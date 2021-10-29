An Influencer Who Made An Ill-Advised Selfie At A Funeral, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a woman who posted ill-advised selfies at her father's funeral, a guy whose wife was paralyzed with the fear of misgendering her transgender server, a guy who might have wished he didn't share his opinion about cover letters and a tech entrepreneur who thought men who took paternity leave were "losers."

Tuesday

Jayne Rivera

The character: Jayne Rivera, model, influencer and Florida woman.

The plot: Rivera made waves during the funeral of her father after she snapped a series of selfies in front of his open casket and posted them on Instagram, captioning them, "Butterfly fly away. RIP Papi, you were my best friend. A life well lived." She also included the hashtags: #rip #papi #veteran #ptsd #funeral #neverforgotten.

this Instagram model's father passed away,,,, and she did a photo shoot with the open casket.... pic.twitter.com/u1EVNxaajz — Mac McCann (@MacMcCannTX) October 26, 2021

The repercussion: Rivera's funeral selfies went viral, appearing in headlines around the world and sparking a furor across the Twitterverse as people largely found the photoshoot to be in poor taste. She later deleted her Instagram account, but the internet had a field day with the controversial photos, roasting her with snarky captions.

omg dad just died check out the new drip. https://t.co/sgcwvfR1UH — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) October 27, 2021

Is having kids really worth it? https://t.co/ImiesQHyF3 — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) October 26, 2021

I love when this joke I pitched at Rick & Morty continues to happen in real life https://t.co/HtcLh13T46 pic.twitter.com/tEdsWtCuUT — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) October 26, 2021

I saw this and couldn't believe it was real and had to check Insta and it's absolutely real and let me tell you I'm just about finished with you people pic.twitter.com/OCUozKIUQ2 — Huff (@Huff4Congress) October 26, 2021

Humans had a good run but I think our time on earth should be up here soon https://t.co/eG1dQV5AUr — Blake (@blake_saathoff) October 26, 2021

Rivera later defended her funeral selfies saying they were taken "with the best intentions in a manner my father would have approved with had he still been alive."

"Everyone handles the loss of a loved one in their own ways; some are more traditional while others might come across as taboo," Rivera told NBC News. "For me, I treated the celebration as if my father was right next to me, posing for the camera as he had done on many occasions prior."

Wednesday

Gad Saad

The character: Gad Saad, Lebanese-born Canadian behavioral scientist, social dilemma case study.

The plot: On Wednesday, Saad tweeted that his wife "was frozen in fear" at their local café after she realized her server was "possibly transgender" and worried she "might use a pronoun that might offend."

My wife walked up to the server at our local cafe. The person was possibly transgender. She wanted to engage the individual but was frozen in fear that she might use a pronoun that might offend. Therein lies the problem with this language policing. It takes perfectly natural — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 27, 2021

Saad added that "language policing" was causing everyone to "walk on egg shelves (sic)."

natural categorization mechanisms that are built into our brains and our languages. I can be free of bigotry without being compelled to celebrate your unique personhood. [I'm getting closer to putting everything behind a subscription wall.] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 27, 2021

The repercussion: Saad's tweet about his wife's momentary fear in misgendering her server was roundly mocked across the internet as many netizens pointed out this particular interaction did not require anyone to use pronouns. Others helpfully gave Saad a laundry list of inoffensive stock phrases his wife could have said.

A modern tragedy. Thoughts and prayers for this madeup wife and her condition of being unable to say "Hi, could I have a large coffee? Please and thank you." 😣🙏 https://t.co/fLJhT5YuKi — XIRAN (@XiranJayZhao) October 27, 2021

Gad Saad's wife ordering a coffee:



GOOD MORNING SIR, CAN SHE OVER THERE MAKE ME A CARAMEL FRAPPE AND COULD THAT TALL GUY PASS ME A CROISSANT? LADIES AND GENTLEMEN DO YOU TAKE APPLE PAY? https://t.co/U67ocLULEG — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) October 28, 2021

[walking up to a server] hello, are you he who can food us https://t.co/1xQHf8zKI1 — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) October 27, 2021

"The barista at Starbucks was at the counter making gender and I saw one of the genders and the gender looked at me!" — 🎃💀Bratty Bekka but Spookier💀🎃 (@BrattyBekka) October 27, 2021

things you can "safely" say to your gender-ambiguous server:

"hello"

"how are you?"

"can i have a coffee with cream & sugar"

"the leaves are beautiful out there"

"those are great shoes"



things not to say:

"what up, theyfriend?"

"can i see your genitals?" — Midwestern Hedgie (@MidwestHedgie) October 27, 2021

Maybe your wife should change her greeting from "you there, female!" to a more traditional "hi" — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 27, 2021

Saad was flabbergasted by the dismissive reaction to his tweets, adding that he "truly understood" what Dave Chappelle was going through. "I think that I'm less afraid of the folks from whom we ran in Lebanon than some of the offended folks on Twitter," he quipped.

Wow the hate that I've received today from "tolerant" folks because I shared a tweet about my wife being unsure how to address a barista (in terms of pronouns) has broken my all-time record for tweet impressions in a day! To some apparently, progressive hate is an elixir of life. pic.twitter.com/2XKRH2lB59 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 27, 2021

I truly understand what @davechappelle must be going through! It is truly incredible. I think that I'm less afraid of the folks from whom we ran in Lebanon than some of the offended folks on Twitter. Yikes! 🙂 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 27, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Nikhil Krishnan

The character: Nikhil Krishnan, the founder of Out-Of-Pocket, a Substack newsletter "featuring in-depth analysis and dank memes about what's going on in the US healthcare system."

The plot: On Wednesday, Krishnan weighed in on Twitter about the importance of cover letters: "Cover letters are basically a way to tell if someone is applying to dozens of jobs or actually cares about yours." He later deleted the tweet.

The repercussion: Krishnan's commentary about cover letters weeding out job applicants quickly sparked backlash, with many people criticizing his tweet as elitist gatekeeping.

yeah how dare an unemployed person apply to dozens of jobs https://t.co/tAMelqdacV — amy b (@arb) October 27, 2021

Translation: let's put people through a loyalty test even before offering them the job — Tina Gurnaney (@TinaGurnaney) October 27, 2021

Yeah, I don't. I just want money. Sue me. pic.twitter.com/TC3uOtYhOx — dieDoktor (@dieDoktor) October 27, 2021

Reminder, blue checkmarks on this website does not mean the person knows what they are talking about. pic.twitter.com/O4DCwiQfnQ — DANN* (@DannPetty) October 27, 2021

How to apply for a job according to this person:

1. Apply for 1 job

2. Wait to hear back from job (You'll definitely hear back from the job after you apply! They never ghost applicants!)

3. Get rejected from job

4. Apply to 2nd job — MetaCLT (@LOLCLT) October 27, 2021

Bad take. Cover letters are trash in general and employers need to get over the idea that their job is *special* — Zach Silverman (he/him/his) (@zsilvs303) October 27, 2021

Are you a business owner who received an application from someone who applied to dozens of jobs and hurt your feelings? You may be entitled to compensation pic.twitter.com/g3XkEOSIz0 — 👻Lawn Destroyer, But Spooky🎃 (@lawn_destroya) October 27, 2021

Thursday

Joe Lonsdale

The character: Joe Lonsdale, tech entrepreneur, Silicon Valley venture capitalist, Palantir founder and masculinity expert.

The plot: On Thursday, Lonsdale reacted to a tweet about Joe Rogan criticizing Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's decision to take paternity leave to care for his twin newborns, by admonishing men who take six months of parental leave, calling them "losers."

"Wow. Great for fathers to spend time w their kids and support moms, but any man in an important position who takes 6 months of leave for a newborn is a loser." He added, "In the old days men had babies and worked harder to provide for their future — that's the correct masculine response."

The repercussion: Lonsdale found himself buried in an avalanche of quote-tweets, with many of his tech peers and other Silicon Valley CEOs dunking on his anti-paternity leave hot take.

Reddit CEO Alex Ohanian took the moment to share he was proud to take paternity leave and later pointed out on Instagram that the United States was the "only industrialized country without guaranteed family leave."

I proudly took my full paternity leave and would do it again. Turns out it helped me win even more. https://t.co/7HOVCwZ2F2 — Alexis Ohanian 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) October 27, 2021

Initialized has 4 months leave, and I took all 4 months to make sure everyone at Initialized felt like they could do it.



Respect that people have different choices, but being a dad is awesome and there is more to life than work and money. — garrytan.eth 陈嘉兴 🔺🌐 (@garrytan) October 27, 2021

When a VC says they want to support you to 2050, but they actually want to live in 1950. https://t.co/k3yy87rLEm — James Wise (@jpwiseuk) October 28, 2021

Why are white straight men so fragile? https://t.co/KxdSSt5VKR — Justin McLachlan (@justinmclachlan) October 28, 2021

Check out this soy beta clinging to his "important position" instead of going out and killing a meal https://t.co/iXvIwVcw05 — Tom Scocca (@tomscocca) October 28, 2021

Why is it the softest looking dudes paying for glamor shots for twitter think they can lecture anyone on masculinity? https://t.co/7OkHWMkW5g — American Propagandist (@ArmyStrang) October 27, 2021

If you care about attracting exceptional female (and male) technical talent, which every CEO who is worth their salt does, rethink your perspective.



Happy to sit down and explain to you with data, why you are wrong.



Plus @GirlsWhoCode don't go work at @PalantirTech https://t.co/M0m1MCIcBg — reshmasaujani (@reshmasaujani) October 28, 2021

Despite the thorough drubbing he took from the internet, Lonsdale refused to apologize and continued to double down against paternity leave.

"Over ten CEOs so far today trolling me by explaining they are about to take six months off to spend with their families. Love you guys, Nothing is more important than our families*. Am excited to get home to Tayler and my girls tmrw after a short trip. *(But really, 6 months?)."

Over ten CEOs so far today trolling me by explaining they are about to take six months off to spend with their families. Love you guys.



Nothing is more important than our families*. Am excited to get home to Tayler and my girls tmrw after a short trip.



*(But really, 6 months?) — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) October 28, 2021

[H/T John Nicholson]

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which includes a woman who threatened to burn her kid's Pokémon cards if they were bad and more.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]