GameStop Meme Stock, Godzilla Vs. Kong, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

5. I Am Not Smarter Than

The meme

On January 21, a day after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's inauguration, Twitter user @SilentAmuse posted this tweet, urging people to trust Democratic officials and not to presume to know more than leaders in charge.

Seriously, if you knew better than they did, you'd have their jobs and wouldn't be on Twitter seeking validation for spewing uninformed, half-baked nonsense.



I'm not interested in hearing how they've "failed" you already.



Sit the fuck down. — Silent Amuse 🥁🐝💛🌊🌊🌊 (@SilentAmuse) January 21, 2021

Many Twitter users took issue with the message and proceeded to parody it, coming up with their own versions of "I am not smarter than" tweets that reference such ridiculous pop cultural figures as Ronald McDonald and Scooby Doo.



Examples



Repeat after me:



I am not smarter than a whisky drink.

I am not smarter than a vodka drink.

I am not smarter than a lager drink.

I am not smarter than a cider drink. — pegmé amidala (@see_em_play_) January 22, 2021

Repeat after me:



I am not smarter than Curvy Wife Guy.

I am not smarter than My Wife Fell Off a Cliff Guy.

I am not smarter than Don't Contact My Wife Guy.

I am not smarter than Shredded Cheese for my Wife's Fajitas Guy. — it's coup for my family (@GhostEsq) January 22, 2021

Repeat after me:



I am not smarter than the Nostalgia Critic.

I am not smarter than The Angry Video Game Nerd.

I am not smarter than Cinema Sins.

I am not smarter than the Game Theorists.



But if I l stand back and watch and learn,

I will be smarter than I am. — The Orwellian Gamer (@Dawchestuh) January 22, 2021

I am not smarter than Fred.

I am not smarter than Velma.

I am not smarter than Shaggy.

I am not smarter than Scooby Doo.



But if I stand back and watch and learn from those meddling kids, I will be smarter than I am. — Marty Smith (@MattSwift1977) January 22, 2021

Repeat after me:



I am not smarter than a 5th grader

I am not smarter than a 5th grader

I am not smarter than a 5th grader

I am not smarter than a 5th grader



But if I stand back and watch, I might be a redneck. — Thunder Nuggets (@AgitpropComic) January 22, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

4. Joe Biden Signing An Executive Order

The meme

Joe Biden isn't wasting any time, signing 22 executive orders in his first week and setting things in motion on all fronts. This might be the first meme from the new administration, and given its relative tameness, we can only hope the presidential memes get better from here on.



Examples



BREAKING: President Joe Biden signs an executive order that not all calls need to be video calls. pic.twitter.com/RgZOj2jnpa — Mike Lynch (@MikeLynch09) January 26, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: President Joe Biden signs executive order demanding for Adele to drop new album he states "girl we need the album" pic.twitter.com/5sHtPKJHk9 — Williams Escudero ➐ (@YahirEscudero) January 25, 2021

BREAKING: Joe Biden signs an executive order mandating all waterfalls in video games have something hidden behind them. pic.twitter.com/N5NcsXhZx4 — Damion Schubert, Zen Designer (@ZenOfDesign) January 22, 2021

Joe Biden issuing his executive orders: pic.twitter.com/ZpVPfwjYQJ — 𝔫𝔞𝔤𝔶 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔞𝔧 (@keithlnagy) January 20, 2021

BREAKING: Joe Biden signs an executive order mandating a Dua x Megan collab by the end of the year pic.twitter.com/vFyh8FKe0Y — chris🐬 (@MyCh3micalSwift) January 21, 2021

Breaking: Biden signs an executive order requiring all bar charts to start at 0 pic.twitter.com/2mPRb204V7 — Dr Catherine Klauss (@klaussmouse) January 21, 2021

Adwait Patil

3. Once COVID Is Over

The meme

A year ago tomorrow, January 30, the World Health Organization declared a "global health emergency of international concern" in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus in China. Little did we know, the pandemic — officially declared as such on March 11 — would completely upend our lives, not only for a few months, but for years.

Indeed, here we are, a year later, and the world remains shutdown. Governments around the world have approved multiple COVID-19 vaccines, which were developed in record time, but their rollout has been chaotic and sluggish. New infections in the United States are falling, having decreased by 34% in the last two weeks, but new, more infectious coronavirus variants threaten to reverse the trend and claim more lives. For every piece of good news, there's a piece of bad, or at least possibly bad, news that dims the light at the end of the tunnel.

