Capitol Meemaw, Then I Just Burst Into Tears, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

5. Then I Just Burst Into Tears

The meme

Back in May 2012, pre-fame Megan Thee Stallion tweeted the following:

So im driving right. Then I just burst into tears — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) May 18, 2012

After fans unearthed the emotional moment from the depths of Twitter, Photoshop experts people blissfully decided to share their own memorably histrionic moments in which they burst into tears.



Examples



James Crugnale

4. Replacing Donald Trump In 'Home Alone 2'

The meme

Last Sunday, someone tweeted out a petition to digitally remove Donald Trump from the Christmas classic "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." Before too long, Macaulay Culkin himself had signed on.

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Twitter users responded to the petition with gusto, with many offering up edited versions of the scene in which Culkin, as the one and only Kevin McCallister, talks to Donald Trump in the Plaza Hotel.

According to director Chris Columbus, Trump had bullied his way into getting a cameo in the movie, reportedly allowing the "Home Alone 2" crew to film in the Plaza, which he then owned, only if they included him in the movie.



Examples



due to popular request I have removed trump from home alone pic.twitter.com/HoTA2csMl4 — ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ (@maxschramp) January 9, 2021

Donald Trump has been digitally erased from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) and replaced by Christopher Plummer pic.twitter.com/X4hppGmssZ — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 9, 2021

NOW digitally replace the Home Alone 2 cameo with one of Dolly Parton 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/T1ATVSxfkC — Glen Scott (@glenrules) January 9, 2021

I can't believe they were able to get George Lucas' team to remove him in the Home Alone 2 special edition. pic.twitter.com/SzLbNjh9y3 — Ben "The Mediocre Gatsby" Mooney (@Ben_Etc) January 9, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

3. Damn Shawty Let's

The meme

What's the opposite of Rule 34? This meme. While its origins are explicit, it morphed last week into a wholesome escape and purified the timeline. Would you consider this a date?



Examples



a love story pic.twitter.com/aEk1OeoeA6 — teenie bo beenie (@gotsoybeanmilk) January 12, 2021

Adwait Patil

2. Capitol Meemaw/Aunt Tifa

The meme

Last Wednesday afternoon, while a pro-Trump mob still occupied the United States Capitol, @FlockaKnows tweeted the following photo of demonstrators along with the caption, "This is white privilege in America."

This is white privilege in America . Let that sink in pic.twitter.com/HPX8I4OjAM — ✨Bayanggg Bandit ✨ (@FlockaKnows) January 6, 2021

Within minutes, someone else, @1BrayWoods, quote-tweeted the image, adding to it a close crop of a smiling older woman holding an American flag, her expression firmly at odds with the mayhem unfolding in the nation's capital. "She don't even know where the hell she at," @1BrayWoods added. And just like that, the Capitol Meemaw meme was born.

she dont even know where the hell she at https://t.co/Q9XubxnToJ pic.twitter.com/LMHdy4sjWq — 🏁 (@1BrayWoods) January 6, 2021

Given the insurrection's grip on the nation's attention, many understandably interpreted the photo as being of the Washington, DC, crowd. It turns out, however, that the woman pictured wasn't actually at the Capitol — nor is she a grandma, in fact.

According to reporting by BuzzFeed News's David Mack, Capitol Meemaw was actually a peaceful demonstrator who was photographed at the Kansas State Capitol where she had gone to pray for the United States.

Now that we've fact-checked Capitol Meemaw, here are the best ones.



Examples



You're right. It was Aunt Tifa pic.twitter.com/NjonkiHwS1 — Jim Tews (@jimtews) January 7, 2021

"girl we really bout to overthrow the government" pic.twitter.com/RUII4wd2VK — Seth Rogen's väz (@LaniPierre) January 7, 2021

rare pic of meemaw breaking into the capitol (colorized 2021) pic.twitter.com/6XRXI7qFQ0 — emi wit da eyebrows (@emiisntfunny) January 9, 2021

A trillion dollar defense budget couldn't keep Meemaw from breaching our capitol building.



The American taxpayers deserve a refund. pic.twitter.com/VNzwCY81PR — thicc sicilian 🎅 (Stefano Sanzo) (@StefaBro) January 7, 2021

Jon-Michael Poff

1. Donald Trump Got Banned From Twitter

The meme

Shhh — do you hear that? Listen closely: it's the sound of a completely ordinary day on Twitter... without Donald J. Trump.

As most people online in America now know, President Trump was banned from Twitter following rhetoric in his posts that incited and encouraged the violence at the Capitol on January 6. It's far from his only offense — he has also been denying the results of the 2020 presidential election for months, with his sole penalty being an overly diplomatic warning at the bottom of his misleading tweets — but this was, it seems, the one that Twitter would not tolerate.

Twitter has banned Donald Trump for life: "We have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence" https://t.co/49dO2fUcCf pic.twitter.com/NWCZlK6w4O — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2021

Because Trump was desperate to thwart the ban and get back on Twitter by any means necessary, he was limited to retweeting from the @POTUS account, got a bunch of new handles he created banned, and got his campaign manager's Twitter account suspended as well. RIP Gary Coby, we hardly knew ye.

Gary Coby (digital director for Trump campaign) told Trump's social media director that Trump could use his account, and got suspended by Twitter 😕 pic.twitter.com/psMe2uE07i — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 9, 2021

Twitter had a field day with the news of Trump's ban, and the jokes were — as they always are at the most hectic of times — on point.



Examples



Chromatica II into 911 but it's Donald Trump getting banned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/1CLYaQMQp5 — ⚔️ GAGA DAILY ⚔️ (@gagadaily) January 8, 2021

Trump trying to get White House staffers to let him use their Twitter accounts pic.twitter.com/fQ0ZPGBvKa — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 8, 2021

Trump trying to sign up to another Twitter account #POTUS #TrumpBanned pic.twitter.com/kTD31QPzps — Dan Matthews (@DanMatthews23) January 9, 2021

Hello I am brand new to Twitter, what are you guys up to — John Barron (@barronjohn1946) January 9, 2021

But amid all the joking, don't forget what this historic event is really about: the ability to stay on Twitter as long as we want without having to log off out of existential dread because of the president's unhinged tweets, and instead, only logging off out of generalized existential dread.

i will always remember where i was when donald trump was suspended from twitter. i was on twitter — jonny sun has a new book coming out in april! (@jonnysun) January 8, 2021

Molly Bradley

