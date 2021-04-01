Lil Nas X Pole-Dancing To Hell, Jack Dorsey In His Kitchen, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got honoring Mario's death, Jack Dorsey in his kitchen, Lil Nas X pole-dancing to hell and John Walker, the new Captain America.

4. Jack Dorsey In His Kitchen

The meme

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified before Congress last week during a hearing on misinformation, but all anyone could focus on was the tech titan's kitchen in the background.

Obsessing about the fact that Jack Dorsey, testifying before Congress from his kitchen, seems to keep multiple cups of spoons next to a utensil caddy on his counter. Why? Do they not fit in the caddy? Does neither fit in a drawer? pic.twitter.com/WpGfkPdPrG — Karen Levy (@karen_ec_levy) March 25, 2021

Dorsey's "BlockClock," providing "up-to-the-minute updates on the Bitcoin blockchain," also got some attention.

Jack Dorsey has a #Bitcoin BLOCKCLOCK behind him as he testifies infront of the United States Congress. pic.twitter.com/nAJ96cWGBF — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) March 25, 2021

Netizens had a field day riffing on Dorsey's backdrop, crowdsourcing what kinds of things he'd be serving dinner guests.



Examples



A single shot of Wheatgrass juice called a "bounty of gratitude." https://t.co/YMu0DrdBQs — Dan O'Mahony (@Dan_OMahony) March 25, 2021

Three raw peas arranged in a triangle, a side of organic celery, and an arc of 17 drops of artisanal habanero sauce. https://t.co/jw53Sjjwx0 — Jeff Barr ☁️ (@ 🏠 ) (@jeffbarr) March 26, 2021

"I'm having a friend for dinner" https://t.co/uhhVMThDBR — Donut Shorts (@DonutShorts) March 26, 2021

sad quinoa and brussels sprout bowl, good juice, and flat water https://t.co/KN2Se0vqLV — alex (@alex) March 25, 2021

Pic of me at 15 in my parents' suburban kitchen after reading Allen Ginsberg for the first time pic.twitter.com/7ItMLOYLnd — David Burr Gerrard (@DBGerrard) March 26, 2021

Guy looks like Dostoevsky in an IKEA pic.twitter.com/siSTD5vulL — Nick Burns (@NickBurns) March 25, 2021

James Crugnale

3. John Walker, The New Captain America

*Contains spoilers for "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"*

The meme

At the end of Episode 1 of Marvel's "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," a new character, John Walker, is introduced. Played by Wyatt Russell, Walker is the new, state-appointed Captain America, and his entry is not exactly welcomed by Anthony Mackie's Sam and Sebastian Stan's Bucky.

There was a similarly chilly reception of Walker's introduction from viewers. Filling Captain America's shoes is particularly difficult given fans' attachment to Chris Evans's portrayal of Steve Rogers, who had been a main character in the MCU since 2011. Additionally, many viewers did not take kindly to the brashness of John Walker's character, which contrasts sharply with that of his predecessor.

After "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" aired, viewers took to the internet to express their dislike of the new character, with some making digs at him for embodying the arrogance often seen in white men who are quick to insert their opinions and don't bother to acknowledge their privilege.



Examples



sam n bucky john walker pic.twitter.com/sGdqsmZH1o — ً (@ANTlHEROES) March 29, 2021

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier

Steve Rogers John Walker pic.twitter.com/QV2pusQGow — GR 62 | TFATWS era aaaaaaaa (@Ganesha_062) March 28, 2021

manifesting circle



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

Bucky beating

🕯️ John walker's ass 🕯

please

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 — mary tfatws spoilers (@marvelousxoxo) March 27, 2021

// The Falcon and the Winter Soldier spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

when you order it online vs when it arrives pic.twitter.com/5JOxp1w58e — Sinister Six movie warrior ⎊ TFATWS ERA (@horrorandseance) March 19, 2021

#JohnWalker thinks Captain Marvel should smile more. https://t.co/eFNlSoMV1K — TASK Leader of the Invincible Cult #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) March 29, 2021

