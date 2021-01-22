Bernie At The Inauguration, Vaccine Announcement Vs. Rollout, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Joe Biden and Lady Gaga, the vaccine announcement vs. the vaccine rollout, Donald Trump's note for Biden and, of course, Bernie Sanders at the inauguration.

4. Donald Trump's Note For Joe Biden

The meme

After much speculation following a norm-breaking presidency, it was confirmed that Donald Trump did in fact leave a note in the Oval Office for Joe Biden, just as previous outgoing presidents had done for their successors. On Wednesday evening, Biden called the letter "very generous" but wouldn't divulge its contents. No need, really, as the internet had already let us know what the letter said.

After all, Trump did leave Biden a note, a White House official confirms. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 20, 2021



Examples



Sources say Trump DID leave a note to Biden pic.twitter.com/ambmoZI2Jb — Sarah Polonsky-Pidgeon (@SarahPolonsky) January 20, 2021

Leaks of President Trump's note to Joe Biden.



"Dear Joe…." pic.twitter.com/6yUtg0pPFb — Brock Lobster (@ssmith2452) January 20, 2021

Trumps departure note to Biden: pic.twitter.com/GJe9RE78YP — Robert Schaller (@rdschaller) January 18, 2021

"I made this record in isolation during quarantine. It was a weird year, but I tried to capture that feeling. I hope you get a chance to check it out, I can send a download if you'd prefer." https://t.co/hgxKfPlUx1 — Jeremy D. Larson (@jeremydlarson) January 20, 2021

Adwait Patil

3. Vaccine Announcement Vs. Vaccine Rollout

The meme

After days, weeks, months of bad news last year, Pfizer and Moderna's announcements in mid-November that their COVID-19 vaccines are roughly 95% effective signaled a light at the end of a long, dark tunnel. Not only were the vaccines developed in record time, but their high efficacies are almost unheard-of in vaccinology. Finally, some good news.

Ladies: Prior to tonight, you were asked to prepare a vaccine for coronavirus.



Moderna, Pfizer, the time has come. Good luck, and don't fuck it up. pic.twitter.com/X3qhHfXVWb — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) November 18, 2020

With two highly effective vaccines approved by the FDA, the US government set a goal to vaccinate 20 million Americans by the end of 2020. However, as the ball dropped on December 31, just 2-3 million people had gotten their shots, despite the fact that some 12.4 million doses had been distributed across the country.

To speed up the vaccine rollout, former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced on January 12 that the government would release doses being reserved for second shots. But just three days later, the Washington Post reported that "no such reserve existed" or had ever existed: all vaccines had already been distributed to the states.

Operation Warp Speed helped produced a vaccine in record time; getting shots in arms is turning out to be a whole other story.



Examples



Vaccine Vaccine

Announcement Rollout pic.twitter.com/b3bJc3ZGQ6 — alex (@alex_abads) January 19, 2021

Vaccine Vaccine

Announcement Rollout pic.twitter.com/h25AhEWiVm — slim riggins (@rigginsslim) January 16, 2021

Vaccine Vaccine

Announcement Rollout pic.twitter.com/kqnDew9djN — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) January 19, 2021

Vaccine announcement vs vaccine rollout pic.twitter.com/f6a77TLXJI — Slade (@Slade) January 20, 2021

Vaccine Vaccine

Announcement Rollout pic.twitter.com/wO4wAVa4dX — tyler (the sunday paper edition) (@tylerdw) January 17, 2021

Vaccine Vaccine

Announcement Rollout pic.twitter.com/laFoIfSE1C — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) January 18, 2021

Jon-Michael Poff

2. Joe Biden And Lady Gaga

The meme

While Lady Gaga's dress at the inauguration may have inspired many memes because of its "Hunger Games" vibes, another meme featuring Lady Gaga and President Joe Biden had been gaining steam earlier in the week.

Twitter users have been coming up with funny captions for an image of the two from a 2017 PSA video for "It's On Us," a campaign launched during the Obama era to end sexual assaults on college campuses. The meme that emerged this week, however, is divorced entirely from the context of the video. It instead focuses on the fact that Lady Gaga and Joe Biden look like they are a couple with a significant age gap — and that Gaga's look is reminiscent of Meredith Blake in "Parent Trap."



Examples



It's giving me Dennis Quaid in Parent Trap pic.twitter.com/PzfWme84ZK — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) January 18, 2021

The fact is your father & I are together and it's about time you got used to it pic.twitter.com/VehyzVIE75 — mhairimcf (@MhairiMcF) January 18, 2021

Trust me, you'll love boarding school. pic.twitter.com/k1l5yu9xXw — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) January 18, 2021

your stepmother believes it's time you make it on your own and i agree pic.twitter.com/9DQqFrGa4W — beth (@bethbourdon) January 18, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. Bernie Sanders At The Inauguration

The meme

As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in Wednesday, Bernie Sanders appeared to garner the most attention from the internet with his charmingly unkempt presence at the inauguration, braving the chilly weather with his knitted mittens and Burton winter parka. He also was conspicuously holding a manila envelope, which reportedly held his ticket.

Bernie's mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

Sanders' trademark frumpiness captured the imagination of Twitter, with witty netizens coming up with many clever captions for the Vermont senator's appearance.



Examples



Bernie dressed to stand on line at the post office. pic.twitter.com/tVgFQisnWy — Clare Malone (@ClareMalone) January 20, 2021

Inside the envelope is an article Bernie cut out of the newspaper that he thought Biden would find interesting https://t.co/E2t7kYiPMN — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) January 20, 2021

homie swung by the Amazon locker on the way to the stage pic.twitter.com/RUmTANQgml — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) January 20, 2021

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain't his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

Why they do Bernie like this? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2erdoutaOg — LAVO (@LexLavo) January 20, 2021

it's time to loosen up these damn buttons! pic.twitter.com/bmuqExqw2T — jeremy (@jeremycabo) January 20, 2021

its called fashion pic.twitter.com/bTEo1uSyUd — the bïmbofication of thalïssa (@ccmfortablynumb) January 20, 2021

E-girls and their podcaster boyfriends pic.twitter.com/fmlWJrOBB4 — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) January 21, 2021

i am losing my mind pic.twitter.com/OsqthtS66E — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) January 21, 2021

I made a website where you can put bernie in places using google maps street view. Enjoy!https://t.co/UfY5g9xU2k pic.twitter.com/8rstiEXOHf — nick (@nick_sawhney) January 21, 2021

James Crugnale

If you're hungry for more memes, check out our roundup of all the best inauguration memes. Here, too, is last week's "Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank Capitol meemaw, then I just burst into tears, replacing Donald Trump in "Home Alone 2," Damn Shawty, let's... and Trump got banned from Twitter.