makes any sense to use one's fame and resources to put others down," she quipped.

You don't have to be trans to understand the importance of respecting trans people and affirming their identities.



Life is just too short. I can't imagine how it makes any sense to use one's fame and resources to put others down. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 14, 2021

However, the knockout punch against the author came from the Twitter account of Mr. Blobby, beloved British TV icon, who simply told the author to "GROW UP."

Ok. So who had Mr Blobby telling anti-lgbtq+ bigot JK Rowling to grow up on their 2021 bingo card? — The Brexit Blocklist (@BrexitBlocklist) December 14, 2021

Tuesday

Pam (From The Viral Jorts The Cat Saga)

The character: Pam (not her real name), a co-worker from a Redditor's viral thread from "Am I The Asshole?" (AITA), someone way too invested in the cats at her workplace.

The plot: On Tuesday, Redditor u/throwawayorangecat shared the story of how his co-worker Pam accused him of "perpetuating ethnic stereotypes by saying orange cats are dumb" after he made a special door for one of the cats at work named Jorts so he wouldn't get stuck outside, and riffed "you can't expect Jean's tortoiseshell smarts from orange cat Jorts." Pam responded by sending a company-wide email demanding that he should attend racial sensitivity training.

The original poster subsequently gave a follow-up explaining that HR told Pam they had concerns with her "comparing ethnic stereotypes with giving a cat a doorstop" and also revealed that she had inexplicably been applying margarine to Jorts in effort to help him groom himself better.

Pam was told not to "apply margarine to any of her coworkers."

The repercussion: The internet had a field day over the viral Reddit thread and the revelation that Pam "buttered" Jorts became a meme.

I don't need to be buttered, Pam — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) December 15, 2021

Why did Pam butter Jorts — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) December 15, 2021

I have to say it. Just to get it off my chest. It wasn't butter. It was margarine. Pam was margarinizing Jorts. — Suleikha Snyder (@suleikhasnyder) December 15, 2021

the jorts thing is a great saga but tbh i am concerned about pam — danielle tcholakian (@danielleiat) December 15, 2021

My name is Jorts

And wen im fed

Or wen a cup

is on my hed

I just need help

to set me free –

and thats the tyme

Pam butters me. — evilrooster (@evilrooster) December 15, 2021

congratulations to pam on being today's main character — a random agglomeration of doom (@RRowanOlive) December 15, 2021

