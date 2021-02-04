Stock Market BF And Astrology GF, Jeff Bezos Stepping Down, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got high school starter packs, spinach can email now, Jeff Bezos stepping down, me showing my wife and stock market BF and astrology GF.

5. Me Showing My Wife

The meme

Seemingly out of nowhere, an old photo of Taika Waititi directing Cate Blanchett as Hela on the set of "Thor: Ragnarok" has found new life as a self-deprecating meme depicting men showing their hardworking girlfriends and wives how they've wasted away their day: podcasting, creating memes and day trading. And while the men behind the viral memes are undoubtedly very satisfied with themselves, how are the girlfriends and wives feeling? I think Cate Blanchett's face says it all.



Examples



Me telling my girlfriend about podcasting when she comes back from working at a hospital. pic.twitter.com/7kZ41MDmJx — matt apodACAB (@mattapodaca) February 2, 2021

me showing my wife how well the tweet about her did while she was working all day pic.twitter.com/RXtYGWCbDd — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) February 2, 2021

Me telling my wife I lost 10$ on AMC stock pic.twitter.com/akZ64E1of8 — ingrid (@happygoingrid) February 2, 2021

Me signing a consent form for the witch who is going to rip out my heart pic.twitter.com/aQkdchqaE7 — Doth (@DothTheDoth) February 3, 2021

Jon-Michael Poff

4. Jeff Bezos Stepping Down

The meme

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced Tuesday that he would step down from his role at the helm of the company after 27 years. Bezos has been a top public enemy for a while now, and there was no chance the internet was going to miss the opportunity to poke fun at Mr. Moneybags following his professional news update.



Examples



Jeff Bezos resigned on the 1 year anniversary of this tweet https://t.co/SLDRbJuohh — arya hodjat (@arya_kidding_me) February 2, 2021

jeff bezos is quitting to pursue his true passion: opening an independent bookstore — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) February 2, 2021

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO. Vows to spend new free time defeating Superman. pic.twitter.com/D8ohNEVvPg — Philip DeFranco 👊🏻 (@PhillyD) February 2, 2021

can't believe jeff bezos is willing to go job hunting in this economy — Justin "Hoops" McElroy (@JustinMcElroy) February 2, 2021

Amazon loses least productive worker pic.twitter.com/dI7xhKCKRC — dean (@DeanRed123) February 3, 2021

Adwait Patil

3. High School Starter Pack

The meme

Earlier this week, millennials got sucked into a nostalgic game sharing photos of their "high school starter pack" — images of their favorite music, fashion and technology from the 1990s and 2000s that defined their adolescence. Let's take a trip down memory lane.



Examples



Fine. High school me starter pack. I WAS BASIC, OKAY https://t.co/2FfgC8KMfs pic.twitter.com/iAjGEDIMqu — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) February 1, 2021

Everyone's high school starter kit seems infinitely cooler than mine. pic.twitter.com/oNntG6m2QP — Mark Yarm (@markyarm) February 1, 2021

Here's 'High School Me' starter kit 🎒



1. The band logo doodles are something I scanned from the back of one of my school books



2. The first guitar I brought home.



3. The exact CD player I had.



4. And… MSN obviously 💁‍♀️ https://t.co/LN8ZWVC61k pic.twitter.com/I8DiaiWZV9 — Emma McGann (@emmamcgann) February 1, 2021

high school me starter pack pic.twitter.com/NjtzoXW9cl — Inkoo Kang (@inkookang) February 1, 2021

James Crugnale

2. Stock Market BF And Astrology GF

The meme

Last week, the GameStop short squeeze took the internet by storm and launched a thousand memes, including "stock market boyfriend and astrology girlfriend." The pop culture meme usually juxtaposes a reserved "straight man" with a more glamorous and quirky woman.

The meme pokes fun at gender stereotypes of women being more interested in astrology and men being more invested in the stock market, while also taking aim at how often Hollywood's romantic portrayals fit the dichotomy of straight-laced versus free-spirited.



Examples



Stock market bf and astrology gf pic.twitter.com/hnzi0nvGEl — Nabil Shamim🕷 (@twatson_13) January 28, 2021

Stock market bf and astrology gf pic.twitter.com/tIEtZth8p6 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@dadwearingjeans) January 29, 2021

astrology gf and stock market bf pic.twitter.com/xglUvMroBY — bitchboy naughty (@markuardos) January 29, 2021

astrology gf stock market bf pic.twitter.com/FpOeN6fuKg — prash (@littlechirons) January 31, 2021

Astrology gf and stock market bf pic.twitter.com/zdnuJyu96x — b (@brownandboujiie) January 31, 2021

stock market gf and astrology gf pic.twitter.com/XJeY41OCwS — cee ☁️ (@rozdoyIes) January 30, 2021

my bf explaining to me the stock market while i explain to him the full moon in leo pic.twitter.com/q3ZMWn5SiS — ange (@angeapangea) January 28, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. Spinach Can Email Now

The meme

This week, scientists made a groundbreaking announcement: spinach can do email now. "What?" you may ask. "How? But seriously, what?" Great questions, all.

The reality is, of course, way less sci-fi than it sounds: what's really going on is that scientists at MIT have figured out how to transform spinach into sensors that can detect certain chemicals in groundwater. This means they can detect things like explosive materials, but they could also detect other substances that would allow them to monitor environmental changes — and give us data on climate change.

Of course, most of this was lost between the research itself and the headlines written about it: namely, that spinach can now send emails. Here's what we think that would look like.



Examples

i hope this email finds you well



regards



spinach — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) February 2, 2021

3 months from now there will be nazi spinach pic.twitter.com/TJJNOIrvnC — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) February 2, 2021

do NOT email my spinach — calathea (@eggshellfriend) February 2, 2021

and as i sat there typing, i couldn't help but wonder, if spinach could communicate better than him, was it time for me to leaf? pic.twitter.com/xopilbxGRT — sherry🥺 (@sherrysworld) February 2, 2021

Men will literally teach spinach to send emails instead of going to therapy — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) February 2, 2021

Length of spinach's email.

vs

Content in spinach's email. pic.twitter.com/ZB1JoMHMZT — Ólafur Waage (@olafurw) February 2, 2021

Molly Bradley

