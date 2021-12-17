A Woman Who Tried To Shame Madonna And Ended Up Teaching Us Way Too Much About Nancy Reagan, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions. And we're getting into the Christmas spirit.
This week's characters include a woman whose attempt to shame Madonna backfired spectacularly, a guy who made no fans by advising people against traveling the world in their 20s, a formerly beloved children's book author who really doesn't like trans people and a woman who buttered a cat.
Thursday
Abigail Shapiro
The character: Abigail Shapiro AKA "Classically Abby," a YouTuber, conservative influencer and Ben Shapiro's little sister.
The plot: Late last week, Shapiro criticized a recent photo of Madonna dressed provocatively by comparing the Material Girl at 63 side-by-side with a picture of Nancy Reagan at 64 dressed conservatively and surrounded by family members.
"This is Madonna at 63. This is Nancy Reagan at 64," Shapiro tweeted. "Trashy living vs. classic living. Which version of yourself do you want to be?"
The repercussion: Shapiro's attempt to shame Madonna backfired after Zach Heltzel tweeted a screenshot from the Village Voice which excerpted a salacious tidbit in Kitty Kelley's "Nancy Reagan: The Unauthorized Biography," which claimed that the late first lady "was renowned in Hollywood for performing oral sex."
Much to Shapiro's chagrin, Heltzel's lewd Nancy Reagan anecdote spread like wildfire, and made the late first lady's alleged carnal proclivities become a trending topic.
But some netizens thought there might be some things in the past that should stay in the past.
Friday
Liam Kircher
The character: Liam Kircher, cleaning business entrepreneur, monkey avatar guy, homebody.
The plot: On Friday, Kircher offered a self-described hot take on Twitter, saying "The easiest way to put yourself behind in life is going traveling for months on end in your early 20's to 'find yourself."
He called that type of life choice "an absolute success killer and puts you behind the majority."
"Why waste the key years of your life meant for building and getting ahead?"
The repercussion: Kircher's unsolicited life advice ended up getting ratioed by hundreds of people on Twitter, as netizens criticized his suggestion that your 20s should be reserved for "getting ahead."
Monday
JK Rowling
The character: J.K. Rowling, anti-trans activist, Voldemort cosplayer, "Harry Potter" author.
The plot: On Monday, Rowling reacted to a news story from the British newspaper The Sunday Times which claimed that Scottish police were recording "rapes by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the attacker 'identifies as a female,'" by invoking a line from George Orwell's "1984."
"War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman." Rowling tweeted.
The repercussion: Rowling's tweet sparked a swift backlash across the Twittersphere as long-time "Harry Potter" fans lamented the author's continued barrage against trans people, which some found mystifying.
Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness also clapped back at Rowling, saying that cis gender men were the greatest threats of violence against women, not trans women.
"Wonder Woman" actress Lynda Carter also weighed in on Rowling's anti-trans rhetoric.
"Life is just too short. I can't imagine how it makes any sense to use one's fame and resources to put others down," she quipped.
However, the knockout punch against the author came from the Twitter account of Mr. Blobby, beloved British TV icon, who simply told the author to "GROW UP."
Tuesday
Pam (From The Viral Jorts The Cat Saga)
The character: Pam (not her real name), a co-worker from a Redditor's viral thread from "Am I The Asshole?" (AITA), someone way too invested in the cats at her workplace.
The plot: On Tuesday, Redditor u/throwawayorangecat shared the story of how his co-worker Pam accused him of "perpetuating ethnic stereotypes by saying orange cats are dumb" after he made a special door for one of the cats at work named Jorts so he wouldn't get stuck outside, and riffed "you can't expect Jean's tortoiseshell smarts from orange cat Jorts." Pam responded by sending a company-wide email demanding that he should attend racial sensitivity training.
The original poster subsequently gave a follow-up explaining that HR told Pam they had concerns with her "comparing ethnic stereotypes with giving a cat a doorstop" and also revealed that she had inexplicably been applying margarine to Jorts in effort to help him groom himself better.
Pam was told not to "apply margarine to any of her coworkers."
The repercussion: The internet had a field day over the viral Reddit thread and the revelation that Pam "buttered" Jorts became a meme.
