Moby's Terrible Defense Of Veganism, A 'Jeopardy!' Host No One Asked For, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week's characters include an event coordinator people are calling a colonizer, a guy whose Cinnamon Toast Crunch was extra crunchy, a "Jeopardy!" guest host that nobody asked for, an electronic musician with an unscientific defense of veganism, a very inconvenient boat and the world's largest e-commerce company that picked a fight it could never win.
Sunday
Michelle Rusk
The character: Michelle Rusk, a TikToker and event coordinator of a Guatemalan retreat center.
The plot: On Sunday, one of Rusk's TikTok videos of her giving a tour of the center in Guatemala leaked to Twitter with the caption, "they really said 'no guatemalans, just vibes.'" In the TikTok video, Rusk describes her "conscious" community as a place "surrounded by volcanoes and a sacred lake" where members can "connect" with each other with activities like painting and be fed "healthy meals" by the local people.
The repercussion: The video garnered millions of views and spurred disgust among many netizens who called Rusk and her fellow "co-creation community" members colonizers.
According to The Daily Dot, Rusk did not respond to questions about her Guatemalan getaway and turned off her Instagram comments after the video went viral.
Monday
Jensen Karp
The character: Jensen Karp, spouse of Danielle Fishel (Topanga from ABC's "Boy Meets World"), comedian and former rapper.
The plot: On Monday, Karp took to Twitter to ask why there were sugar-coated shrimp tails in a bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.
The repercussion: Much to the chagrin of Cinnamon Toast Crunch's parent company General Mills, Karp's tweets went viral and became a top trending topic on Twitter.
The cereal brand responded by saying the objects found in Karp's cereal were not shrimp tails.
"After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended," the brand tweeted.
Karp then upped the ante by quote-tweeting closeup photos of the alleged foreign objects.
Later on Monday, Karp claimed to have also found a piece of string in the bag and weird black marks on the cereal.
Initially, the discussion over the alleged cereal detritus was playful. Chance the Rapper even weighed in with a story about Karp from early in his career.
However, as Karp's viral fame from the Cinnamon Toast Crunch scandal ballooned, some of his former girlfriends came forward to accuse him of emotional abuse.
It was at this point in the saga that Twitter declared "Cinnamon Toast Shrimp guy" to be "Milkshake Duck" — which Vox's Rebecca Jennings describes as the phenomenon where the "entire internet turns its attention to something innocuously fascinating" only to later discover the skeletons in their closet.
For its part, General Mills continued to seek to work with Karp to investigate what had happened with his cereal, saying the company took his concerns seriously.
Dishonorable Mention
Dr. Oz
The character: Mehmet Oz, host of the long running "Dr. Oz Show," hydroxychloroquine fan and infamously sketchy medical advice giver.
The plot: On Monday, the official "Jeopardy!" Twitter account made the announcement that Dr. Oz would be guest-hosting the show this week.
The repercussion: The announcement went over like a lead balloon on Twitter, with people calling the decision "disappointing," "problematic" and "the worst possible pick."
To add insult to injury, the announcement inspired over 500 former "Jeopardy!" contestants to write a signed petition to protest the decision, citing what they called his "rampant promotion of pseudoscience."
Despite the backlash, "Jeopardy!" producers were unmoved and Dr. Oz continued to be scheduled to host the show until April 2.
Tuesday
Moby
The character: Moby, electronic musician, longtime Eminem foil and Natalie Portman's least favorite person.
The plot: On Tuesday, Moby tweeted, "A reminder: in a vegan world there would be no pandemics. 100% of pandemics are zoonotic in origin."
The repercussion: Moby's claim that there would be "no pandemics" in a "vegan world" spurred numerous scientific fact-checks. Scientists debunked the electronic musician's claims, with one researcher saying that "zoonotic spillover often has nothing to do with eating animals."
However, despite the backlash from scientists, Moby continued to tweet his way through it, asking the internet if they could name a pandemic without a zoonotic etiology.
Dishonorable Mention
The "Ever Given"
The character: The "Ever Given," one of the biggest container ships in the world.
The plot: On Tuesday, the "Ever Given" ran aground midway through the Suez Canal, wedging itself into one of the world's most important shipping routes.
The repercussion: According to CNBC, the massive shipping blunder brought "billions of dollars in trade to a standstill." The internet, though, had a field day with the nautical catastrophe, with numerous memes and jokes made at the boat's expense.
A photo of an excavator attempting in vain to free the boat became the subject of schadenfreude throughout Twitter.
Others observed that global shipping fleets were going the long way around Africa so as to avoid an indefinite wait for passage through the canal.
As the shipping container appeared likely to stay stuck for days or weeks, the owner of the "Ever Given," Shoei Kisen Kaisha, expressed regret for the incident, saying the company "sincerely apologize[d] for causing a great deal of worry to ships in the Suez Canal."
Wednesday
Amazon
The character: Amazon, successful online book company.
The plot: On Wednesday, after Congressman Mark Pocan called out the retail giant for not being a "progressive workplace" — as Amazon executive David Clark had claimed — given that its workers were forced to "urinate in water bottles," @amazonnews, the company's official news account, responded, "You don't really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us."
The repercussion: Amazon's combative tweet received the wrath of the internet, with numerous people tweeting receipts of former contractors backing up the urine bottle claims.
Following the outcry, Amazon continued to pick fights with its critics, going after Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who responded with this blunt tweet.
Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which includes the guy with the worst tweet ever about Bill Burr's wife and more.
Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected].