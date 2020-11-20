Bashful Princess Diana, Pfizer Vs Moderna, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Twitter Fleets, Pfizer vs Moderna, this claim is disputed, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, George Clooney giving 14 friends $1 million each and "The Crown's" bashful Princess Diana.

6. This Claim Is Disputed

The meme

Before, during and since the election on November 3, President Donald Trump, his supporters and his family have been tweeting out false claims about voter fraud and asserting that Trump himself actually won the election. (He did not.)

Somewhat helpfully, Twitter started appending warnings to tweets that make spurious claims about the election. They look like this:

Twitter

Aside from the fact that it's wild as hell that in order to find an example of this, all I had to do was navigate to the US President's account, where almost every single tweet is accompanied by this warning, Twitter's labeling has prompted a lot of jokes. Because outside of the straightforward outcome of the 2020 election, fact can get considerably murkier.



Examples



Anise, caraway, cilantro, and fennel are all fantastic and great additions to any dish



ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 17, 2020

I hate this website pic.twitter.com/LdqfMf5Nui — Steven Castillo (@STEEEZUSCHRIST) November 16, 2020

"How was the party? I wasn't invited."



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗮𝗸𝗼𝘁𝗮 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻. — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) November 17, 2020

I'm so happy to be alive!! Every day is a gift 🙂



ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 — honest jabe (@jaynooch) November 17, 2020

but she caught me on the counter

!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱

saw me banging on the sofa

!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱

i even had her in the shower

!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — festive sporps #blm (@OVECHKlN) November 17, 2020

To quote Ben Shapiro: "Facts [really should] care about your feelings."

no worries if not!



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 — mallorie sullivan 🌟 (@malloriesullivn) November 17, 2020

Molly Bradley

5. 'The Crown's' Bashful Princess Diana

The meme

There are many things about Season 4 of "The Crown" that make it memorable. It's the season where we get introduced to Princess Diana, the much-beloved People's Princess. It's also the season where we see the rise and fall of Margaret Thatcher, played by an almost entirely unrecognizable Gillian Anderson. And now it's also the season where a moment of Diana smiling bashfully at the camera has become a delightful meme.

Taken from a scene in which Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) and Diana (Emma Corrin) are being interviewed about their upcoming wedding, the clip shows a close-up of Corrin's face as she smiles bashfully while her fiancé answers questions from the press. Isolated from the context of the show, however, the clip has become highly versatile as a meme, used on Twitter to pinpoint and describe vastly different moods.



Examples



Here's the original, created by Twitter user Wayne David:

Me trying to decide what to have for dinner pic.twitter.com/cy1CVrMaXk — Wayne David (@WayneDavid81) November 16, 2020

And here are other examples:

Me on a Zoom call pretending I'm listening and not just looking at myself



pic.twitter.com/NzcZhZQvIt — Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) November 16, 2020

me on public transport thinking i'm the main character and everyone is interested in my mysterious past pic.twitter.com/ar8bdy95gQ — shauntay (@shauntae_stay) November 16, 2020

Me in the locker room in 9th grade pretending I was focusing on changing.

pic.twitter.com/K7gCWODi1U — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) November 17, 2020

me flirting in the supermarket behind my mask pic.twitter.com/ruwAIhVHBY — David Mack (@davidmackau) November 17, 2020

Me as a kid trying to use my latent telekinesis to move something across the room pic.twitter.com/hgienb7INp — Vinny | Black Lives Matter (@rwiggumrules) November 17, 2020

And coming back full circle to David:

Me creating a successful meme then watching everyone else tweet much funnier versions of it pic.twitter.com/cy1CVrMaXk — Wayne David (@WayneDavid81) November 17, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

4. Mark Zuckerberg And Jack Dorsey

The meme

On Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appeared via teleconference before a congressional hearing on how their companies were handling disinformation on their respective social media platforms. Netizens noticed the stark contrast between the two tech moguls, as Dorsey appeared with facial hair resembling that of a heavy metal guitarist and Zuckerberg looked a little pale.

Twitter, of course, had a field day with the juxtaposed images and let loose with fantastical descriptions of the pair.



