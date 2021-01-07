Places That Are Harder To Get Into Than The US Capitol, Bean Dad And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got men will literally do anything instead of going to therapy, Bean Dad, places that are harder to get into than the US Capitol and the CIA rebrand.
4. Bean Dad
The meme
On Sunday, the musician/podcaster/close personal friend of Ken Jennings, John Roderick, tweeted a lengthy story about how he had prevented his 9-year-old daughter from eating until she learned how to use a manual can opener — a kitchen tool she had never used before. The epic 23-tweet thread went mega-viral and drew the wrath of the internet, with Roderick being dubbed "Bean Dad" and most netizens calling him a jerk for his actions toward his kid.
Others began dunking on his tweets with memes, using his own words against him with hilarious photo captions.
Examples
James Crugnale
3. CIA Rebrand
The meme
"New year, new us," said the Central Intelligence Agency, which kicked off the week with a slick digital redesign and a "diversified" homepage. Designer Ryder Ripps, famous for his work with Kanye and Soylent, among other big commercial projects, claimed credit for the update, but later clarified that he had been joking. The visual media is a memer's paradise, as the examples below make clear.
Examples
Adwait Patil
2. Men Will Literally Do Anything Instead Of Going To Therapy
The meme
It's a longstanding issue that men are generally less likely than women to seek out therapy, and this reluctance to go to therapy can, in turn, lead to mental health struggles. Over the past week, a meme began to emerge with Twitter users listing all the things men would rather do in lieu of therapy. While some of the examples take shot at certain public figures, such as Trump and Bean Dad, others have taken inspiration from popular culture and cite movies and shows such as "Seven" and "Twilight: New Moon."
Examples
And this is sobering, but also poignant:
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
1. Places That Are Harder To Get Into Than The US Capitol
The meme
Yesterday, a MAGA mob stormed the Capitol building in DC while Congress was convening to certify the Electoral College votes. As this was happening, as always, people were coping with watching an attempted coup in real time by tweeting. One popular subject: how on earth did the Trump-supporting crowd get through Capitol security and DC police and make it into the building?
That mystery was solved pretty quickly: turns out the police did not try very hard to keep them out. This led to endless tweets bringing up places that are far more difficult to break into than the Capitol seems to be.
Examples
Molly Bradley
