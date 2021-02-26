A Barstool Sports Blogger Who Got Conspiratorial About The Tiger Woods Car Accident, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a guy who'll narc on his friends for sneaking snacks into the movies, a Barstool Sports blogger who got conspiratorial about the Tiger Woods car accident, a Twitch streamer who should've left his tweet in drafts, a fashion photographer that phoned it in and a guy who was way too sentimental about Mr. Potato Head.

Saturday

C.A. Shelton

The character: C.A. Shelton, self-appointed snack police officer.

The plot: On Saturday, Shelton quipped that "Sneaking snacks into the movie theater is top shelf tacky." He added that it was so tacky, he wouldn't be your friend anymore if he caught you doing it.

Sneaking snacks into the movie theater is top shelf tacky. Like I won't be your friend anymore tacky. — C.A. Shelton, Wedgebuster. (@CA__Shelton) February 20, 2021

The repercussion: Shelton's tweet got ratioed to the nth degree by movie fans who revealed that they loved to snack but didn't want to pay exorbitant prices at the concession stand.

Imagine having a "friend" that was too good to bring snacks to the movies. 🥴🥴 https://t.co/ZclCDtrduN — Angela (@TheKitchenista) February 22, 2021

Paying 200 dollars just to eat while watching a flickering screen is busted behavior. Like I won't be your friend anymore busted behavior https://t.co/6H9tzeqUF1 — Darius Benson 🧢 (@MrLegenDarius) February 22, 2021

this is amc's burner account https://t.co/JBCD6lfxJO — sarah lugor!! (@sarahlugor) February 23, 2021

Whaaaat ? Bro I ain't paying $12 for some chocolate when I can just pay $1 elsewhere 😂 pic.twitter.com/vJ4RmbCNz0 — dMackArt (@dMackArt1) February 20, 2021

How much did AMC pay you to tweet this fed shit https://t.co/KA5zNoAzen — Romantic dude cums on rose😏 (@krogerbranded) February 24, 2021

Despite the drubbing he took, Shelton doubled down on his hot take.

We found all the people who make their short 10th grader say they're 11 at the buffet. — C.A. Shelton, Wedgebuster. (@CA__Shelton) February 21, 2021

Tuesday

Kevin 'KFC' Clancy

The character: Kevin "KFC" Clancy, a Barstool Sports blogger.

The plot: On Tuesday, Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car crash that left him with serious leg injuries. Shortly after the news broke, Clancy tweeted, "Hoax city, population 1: Tiger Woods."

He also wrote a follow-up tweet saying, "Hoax city, population 2: Tiger woods, and the LA Sheriffs dept," and later tweeted that other sports stars had similarly gotten their legs broken in car accidents.

The repercussion: Clancy's tweets were thoroughly excoriated, with one sports publication declaring his initial tweet the "Scumbag Tweet Of The Year."

this. this is the type of shit that makes it so easy for people to hate barstool. you can't do shit like this and then turn around and call people haters — Carl Brutananwhatever (@Carl_NYG) February 23, 2021

extremely weird bit — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 23, 2021

I swear to god Barstool employs the biggest scumbags/losers on earth. pic.twitter.com/p6A3rbQpnD — Brian (@BrianBevo10) February 23, 2021

Of course it's from barstool.



Nasty bunch. pic.twitter.com/qckq5UsdVo — Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) February 23, 2021

This is why no one respects Barstool pic.twitter.com/yWSqBnoGiI — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) February 23, 2021

Clancy later acknowledged his tweets were in bad taste and deleted them.

I deleted my tiger tweets, even though I believe in wearing your bad tweets. But I deleted it because it's upsetting people, so it's gone.



I got no problem admitting when I got bad tweets/jokes/moments — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 23, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Nokokopuffs

The character: Nokokopuffs, a popular Twitch streamer and guy who doesn't cook.

The plot: Nokokopuffs shared that he had recently hired a personal chef to cook his meals, also revealing that he used to spend $1,400 a month on fast food.

