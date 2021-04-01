Lil Nas X Pole-Dancing To Hell, Jack Dorsey In His Kitchen, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got honoring Mario's death, Jack Dorsey in his kitchen, Lil Nas X pole-dancing to hell and John Walker, the new Captain America.
4. Jack Dorsey In His Kitchen
The meme
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified before Congress last week during a hearing on misinformation, but all anyone could focus on was the tech titan's kitchen in the background.
Dorsey's "BlockClock," providing "up-to-the-minute updates on the Bitcoin blockchain," also got some attention.
Netizens had a field day riffing on Dorsey's backdrop, crowdsourcing what kinds of things he'd be serving dinner guests.
Examples
James Crugnale
3. John Walker, The New Captain America
*Contains spoilers for "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"*
The meme
At the end of Episode 1 of Marvel's "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," a new character, John Walker, is introduced. Played by Wyatt Russell, Walker is the new, state-appointed Captain America, and his entry is not exactly welcomed by Anthony Mackie's Sam and Sebastian Stan's Bucky.
There was a similarly chilly reception of Walker's introduction from viewers. Filling Captain America's shoes is particularly difficult given fans' attachment to Chris Evans's portrayal of Steve Rogers, who had been a main character in the MCU since 2011. Additionally, many viewers did not take kindly to the brashness of John Walker's character, which contrasts sharply with that of his predecessor.
After "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" aired, viewers took to the internet to express their dislike of the new character, with some making digs at him for embodying the arrogance often seen in white men who are quick to insert their opinions and don't bother to acknowledge their privilege.
Examples
It's also important to separate the actor from the character, and to note that while fans may dislike a character, it's never okay to attack the actor portraying the role:
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
2. Honoring Mario's Death
The meme
It's official: this week, Nintendo removed a number of Mario Bros. games from its online store, including Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Bros. 35, and the original Super Mario Maker. It's sad news for Super Mario fans, to be sure — but fruitful news for lovers of darkly funny internet memes. So get in, loser, we're celebrating Mario's death.
Examples
RIP to a legend.
Molly Bradley
1. Lil Nas X Pole-Dancing To Hell
The meme
Last week musician and overall online savant Lil Nas X released his new song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." The song's music video — in which he gives the devil a lap dance — is extravagant and, predictably, it both delighted and upset people with its evocative imagery.
For his part, Lil Nas X said he hopes the visuals, which were influenced by FKA twigs's music video "Cellophane," prompt a discussion about LGBTQ repression in Christian circles. "I want kids growing up feeling these feelings, knowing they're a part of the LGBTQ community, to feel like they're OK and they don't have to hate themselves," he told Time. Fans adore the singer's new direction, but critics continue to pile on him in an attempt to demonize his aesthetic choices. Not to worry: Lil Nas X hasn't backed down, and neither have his fans.
Examples
Adwait Patil
