Timothée Chalamet As Edgar Scissorhands, The Weeknd, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got BFs & GFs, Timothée Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands, Bruce Castor and The Weeknd's Super Bowl LV halftime show.
4. Timothée Chalamet As Edgar Scissorhands
One of the most memorable Super Bowl commercials that aired last Sunday was the Cadillac ad spoofing "Edward Scissorhands." It featured Timothée Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands, the son of Edward Scissorhands, and Winona Ryder reprising her role as Kim Boggs.
While some fans marveled online at how well-suited Chalamet was for the part and petitioned for a reboot, certain Twitter users had fun using screenshots from the commercial of Chalamet standing alone and forlorn in the driveway to fit different comedic scenarios.
3. BFs & GFs
In last week's meme roundup, we featured stock market BF and astrology GF — a trope that remains alive and well in the real world. But on Twitter, focus has turned to other kinds of boyfriends and girlfriends and the very many diverse pairings we humans make, for better and worse.
Whatever the pairings, who is anyone to judge? It's all part of the rich tapestry of life, etc.
2. Bruce Castor
On Tuesday, defense attorney Bruce Castor delivered a stunningly lackluster performance at former president Donald Trump's impeachment trial that left a lot of people scratching their heads.
Castor especially shocked observers when he acknowledged changing strategy after seeing the prosecution's presentation.
Even Alan Dershowitz, one of Trump's staunchest defenders, didn't know what to make of it.
Castor's inauspicious lawyering inspired politicos to craft memes poking fun at his underwhelming arguments.
1. The Weeknd's Super Bowl LV Halftime Show
After spending six months and $7 million preparing for the Super Bowl LV halftime show, The Weeknd jazzed up the night with a well curated affair. Amid hundreds of dancers, all with their faces covered, The Weeknd gave us the single meme-worthy moment of the night. Early on in the show, he ran inside the stadium holding a camera while singing "I Can't Feel My Face." The song's crescendo — and The Weeknd's hectic facial expressions — birthed this chaotic reaction.
