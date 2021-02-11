Timothée Chalamet As Edgar Scissorhands, The Weeknd, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got BFs & GFs, Timothée Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands, Bruce Castor and The Weeknd's Super Bowl LV halftime show.

4. Timothée Chalamet As Edgar Scissorhands

The meme

One of the most memorable Super Bowl commercials that aired last Sunday was the Cadillac ad spoofing "Edward Scissorhands." It featured Timothée Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands, the son of Edward Scissorhands, and Winona Ryder reprising her role as Kim Boggs.

While some fans marveled online at how well-suited Chalamet was for the part and petitioned for a reboot, certain Twitter users had fun using screenshots from the commercial of Chalamet standing alone and forlorn in the driveway to fit different comedic scenarios.



Examples



People are always like, you can't just be "so random" that's not like a personality. But I think they're wrong 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Ew6ipHnlx6 — Charlie (@BerlantBro) February 7, 2021

Me waiting for my parents to stop arguing so I can show them a picture I drew at school pic.twitter.com/nCB4QOMqus — hunter biden's valentine (@themeredith) February 8, 2021

Would totally watch an Edward Scissorhands reboot with Timothée Chalamet where he stays the same age and Winona Ryder is a suburban soccer mom. — Jada Yuan (@jadabird) February 8, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

3. BFs & GFs

The meme

In last week's meme roundup, we featured stock market BF and astrology GF — a trope that remains alive and well in the real world. But on Twitter, focus has turned to other kinds of boyfriends and girlfriends and the very many diverse pairings we humans make, for better and worse.



Examples



astrology gf and pretends to understand bc he's terrified bf — sasher (@whiitefIag) February 9, 2021

sleepy bf and sleepy gf — lil heartbreak (@OmeoMusic) February 10, 2021

cs major bf and no gf — kelly park (@kellyypark) February 10, 2021

"im full" gf and "here i'll eat it" bf — Jacob Alexander (@fvckjake_) February 10, 2021

he was a punk bf and she did ballet gf — jasmine rice 🍚 (@jasminericegirl) February 10, 2021

pea car gf and orange car bf pic.twitter.com/1rVV6xGDV3 — chib (@chibleee) February 10, 2021

bf who is having a smoke and gf who is taking a drag — sippin on that (@vivafalastin) February 10, 2021

Whatever the pairings, who is anyone to judge? It's all part of the rich tapestry of life, etc.

i keep seeing those "gf and bf" tweets but the funny thing is none of u have been loved before — # (@jai1aa) February 10, 2021

Molly Bradley

2. Bruce Castor

The meme

On Tuesday, defense attorney Bruce Castor delivered a stunningly lackluster performance at former president Donald Trump's impeachment trial that left a lot of people scratching their heads.

Castor especially shocked observers when he acknowledged changing strategy after seeing the prosecution's presentation.

Trump lawyer Bruce Castor had a day. pic.twitter.com/9v7l0uGJn8 — The Recount (@therecount) February 9, 2021

Even Alan Dershowitz, one of Trump's staunchest defenders, didn't know what to make of it.

Castor's inauspicious lawyering inspired politicos to craft memes poking fun at his underwhelming arguments.



Examples



Me, trying to understand what Bruce Castor is talking about #ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/UGjVd9YBUq — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 9, 2021

I can't say how I obtained this document but here are Bruce Castor's notes: pic.twitter.com/R6S2Qw376Q — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 9, 2021

Bruce Castor talking in circles hoping we eventually forget what day it is #ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/uzLiZxRqry — Brianna Tucker (@BriannaATucker) February 9, 2021

"Nebraska is quite a judicial thinking place" pic.twitter.com/mFjvX9YmH3 — delrayser (@delrayser) February 9, 2021

Bruce Castor looking at his notes for his opening argument… #ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/Nag36vLHC0 — Jenny Tanis (@jmctanis) February 9, 2021

James Crugnale

1. The Weeknd's Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

The meme

After spending six months and $7 million preparing for the Super Bowl LV halftime show, The Weeknd jazzed up the night with a well curated affair. Amid hundreds of dancers, all with their faces covered, The Weeknd gave us the single meme-worthy moment of the night. Early on in the show, he ran inside the stadium holding a camera while singing "I Can't Feel My Face." The song's crescendo — and The Weeknd's hectic facial expressions — birthed this chaotic reaction.



Examples



NYC mayoral candidates in search of a bodega. pic.twitter.com/UUbwiGjWlC — zara's tired. #freethemall #defundnypd #cancelrent (@zaranasirnyc) February 8, 2021

The GOP looking for reasons to defend Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/2SUY8EUsTi — Noah Mitchell 🗳 (@noahmitchell0) February 8, 2021

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021

Me looking for my $2,000 stimmy check I was promised. pic.twitter.com/Nky2nuXepL — Coby Owens (@CobyJOwens) February 8, 2021

me immediately after someone gives me specific directions pic.twitter.com/XtAsYjHw91 — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) February 8, 2021

me performing at the halftime of the super bowl and i'm the weeknd pic.twitter.com/42Lve3MnQC — the goat of all time (@bobby) February 8, 2021

Adwait Patil

