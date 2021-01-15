65
I BET I MAY, I BET I MIGHT

Submitted by Molly Bradley
How a bunch of Redditors made GameStop's stock soar, much to the chagrin of the hedge funds attempting to short it.

The Lede

In recent months, day-trading has soared in popularity, with scores of individual investors buying and selling stocks over short periods of time to make a profit. This isn't remarkable on its own — but what's different right now is that people are coming together online to drive up particular stocks, making it more difficult for habitual traders to predict whether stocks will rise or fall.

Key Details

  • GameStop is a video game retailer that, in the digital age, seemed destined to die out, which is bad news for its stock. Short sellers routinely bet such stocks will fall and profit from it.
  • Users on the subreddit r/WallStreetBets banded together to either buy GameStop stock or bet on it rising, resulting in the company's stock skyrocketing.
  • Investors who have been "shorting" GameStop are losing money and bemoaning the manipulation of what had been a predictable short trade stock.

