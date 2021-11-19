CPAC Declares War On 'Sesame Street' And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include the world's richest man bullying a Senator who said he should pay taxes, a woman you definitely shouldn't invite to your birthday party and a political conference that banned fictional characters from its event.

Sunday

Elon Musk

The character: Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, world's richest man, union buster, prolific meme thief.

The plot: After Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted "the extremely wealthy" should "pay their fair share" of taxes, Elon Musk replied, writing, "I keep forgetting that you're still alive."

Musk traded another taunt with the octogenarian, saying, "Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word..."

The repercussion: Musk's curious decision to pick a fight with Bernie Sanders over tax policy spurred an intense backlash, and people roasted the billionaire in a flurry of quote-tweets.

Soon people were cleverly using his own words against him.

you to your son after a long day of posting epic memes https://t.co/VH3zp9Ztfk — giabuchi (@jaboukie) November 14, 2021

Elon Musk to Congolese children mining Cobalt used in Tesla batteries. https://t.co/ELSkRFuoit — Friendly Neighborhood Comrade (@SpiritofLenin) November 14, 2021

Tuesday

Miche

The character: Miche AKA @michebag22, self-described Alex Rodriguez fan, worst birthday guest ever.

The plot: On Tuesday, Miche loudly proclaimed, "DONT INVITE ME OUT FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY IF I HAVE TO PAY FOR MY OWN FOOD."

"If you want me there to celebrate your birthday then you can pay the whole tab," she said. "If you don't want to pay for 20 people's dinners, don't invite 20 people out for your birthday." She concluded her tweet by saying she would die on this hill.

DONT INVITE ME OUT FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY IF I HAVE TO PAY FOR MY OWN FOOD.

if you want me there to celebrate your birthday then you can pay the whole tab. if you dont want to pay for 20 people's dinners, dont invite 20 people out for your birthday.

don't @ me i will die on this hill. — Miche (@michebag22) November 16, 2021

The repercussion: Miche's hot take about birthday dinner etiquette got dragged as numerous Twitter users called her out for being tacky.

Todays Twitter villain just dropped https://t.co/OKXojOwCmy — DickBagel (@DaddyDickBagel) November 17, 2021

I can't imagine making one of my friends birthdays less special by demanding they pay for everyone they want to celebrate a birthday dinner with. & not showing up because I had to pay for myself. Do you even have friends? https://t.co/pjG9NEzVCD — Guido (@heyyguido) November 18, 2021

This mindset is so tacky like why should your friend have to pay for YOUR dinner on THEIR birthday? Fuck offfff mate https://t.co/Mkn9ozjeG4 — B E K (@yagorlbek) November 17, 2021

You at birthday parties pic.twitter.com/yCz8csSXzr — J (@DodgersJesse) November 16, 2021

Bruh this literally the dumbest shit I've seen in a while.



You're a shit friend. https://t.co/OyVsgZXVmQ — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) November 17, 2021

This is one of the worst takes I've ever seen on this app https://t.co/4OWGUaQyQ0 — Andy (@Andrew_Keogh98) November 18, 2021

She later acknowledged the backlash to her opinion, but insisted she was right.

everyone acts like this is ludicrous as if they didn't get invited to dozens of birthday parties as a child where the birthday kid's parents paid. — Miche (@michebag22) November 16, 2021

Wednesday

Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)

The character: CPAC, an annual political conference attended by conservative activists, leading purveyor of golden Trump statues.

The plot: Earlier in the week, CPAC president Matt Schlapp cried foul about "Sesame Street" after it announced that Ji-Young, its first ever Asian-American muppet, would be joining the cast, calling PBS "insane" and saying it should be defunded.

What race is Ernie is Bert? You are insane PBS and we should stop funding you. https://t.co/iHyGYJvG5l — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) November 15, 2021

Not satisfied with just a tweet, Schlapp then took his anti-"Sesame Street" crusade to Fox News's "Fox and Friends First" where he doubled down on defunding the network.

"I grew up watching, and it wasn't ever about race. It was about learning lessons and learning to read and learning tolerance," Schlapp quipped. "And they want to inject race."

But the coup de grâce came when Schlapp decided to up the ante even further, having CPAC announce on Twitter that "Sesame Street" characters would not be invited to next year's festivities in Orlando, Florida.

Big Bird & Big Gov. Mandates?

NO 👏🏼 THANK 👏🏼 YOU 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JK3efVPQnK — CPAC 2022 (@CPAC) November 18, 2021

The repercussion: The conservative political conference's announcement sparked incredulity and derision from around Twitter as people questioned whether bashing the beloved children's television program should be a top priority for a major political party.

somehow this appears to not be parody https://t.co/pjWPAeuBT2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2021

This feels like a long Sascha Baron Cohen prank where he gradually coaxes a "serious" audience into getting so riled up that he has them furiously shouting something absurd like "NO THANK YOU, BIG BIRD!!"



Except it's real. This is really just what these clowns are on now. https://t.co/2CKp4JYMi2 — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) November 18, 2021

Canceling a beloved children's education program seems like a weird flex but ok. https://t.co/7RJazk9vmr — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) November 18, 2021

Wait, is this real? Is this a parody account? @CPAC made an ACTUAL poster saying they were disinviting children's puppets to an event? Ha ha. A HA HA. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH @CPAC is so fucking dumb HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA you stupid idiots HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/nDLIc0ogVK — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 18, 2021

Pretty sure somebody who's vaccinated and a gay couple wouldn't want to attend CPAC anyway. https://t.co/Hg6LfQHEvg — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) November 18, 2021

the conservative political action conference is still mad at the education puppets https://t.co/UA7BVkuUHs — Hbomberguy (@Hbomberguy) November 18, 2021

you are grown adults beefing with muppets https://t.co/Py5NFdMwwt — none gender (@leftfemme) November 18, 2021

