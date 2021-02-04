Stock Market BF And Astrology GF, Jeff Bezos Stepping Down, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got high school starter packs, spinach can email now, Jeff Bezos stepping down, me showing my wife and stock market BF and astrology GF.
5. Me Showing My Wife
The meme
Seemingly out of nowhere, an old photo of Taika Waititi directing Cate Blanchett as Hela on the set of "Thor: Ragnarok" has found new life as a self-deprecating meme depicting men showing their hardworking girlfriends and wives how they've wasted away their day: podcasting, creating memes and day trading. And while the men behind the viral memes are undoubtedly very satisfied with themselves, how are the girlfriends and wives feeling? I think Cate Blanchett's face says it all.
Examples
Jon-Michael Poff
4. Jeff Bezos Stepping Down
The meme
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced Tuesday that he would step down from his role at the helm of the company after 27 years. Bezos has been a top public enemy for a while now, and there was no chance the internet was going to miss the opportunity to poke fun at Mr. Moneybags following his professional news update.
Examples
Adwait Patil
3. High School Starter Pack
The meme
Earlier this week, millennials got sucked into a nostalgic game sharing photos of their "high school starter pack" — images of their favorite music, fashion and technology from the 1990s and 2000s that defined their adolescence. Let's take a trip down memory lane.
Examples
James Crugnale
2. Stock Market BF And Astrology GF
The meme
Last week, the GameStop short squeeze took the internet by storm and launched a thousand memes, including "stock market boyfriend and astrology girlfriend." The pop culture meme usually juxtaposes a reserved "straight man" with a more glamorous and quirky woman.
The meme pokes fun at gender stereotypes of women being more interested in astrology and men being more invested in the stock market, while also taking aim at how often Hollywood's romantic portrayals fit the dichotomy of straight-laced versus free-spirited.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
1. Spinach Can Email Now
The meme
This week, scientists made a groundbreaking announcement: spinach can do email now. "What?" you may ask. "How? But seriously, what?" Great questions, all.
The reality is, of course, way less sci-fi than it sounds: what's really going on is that scientists at MIT have figured out how to transform spinach into sensors that can detect certain chemicals in groundwater. This means they can detect things like explosive materials, but they could also detect other substances that would allow them to monitor environmental changes — and give us data on climate change.
Of course, most of this was lost between the research itself and the headlines written about it: namely, that spinach can now send emails. Here's what we think that would look like.
Examples
Molly Bradley