It's also important to separate the actor from the character, and to note that while fans may dislike a character, it's never okay to attack the actor portraying the role:

friendly reminder



you can hate without hating

on this on him pic.twitter.com/jsWqLh8dKy — chey ᗢ (@sheridanpressfc) March 31, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

2. Honoring Mario's Death

The meme

It's official: this week, Nintendo removed a number of Mario Bros. games from its online store, including Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Bros. 35, and the original Super Mario Maker. It's sad news for Super Mario fans, to be sure — but fruitful news for lovers of darkly funny internet memes. So get in, loser, we're celebrating Mario's death.



Examples



We are all here today to mourn the death of Mario Mario #MARIOISDEAD pic.twitter.com/nY5FBZ1sZW — Eden (@Seijaku_Eden) March 31, 2021

Happy mario dies pic.twitter.com/Z2zYlWAIeI — felis2012 @ Bibliofold (@fffeli_) March 31, 2021

🪦 RIP in Peace Mario 🪦 pic.twitter.com/gfGaywNZir — host of the nightmare (@asheliren) March 31, 2021

Super Mario Odyssey (2017) concept art for Mario's skeleton! Happy Death Day, Mario! pic.twitter.com/MCob4LqqOj — Daily Super Mario Artwork (@DailyMarioArt) March 31, 2021

Bye-Bye to Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario 35, and most importantly, Mario himself! See ya at the execution! pic.twitter.com/mwxqhtf6Aa — Wormie (@NS_Worm) March 31, 2021

This is how Mario dies today. pic.twitter.com/DzMgMYMSh3 — Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) March 31, 2021

leaked footage of the public execution of mario pic.twitter.com/2zepAYyY3U — 𝓦𝓪𝓽𝓮𝓻 𝓢𝓽𝓸𝓻𝓶 𝓥𝓐 (@ev4n2k4) March 31, 2021

Bad news: Mario will be publicly executed at 12:00am Thursday 1st April



Good news: Luigi Time pic.twitter.com/MobLAUIhSp — splemb (@splemb) March 31, 2021

Mario is dead…..NOW ITS LUIGI TIME😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/eRLQtcaqY3 — SuperSaiyanJordan (@SSJordan_SSB) March 31, 2021

RIP to a legend.

🚨 MARIO HAS ESCAPED EXECUTION AND IS AT LARGE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0oYhxqkz4x — Kev ∞ (@AwestruckVox) March 31, 2021

Molly Bradley

1. Lil Nas X Pole-Dancing To Hell

The meme

Last week musician and overall online savant Lil Nas X released his new song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." The song's music video — in which he gives the devil a lap dance — is extravagant and, predictably, it both delighted and upset people with its evocative imagery.

For his part, Lil Nas X said he hopes the visuals, which were influenced by FKA twigs's music video "Cellophane," prompt a discussion about LGBTQ repression in Christian circles. "I want kids growing up feeling these feelings, knowing they're a part of the LGBTQ community, to feel like they're OK and they don't have to hate themselves," he told Time. Fans adore the singer's new direction, but critics continue to pile on him in an attempt to demonize his aesthetic choices. Not to worry: Lil Nas X hasn't backed down, and neither have his fans.



Examples



Lil Nas X: pic.twitter.com/0EhIyniXer — my tweets are muted, beloved (@Steph_I_Will) March 26, 2021

Old lil nas x New lil nas x pic.twitter.com/L6lh0jQoOy — Sunny banks 🍜 #FREEWESTPAPUA (@brisbanethot) March 26, 2021

lil nas x really said pic.twitter.com/D4woMQ3aSz — Vinny Thomas ! (@vinn_ayy) March 26, 2021

2019 lil nas vs 2021 lil nas pic.twitter.com/ncm7yg9ObH — slime (@BigSlattSr) March 26, 2021

Adwait Patil

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank "yeah I ate," Suez Canal memes, the Hugh Grant name game, "RIP, you would have loved…" and "stop crying, it's just a movie."