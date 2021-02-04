Here Are All The 2021 Super Bowl Commercials Worth Watching

Super Bowl LV will take place Sunday, February 7, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with limited in-person attendance and will stream live via CBS at 6:30 PM Eastern. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and if the Chiefs win, it'll be their second consecutive Super Bowl win. With the Chiefs' star player Patrick Mahomes II facing off against the Buccaneers' Tom Brady, it's anyone's game.

The Weeknd is headlining the halftime show, but as always, the Super Bowl ads are set to be just about as entertaining as the mid-game live performance. Ads this year sold for a whopping $5.5 million per 30 seconds of airtime — a price that's always been high, but which has skyrocketed in recent years.

With many companies having taken a financial hit in the past year because of the pandemic, Super Bowl airtime has become a harder sell. In fact, some companies that have traditionally advertised during the game, like Coke and Pepsi, are sitting this one out or running fewer ads than usual.

As in years past, many companies have shared their Super Bowl ads in advance of the game. Here are all the ads you can expect to see on air Sunday night that are most worth watching.

Amazon

Alexa is transformed into Michael B. Jordan in this woman's imagination, much to the chagrin of her poor, shlubby boyfriend.

Uber Eats

The team at UberEats got Mike Myers and Dana Carvey to resurrect their "Wayne's World" characters. Party time! Excellent!

General Motors

Will Ferrell realizes Norway leads the United States in electric vehicle adoption and attempts to take on the Nordic country with the help of Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina.

Tide

This quirky Tide ad imagines Jason Alexander, who famously played George Costanza on "Seinfeld," plastered on the front of some kid's hoodie.

Cheetos

Ashton Kutcher accuses Mila Kunis of stealing the Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix, and Shaggy revives his 2000 smash hit.

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade

Bud Light makes a foray into the "2020 was the worst" ad genre with this literal take on the idiom, "When life gives you lemons."

Squarespace

The website building company enlisted Dolly Parton to update her signature song "9 to 5" with the help of Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle in this joyously frenetic ad.

Ford

Ford goes for a topical ad urging America to "finish strong."

Mercari

Mercari, an e-commerce site, is putting out their very first Super Bowl ad, and it's so quick that if you blink, you'll miss it.

Scotts & Miracle-Gro

The lawn and garden brands got John Travolta to attempt to make a TikTok video with his daughter while dancing in their backyard. Generation gap hilarity ensues.

Michelob Ultra

This sweet (some would argue saccharine) ad, soundtracked by A Tribe Called Quest, features sporting greats like Serena Williams and Alex Morgan, although it might leave you wondering what it's promoting.

Pringles

Astronauts may have pulled off a successful space landing, but nobody is paying attention because flavor stacking is all the rage in Pringle's new ad.

Stella Artois

Lenny Kravitz provides some star wattage to this short but sweet Stella Artois ad encouraging everyone to live their lives to the fullest.

Coors Light

This is the "Tenet" sequel nobody asked for.

Chipotle

Some kid asks whether a burrito can change the world, but many viewers will probably empathize more with his cynical sister.

Vroom

The online car buying site Vroom wants you to feel like buying a car from a dealer is akin to James Bond villain torture.

Not Participating

Budweiser

Breaking with tradition, Budweiser won't be airing a Super Bowl ad for the first time in 37 years. Instead, the company will be redirecting its advertising budget to increasing COVID-19 vaccines awareness.