To all my streamer friends, I recently ended up getting a personal chef to cook meals for the week. Instead of spending easily $1400 a month on fast food i now spend about 800-1k a month on home cooked fresh food made in my own home. It was the best decision I've ever made. — Nokokopuffs (@Nokokopuffs_) February 23, 2021

The repercussion: Nokokopuffs' weird flex about his costly fast food habit got him ratioed by many people who criticized his budgeting and called on him to learn how to cook.

Who the fuck spends literally spends $1400 on fast food that's almost $50 a day to eat what kind of privileged shit lol https://t.co/HYw2wtmXeX — Soft Tank Dan 😤😌💪🏼 (@DannyPlaysGamez) February 24, 2021

Or you could do your own groceries and cooking and only have to pay $200-400 instead — Rob is perpetually tired (@McGurganatorZX) February 24, 2021

$1,400 per month on fast food???



Big Dril candles energy going on here. pic.twitter.com/rdEthgLQ5u — Shawn Foss (@Shawn_Foss) February 24, 2021

Today on "shoulda left this in the drafts" https://t.co/gaGS7PDGjb — Sirenic Chaos Demon (@DaedalusUnbnd) February 24, 2021

how is anyone spending fifty american dollars per day on fast food. a mcchicken is $1. our economy is in shambles. https://t.co/688UTlPbs8 — caroline (@legalizehockey) February 24, 2021

You're spending way too much, dude https://t.co/fS8ihrEnQz — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) February 24, 2021

Wednesday

The character: Juergen Teller, a photographer for W Magazine.

The plot: This week, W Magazine introduced its 2021 Best Performances issue featuring photos of the stars whose performances "left us in awe" over the past year.

After W Magazine released photos of the cover stars, the internet suddenly realized that Teller might be phoning it in with his seemingly amateurish photography and baffling use of a tree.

Steven Yeun photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine pic.twitter.com/tmhAmY1KSZ — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) February 24, 2021

The repercussion: The lo-fi nature of the photo shoot drew much flak, with critics declaring that "The W Stands For Why?" and ranking cover stars by how much pain they're in. Netizens proceeded to gleefully drag Teller and his celebrity photos.

can someone tell me wtf is going on at W magazine pic.twitter.com/L3cEfcEJUt — grovy 🥭 (@grovymango) February 24, 2021

NOW WHAT THE HELL https://t.co/Avtcmi6w0o — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) February 24, 2021

why do these pictures look like a middle school girl took them with her friends by the 7/11 just so she could upload them to a facebook album called "~*SuMmEr AdVeNtUrEs *~ https://t.co/UIyRrUGg1I — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 24, 2021

Other snarky responses included famously bad celeb photos with captions declaring that Teller had taken them.

Robert Pattinson photographed for W Magazine by Juergen Teller pic.twitter.com/rN5NYkKjDa — Laura K-A: SOUR HALL queer horror series out now! (@Laura_K_A) February 25, 2021

Thursday

Colton Duncan

The character: Colton Duncan, president of the Texas State College Republicans and field associate for Americans for Prosperity.

The plot: On Thursday, Hasbro announced Mr. Potato Head would become gender neutral to "promote gender equality and inclusion." While quite a few people complained on social media, Colton Duncan had perhaps the most, er, memorable response with a photoshopped image of Mr. Potato Head walking up a stairway to heaven filled with "Cancelled Characters" (and Gina Carano).

Our Cancelled Characters welcome a new hero today.



Pour out some Syrup for Mr. Potato Head – he saved our lives, we are eternally grateful. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pdgPstlw2C — Colton Duncan (@duncan_colton) February 25, 2021

The repercussion: The tweet, which was apparently made in complete earnestness, went viral, with netizens calling it unintentionally hilarious.

the longstanding intellectual tradition of modern conservatism can be traced directly from Edmund Burke to this image https://t.co/NtIbB6UXfs — liv agar (@LivPosting) February 25, 2021

Ah man conservatives were accidentally hilarious again https://t.co/mwZ9l1oUfh — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) February 25, 2021

Can't believe this guy stole my tattoo. https://t.co/Ilubb8BzX8 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) February 25, 2021

mom can you please come pick me up https://t.co/lJ30EcDbAV — JP (@jpbrammer) February 25, 2021

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which includes a US Senator who left his constituents and his dog in the cold and more.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected].