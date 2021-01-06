Watch Mitt Romney Get Tormented By Pro-Trump Protesters At The Salt Lake City Airport
Mitt Romney caught the wrath of Trump supporters on his trip back to Washington, DC, from Salt Lake City on Tuesday.
Footage posted to Twitter by, erm, Qtah, showed the Utah senator barraged with questions at the airport about why he wasn't supporting President Trump.
Romney continued to be heckled by Trump supporters during his flight.
"Let him know what we think!" a passenger exclaimed on the airplane. "Traitor! Traitor! Traitor!"
[Via Twitter]