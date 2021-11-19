CPAC Declares War On 'Sesame Street' And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week's characters include the world's richest man bullying a Senator who said he should pay taxes, a woman you definitely shouldn't invite to your birthday party and a political conference that banned fictional characters from its event.
Sunday
Elon Musk
The character: Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, world's richest man, union buster, prolific meme thief.
The plot: After Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted "the extremely wealthy" should "pay their fair share" of taxes, Elon Musk replied, writing, "I keep forgetting that you're still alive."
Musk traded another taunt with the octogenarian, saying, "Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word..."
The repercussion: Musk's curious decision to pick a fight with Bernie Sanders over tax policy spurred an intense backlash, and people roasted the billionaire in a flurry of quote-tweets.
Soon people were cleverly using his own words against him.
Tuesday
Miche
The character: Miche AKA @michebag22, self-described Alex Rodriguez fan, worst birthday guest ever.
The plot: On Tuesday, Miche loudly proclaimed, "DONT INVITE ME OUT FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY IF I HAVE TO PAY FOR MY OWN FOOD."
"If you want me there to celebrate your birthday then you can pay the whole tab," she said. "If you don't want to pay for 20 people's dinners, don't invite 20 people out for your birthday." She concluded her tweet by saying she would die on this hill.
The repercussion: Miche's hot take about birthday dinner etiquette got dragged as numerous Twitter users called her out for being tacky.
She later acknowledged the backlash to her opinion, but insisted she was right.
Wednesday
Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)
The character: CPAC, an annual political conference attended by conservative activists, leading purveyor of golden Trump statues.
The plot: Earlier in the week, CPAC president Matt Schlapp cried foul about "Sesame Street" after it announced that Ji-Young, its first ever Asian-American muppet, would be joining the cast, calling PBS "insane" and saying it should be defunded.
Not satisfied with just a tweet, Schlapp then took his anti-"Sesame Street" crusade to Fox News's "Fox and Friends First" where he doubled down on defunding the network.
"I grew up watching, and it wasn't ever about race. It was about learning lessons and learning to read and learning tolerance," Schlapp quipped. "And they want to inject race."
But the coup de grâce came when Schlapp decided to up the ante even further, having CPAC announce on Twitter that "Sesame Street" characters would not be invited to next year's festivities in Orlando, Florida.
The repercussion: The conservative political conference's announcement sparked incredulity and derision from around Twitter as people questioned whether bashing the beloved children's television program should be a top priority for a major political party.
