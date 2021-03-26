Moby's Terrible Defense Of Veganism, A 'Jeopardy!' Host No One Asked For, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include an event coordinator people are calling a colonizer, a guy whose Cinnamon Toast Crunch was extra crunchy, a "Jeopardy!" guest host that nobody asked for, an electronic musician with an unscientific defense of veganism, a very inconvenient boat and the world's largest e-commerce company that picked a fight it could never win.

Sunday

Michelle Rusk

The character: Michelle Rusk, a TikToker and event coordinator of a Guatemalan retreat center.

The plot: On Sunday, one of Rusk's TikTok videos of her giving a tour of the center in Guatemala leaked to Twitter with the caption, "they really said 'no guatemalans, just vibes.'" In the TikTok video, Rusk describes her "conscious" community as a place "surrounded by volcanoes and a sacred lake" where members can "connect" with each other with activities like painting and be fed "healthy meals" by the local people.

they really said "no guatemalans, just vibes 🥰✨" pic.twitter.com/uv3L6FrZqW — ratty tooey ☭ (@200mgedible) March 21, 2021

The repercussion: The video garnered millions of views and spurred disgust among many netizens who called Rusk and her fellow "co-creation community" members colonizers.

the rage that this particular moment fills me with…….. pic.twitter.com/DoTaJBJxwI — paola (@wordsarefriends) March 21, 2021

guatemalan spelled wrong off the rip is my fav part https://t.co/ykaOvteJ8h — jack wagner (@jackdwagner) March 23, 2021

What's the point of allowing tourism if the tourist doesn't have enough respect for the locals. Are locals supposedly destined to be servant, cleaner and security only? This is vile colonial tourism. — Julian K. Nugroho (@deemaz85) March 21, 2021

According to The Daily Dot, Rusk did not respond to questions about her Guatemalan getaway and turned off her Instagram comments after the video went viral.

Monday

Jensen Karp

The character: Jensen Karp, spouse of Danielle Fishel (Topanga from ABC's "Boy Meets World"), comedian and former rapper.

The plot: On Monday, Karp took to Twitter to ask why there were sugar-coated shrimp tails in a bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

The repercussion: Much to the chagrin of Cinnamon Toast Crunch's parent company General Mills, Karp's tweets went viral and became a top trending topic on Twitter.

The cereal brand responded by saying the objects found in Karp's cereal were not shrimp tails.

"After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended," the brand tweeted.

Karp then upped the ante by quote-tweeting closeup photos of the alleged foreign objects.

Ok, we'll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn't all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Later on Monday, Karp claimed to have also found a piece of string in the bag and weird black marks on the cereal.

Also, many of the squares have black marks, and some are dyed red? And yes, I ate a bowl before noticing all this. pic.twitter.com/Y9WWmsTznP — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Initially, the discussion over the alleged cereal detritus was playful. Chance the Rapper even weighed in with a story about Karp from early in his career.

Fun fact: the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp guy gave me 5 racks to shoot a video back when I still had a nose ring pic.twitter.com/LOeMogs8pP — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 24, 2021

However, as Karp's viral fame from the Cinnamon Toast Crunch scandal ballooned, some of his former girlfriends came forward to accuse him of emotional abuse.

"What you may not know about the man behind the viral posts" what like he's a manipulative gaslighting narcissistic ex-boyfriend who once told me he was surprised I hadn't killed myself because my life was so worthless? — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 24, 2021

Hahaha my quickly deleted subtweet yesterday said "oh no I can't follow the latest viral saga cause I was blocked in 2014 b/c I was not gracious enough after a surprise threesome! But not before I was told to 'be careful or I would never work in this town again'" https://t.co/QYVpsRdP3j — Stephanie Mickus (@smickable) March 24, 2021

It was at this point in the saga that Twitter declared "Cinnamon Toast Shrimp guy" to be "Milkshake Duck" — which Vox's Rebecca Jennings describes as the phenomenon where the "entire internet turns its attention to something innocuously fascinating" only to later discover the skeletons in their closet.

"cinnamon toast shrimp guy turned out to be a milkshake duck just like bean dad" is a sentence I desperately wish I did not understand — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) March 24, 2021

You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the Twitter main character-turned-Milkshake Duck — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) March 24, 2021

For its part, General Mills continued to seek to work with Karp to investigate what had happened with his cereal, saying the company took his concerns seriously.

Dishonorable Mention

Dr. Oz

The character: Mehmet Oz, host of the long running "Dr. Oz Show," hydroxychloroquine fan and infamously sketchy medical advice giver.

The plot: On Monday, the official "Jeopardy!" Twitter account made the announcement that Dr. Oz would be guest-hosting the show this week.

New episodes of Jeopardy! continue this week with guest host @DrOz! pic.twitter.com/9pRYevhjZA — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 22, 2021

The repercussion: The announcement went over like a lead balloon on Twitter, with people calling the decision "disappointing," "problematic" and "the worst possible pick."

jeopardy contestant here just chiming in to let you know that this is really disappointing — sam deutsch (@samdman95) March 22, 2021

Dr. Oz is the definition of problematic… the only way to have a worse "doctor" host Jeopardy would be to give it to "Dr." Phil. Give it to LeVar Burton already, dammit. — Paul Bogan (@paulbogan) March 22, 2021

Answer: Dr. Oz. Question: who's the worst possible pick for "Jeopardy" guest host? — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) March 23, 2021

To add insult to injury, the announcement inspired over 500 former "Jeopardy!" contestants to write a signed petition to protest the decision, citing what they called his "rampant promotion of pseudoscience."

