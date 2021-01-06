👋 Welcome to Digg

MITTASTROPHE

Mitt Romney caught the wrath of Trump supporters on his trip back to Washington, DC, from Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

Footage posted to Twitter by, erm, Qtah, showed the Utah senator barraged with questions at the airport about why he wasn't supporting President Trump.

Romney continued to be heckled by Trump supporters during his flight.

"Let him know what we think!" a passenger exclaimed on the airplane. "Traitor! Traitor! Traitor!"


PROPHETS OF RAGE

Twenty-five years ago, Terry Gilliam and the other outsider creators of "12 Monkeys" gave humanity a warning about our pandemic-filled future, whether they meant to or not.