At least we have the dark humor of Twitter. Over the last week, people have been comparing the end of the pandemic to other seemingly unlikely or distant possibilities, such as Rihanna finally releasing a new studio album. I'm not holding my breath.



Examples



"once COVID is over" is starting to sound a lot like "when the Wicked movie comes out" — laura j. brown (@laurjbrown) January 23, 2021

"once covid is over" is starting to feel a lot like "i'll pay you back tomorrow" — ziwe (@ziwe) January 24, 2021

"once COVID is over" is starting to sound a lot like "once im not depressed anymore" — winnie (@_justwinnie) January 23, 2021

"once covid is over" is starting to sound a lot like "when frank ocean drops a new album" — Trashvis (@Trashvis) January 23, 2021

"Once COVID is over" starting to sound a lot like "when Rihanna releases a new album" — sammy (@smirhnn) January 22, 2021

"Once COVID is over" is starting to sound a lot like "When I win the lottery." — Kiran✨ (@kiran_kaurrx) January 19, 2021

"once COVID is over" starting to sound a lot like pic.twitter.com/4hYXHZseiI — ᴛᴡɪʟɪɢʜᴛ ʀᴇɴᴀɪssᴀɴᴄᴇ (@twilightreborn) January 24, 2021

Jon-Michael Poff

2. Godzilla Vs. Kong

The meme

The heavily anticipated "Godzilla vs. Kong" trailer dropped over the weekend, with much more monster-on-monster action expected when it's released this spring on HBO Max.

In one corner, a radioactive reptile, and in the other corner, a giant gorilla:

THE FINAL CONTENDERS OF A WAR FROM LONG AGO. WHO WILL WIN? 🦎🥊🐒 pic.twitter.com/UJV311OHEW — IGN (@IGN) January 24, 2021

Some netizens breathlessly pondered who would come out the victor of this epic matchup.

I'm telling y'all, this is how Kong vs. Godzilla is going to end pic.twitter.com/fkI60XjX1a — Nenorama (@Nenorama2) January 26, 2021

Others enjoyed adding captions to the clash between the two behemoths that reflected their current emotional state.



Examples



I am determined to turn this into a viable new meme format pic.twitter.com/UP8aV2ekLn — Tom Neenan (@TNeenan) January 25, 2021

James Crugnale

1. GameStop Meme Stock

The meme

As you are likely aware, GameStop has been a trending topic this week thanks to a group of Redditors working together to drive up its share price and screw over a bunch of hedge funds that were betting against it. Here's a little background and explainer on all of this.

Today, popular trading app Robinhood joined a few other trading platforms in imposing restrictions on GameStop's stock and a few other meme stocks, preventing users from buying more stock and driving the price up further. This has infuriated many who are not involved in a hedge fund, given that the trading platforms' actions seem just as manipulative of the market as the manipulation that they're allegedly trying to curb.

Long story short, people are mad about that, but still glad that hedge funds are suffering, and generally having a blast watching the tables turn and power change hands, however briefly. And then some of us are still just struggling to keep up, which was the main theme of the meme roundup we put together yesterday on this same subject.

So please, enjoy yesterday's memes along with new ones we've since gathered.



Examples



Wall Street execs when they rig the stock market vs when other people do. pic.twitter.com/kxClDFqyQq — Danny Neary (@itsdannyneary) January 27, 2021

Me disguising myself as a hedge so that I can get funds pic.twitter.com/QFsO8L8iSW — Joe Gunn (@joegunn) January 28, 2021

great, now poor people are in the stock market. what's next, are they going to start playing tennis? will they travel?? i swear janet if i see one poor person near my yacht i will throw up — nash™ (@itsnashflynn) January 27, 2021

Youth Pastor: do you know who also crashed a market? — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) January 27, 2021

Every graph I've seen for the last year be like pic.twitter.com/sslhpyfszx — Sean Kross (@seankross) January 27, 2021

Please respect the markets, our app was not designed as a means of stealing from the rich to give to the poor. We here at Robin Hood believe that — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) January 28, 2021

Molly Bradley