Here's a letter signed by over 500 former contestants (myself included) opposed to Dr. Oz hosting the show because of his rampant promotion of pseudoscience.https://t.co/mA8JW9iZTM https://t.co/ahHLJ2PSMp — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 22, 2021

Despite the backlash, "Jeopardy!" producers were unmoved and Dr. Oz continued to be scheduled to host the show until April 2.

Tuesday

Moby

The character: Moby, electronic musician, longtime Eminem foil and Natalie Portman's least favorite person.

The plot: On Tuesday, Moby tweeted, "A reminder: in a vegan world there would be no pandemics. 100% of pandemics are zoonotic in origin."

A reminder: in a vegan world there would be no pandemics. 100% of pandemics are zoonotic in origin. #veganforlife pic.twitter.com/t9oEvtU1tS — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) March 23, 2021

The repercussion: Moby's claim that there would be "no pandemics" in a "vegan world" spurred numerous scientific fact-checks. Scientists debunked the electronic musician's claims, with one researcher saying that "zoonotic spillover often has nothing to do with eating animals."

A reminder: zoonotic spillover often has nothing to do with eating animals. Moby's ideal vegan world would actually be an ecological hellscape, as you'd need to exterminate every other animal species to eliminate the risk of pandemics. https://t.co/QrP1lszFlU — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) March 23, 2021

So, this is not entirely true. Pandemics also come from the animals people keep as pets. Most of this trade is legal and not inspected for diseases: https://t.co/XI2bK3ksuJ #WildlifeTrade #SciComm https://t.co/9lNQ43ihVX — Dr. Jonathan Kolby (@MyFrogCroaked) March 23, 2021

A reminder: don't get your science from Moby. It's over, nobody listens to techno. https://t.co/ifEJqzTY9C — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) March 23, 2021

However, despite the backlash from scientists, Moby continued to tweet his way through it, asking the internet if they could name a pandemic without a zoonotic etiology.

I'm genuinely curious, can anyone name a viral pandemic that doesn't have a zoonotic etiology? — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) March 25, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

The "Ever Given"

The character: The "Ever Given," one of the biggest container ships in the world.

The plot: On Tuesday, the "Ever Given" ran aground midway through the Suez Canal, wedging itself into one of the world's most important shipping routes.

You may have had a bad day today but have you blocked the Suez Canal today level of bad day? pic.twitter.com/U9VqaKk7zc — One Shot Loggie (@JohnBuc08179594) March 23, 2021

The repercussion: According to CNBC, the massive shipping blunder brought "billions of dollars in trade to a standstill." The internet, though, had a field day with the nautical catastrophe, with numerous memes and jokes made at the boat's expense.

New @planetlabs satellite imagery from this morning shows the shipping traffic backup in the Gulf of Suez behind the stuck Ever Given:



The Suez Canal handles 12% of global seaborne trade, with the blockage disrupting over $9 billion a day of goods.https://t.co/lIsmRAjzRO pic.twitter.com/hnN8uUDMl3 — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) March 25, 2021

A photo of an excavator attempting in vain to free the boat became the subject of schadenfreude throughout Twitter.

An excavator attempts to free the Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it ran aground in the Suez Canal.https://t.co/SgCRutYdQo



📷 Suez Canal Authority pic.twitter.com/d41MJAEmzv — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 25, 2021

Others observed that global shipping fleets were going the long way around Africa so as to avoid an indefinite wait for passage through the canal.

theyre actually doing it! ever given has been there so long that theyre actually going around the cape of good hope like 1700s scurvy patients oh my god pic.twitter.com/WjElTVfg1q — Aria Callaghan (@AriaCallaghan) March 25, 2021

As the shipping container appeared likely to stay stuck for days or weeks, the owner of the "Ever Given," Shoei Kisen Kaisha, expressed regret for the incident, saying the company "sincerely apologize[d] for causing a great deal of worry to ships in the Suez Canal."

"In co-operation with local authorities and Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement… we are trying to refloat [the Ever Given], but we are facing extreme difficulty. We sincerely apologise for causing a great deal of worry to ships in the Suez Canal…" https://t.co/ap8dfHLCsm — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 25, 2021

Wednesday

Amazon

The character: Amazon, successful online book company.

The plot: On Wednesday, after Congressman Mark Pocan called out the retail giant for not being a "progressive workplace" — as Amazon executive David Clark had claimed — given that its workers were forced to "urinate in water bottles," @amazonnews, the company's official news account, responded, "You don't really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us."

1/2 You don't really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 25, 2021

The repercussion: Amazon's combative tweet received the wrath of the internet, with numerous people tweeting receipts of former contractors backing up the urine bottle claims.

Amazon claims its workers don't pee in bottles; defenders say it's an urban legend. But these photos sent to me by a former driver for a former @amazon contractor called Synctruck in a California facility suggest strongly otherwise. https://t.co/hp4zCqOxRO pic.twitter.com/StHNvV9B1x — Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) March 25, 2021

"if <insert horrific working conditions here> were true, nobody would work for us" is such age-old baloney it's addressed within first few pages of Capital. It frames boss/worker relationship as voluntary arrangement btwn two equals, but only the latter depends on it for survival https://t.co/EH3Q1WPJUH — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) March 26, 2021

Today is the anniversary of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire. https://t.co/plPYJ3JAYl — Christopher Bonanos (@heybonanos) March 25, 2021

Following the outcry, Amazon continued to pick fights with its critics, going after Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who responded with this blunt tweet.

I didn't write the loopholes you exploit, @amazon - your armies of lawyers and lobbyists did. But you bet I'll fight to make you pay your fair share. And fight your union-busting. And fight to break up Big Tech so you're not powerful enough to heckle senators with snotty tweets. https://t.co/3vCAI93MST — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 26, 2021

