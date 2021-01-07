Places That Are Harder To Get Into Than The US Capitol, Bean Dad And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got men will literally do anything instead of going to therapy, Bean Dad, places that are harder to get into than the US Capitol and the CIA rebrand.

4. Bean Dad

The meme

On Sunday, the musician/podcaster/close personal friend of Ken Jennings, John Roderick, tweeted a lengthy story about how he had prevented his 9-year-old daughter from eating until she learned how to use a manual can opener — a kitchen tool she had never used before. The epic 23-tweet thread went mega-viral and drew the wrath of the internet, with Roderick being dubbed "Bean Dad" and most netizens calling him a jerk for his actions toward his kid.

A dramatic reading of the Bean Dad thread pic.twitter.com/L4hNGO0iPL — Matt Awad (@MattJAwad) January 3, 2021

Others began dunking on his tweets with memes, using his own words against him with hilarious photo captions.



Examples



pic.twitter.com/NUocMnxiss — Return of the Living Bren (@dinosaurthe3rd) January 3, 2021

Hour four, she still hasn't figured it out pic.twitter.com/9KuQ5340Iq — merritt k (@merrittk) January 3, 2021

bean dad when his daughter asks for food because she's hungry: pic.twitter.com/9CvLc5JEiC — cielo (@cielosplaylist) January 4, 2021

the only bean dad i wanna read about pic.twitter.com/JUsUkiBUcM — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) January 3, 2021

when bean dad thinks about lunch pic.twitter.com/OCQbAznTAI — realhottiepants (@reallyhotpants) January 3, 2021

Making my four year old son explain to me exactly how insulin works before I give it to him. We've been at this for eight hours and he's fading fast. — Grace Freud (Thomas) (@GraceGThomas) January 3, 2021

Bean Dad, after watching his daughter struggle for six hours trying to open a can of beans, and then patting himself on the back for it: pic.twitter.com/XBfrwGMzf4 — Tomokocchi (@itsTomokocchi) January 3, 2021

James Crugnale

3. CIA Rebrand

The meme

"New year, new us," said the Central Intelligence Agency, which kicked off the week with a slick digital redesign and a "diversified" homepage. Designer Ryder Ripps, famous for his work with Kanye and Soylent, among other big commercial projects, claimed credit for the update, but later clarified that he had been joking. The visual media is a memer's paradise, as the examples below make clear.



Examples



CIA rebrand is giving techno festival in Frankfurt pic.twitter.com/tjPWo2AOa2 — cancela lansbury (@gossipbabies) January 4, 2021

CIA's new branding is like Captain Planet but when they put their rings together, they summon a swarm of drones that begin killing any civilians nearby pic.twitter.com/d4DYX2jv9m — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) January 4, 2021

The new CIA logo is literally a Mutek poster pic.twitter.com/3RsPzWzDFt — snacks pearl (@maxpearl) January 4, 2021

graphic designers have moved on from criticizing the CIA logo to now praising the new Burger King rebrand — Erik Carter (@erikinternet) January 7, 2021

Adwait Patil

2. Men Will Literally Do Anything Instead Of Going To Therapy

The meme

It's a longstanding issue that men are generally less likely than women to seek out therapy, and this reluctance to go to therapy can, in turn, lead to mental health struggles. Over the past week, a meme began to emerge with Twitter users listing all the things men would rather do in lieu of therapy. While some of the examples take shot at certain public figures, such as Trump and Bean Dad, others have taken inspiration from popular culture and cite movies and shows such as "Seven" and "Twilight: New Moon."



Examples



men will literally run for president instead of going to therapy — Colleen (@Coll3enG) January 3, 2021

men will literally teach you how to open a can of beans for 6 hours instead of going to therapy — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) January 3, 2021

men will literally learn everything about ancient Rome instead of going to therapy — lisatomic (@lisatomic5) December 30, 2020

men would rather watch hours of James Gandolfini going to therapy instead of going to therapy….has anyone done this — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) December 30, 2020

Men will literally dress up like a bat and fight criminals and costumed villains by night instead of going to therapy — New Year, Same Josh (@joshcarlosjosh) January 3, 2021

men will literally leave you stranded in the middle of the woods and run to Italy to try and sacrifice themselves instead of going to therapy 🙄 — THE TWILIGHT SAGA 🍎 (@Twilight) January 4, 2021

men will literally escalate a chaotic and dangerous rivalry over several years by spending a small fortune on fake beards instead of going to therapy pic.twitter.com/ogAahjeUB2 — rob trench (@robtrench) January 5, 2021

Men will literally commit elaborate murders based on the seven deadly sins instead of going to therapy — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) January 4, 2021

And this is sobering, but also poignant:

men will literally storm the capitol building, fight riot police and threaten the lives of senators rather than go to therapy — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) January 6, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. Places That Are Harder To Get Into Than The US Capitol

The meme

Yesterday, a MAGA mob stormed the Capitol building in DC while Congress was convening to certify the Electoral College votes. As this was happening, as always, people were coping with watching an attempted coup in real time by tweeting. One popular subject: how on earth did the Trump-supporting crowd get through Capitol security and DC police and make it into the building?

Well, confirmation that the cops literally just let them through pic.twitter.com/kqhLn4swjq — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 6, 2021

That mystery was solved pretty quickly: turns out the police did not try very hard to keep them out. This led to endless tweets bringing up places that are far more difficult to break into than the Capitol seems to be.



Examples



the olay body wash at CVS has better security — Isabel Steckel (@IsabelSteckel) January 6, 2021

Confederate statues had better protection than the US Capitol building… — barbz struggle tweets (@barbzstruggle) January 6, 2021

live view of the capitol police pic.twitter.com/D1jk2xzjqZ — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 6, 2021

Black hair products at Walmart https://t.co/xIy5QPIMOZ pic.twitter.com/2i6ll7MMVB — Tiaret the Tattooist (@tiarettee) January 7, 2021

A Frat kid asking "who do you know here" would of kept out the protestors better. — Bricks (@Brixgoods) January 6, 2021

Molly Bradley