Examples



This Senate hearing looks like the tale of a marooned lighthouse keeper and the robot butler he built to stave off loneliness. pic.twitter.com/7Mbvmyk19l — Philip Michaels (@PhilipMichaels) November 18, 2020

A wizard tries to convince a hobbit to steal some treasure from a dragon. pic.twitter.com/h8WPRqoeog — skullsinthestars – Black lives matter (@drskyskull) November 18, 2020

For 15 years the doll maker had lived alone in the shack on the hill. The townspeople had long thought him dead, or else driven mad by the accident. Then one morning, in front of the church, they find a porcelain figure. The sun glistens from its obsidian eyes. And so it begins. pic.twitter.com/2AIUH3WWRR — Josh Hall (@JoshAJHall) November 18, 2020

Interviewing magicians for your son's bar mitzvah on zoom. pic.twitter.com/aDGb8NUO3A — Bryan Paulk (@thebryanpaulk) November 18, 2020

This looks like one of those Spanish art restorations. pic.twitter.com/ghsjnzZZFL — Andrew Ervin (@Andrew_Ervin) November 18, 2020

James Crugnale

3. George Clooney Giving 14 Friends $1 Million Each

The meme

In the race of casual flexes, George Clooney might have taken the lead. In an interview with GQ, Clooney nonchalantly dropped that he had given 14 of his best friends $1 million each. He bought 14 Tumi bags, stuffed them with cash and, having invited his friends over to receive the gifts, asked them how he could ever repay them for all they had given him: "Oh, well: How about a million bucks?" There's not much fun you can make of his generosity, but there were definitely some attempts.



Examples



really should have responded that time george clooney invited me to a game of miniature golf https://t.co/GddoxyolSK — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) November 18, 2020

really tough day for me, george clooney's 15th best friend https://t.co/Q6OTQ5CXqE — conor tripler (@conor_tripler) November 19, 2020

How I'm about to infiltrate George Clooney's inner circle https://t.co/UQZ4PBYn0l pic.twitter.com/PLIApGZ0iV — Obi Arisukwu (@ObiAris) November 18, 2020

this is insane. imagine having 14 friends https://t.co/MRyP2V0kRS — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) November 18, 2020

"George Clooney is a piece of shit."

—George Clooney's 15th closest friend https://t.co/jNjfS8ViH3 — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) November 18, 2020

Adwait Patil

2. Twitter Fleets

The meme

On Tuesday, Twitter rolled out a feature called Fleets that, while new, felt a bit similar to Instagram Stories and, well, Snapchat as a whole. These fleeting tweets live atop the regular Twitter timeline, but unlike tweets, they disappear after 24 hours. Sound familiar?

Anyway, social media users instantly mocked the copycat feature that seemingly no one had asked for — and gay users in particular got a kick out of the fact that Fleet is also a brand of saline enemas.

That thing you didn't Tweet but wanted to but didn't but got so close but then were like nah.



We have a place for that now—Fleets!



Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH — Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020



Examples



The underpaid queer person on staff at Twitter who got their silent revenge when the bros decided to call it a "fleet" pic.twitter.com/VYavdl4XS0 — Ryan Ken (@Ryan_Ken_Acts) November 17, 2020

this twitter snapchat and instagram rn pic.twitter.com/ttVhnh3WV4 — gabe (@hornyIoI) November 17, 2020

Tik Tok copied Vine, one of Twitter's biggest failures.



Instagram copied Tik Tok, by making Reels.



Twitter copied Instagram, by introducing Stories, which Instagram stole from Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/XzQXNGCUSX — kyle a.b. (@kyalbr) November 17, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

1. Pfizer Vs Moderna

The meme

The world got good news last week when Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective in preliminary results. Then, on Monday, Moderna announced that its vaccine is 94.5% effective. As if to one-up Moderna, Pfizer reported on Wednesday that a "final trial analysis [showed] its COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective with no safety concerns," according to CNN. The news from both pharmaceutical companies is great, of course, but the reporting sequence of increasing efficacy rates made the race for a cure look like a bitter rivalry, which of course made for great meme material.



Examples



Ladies: Prior to tonight, you were asked to prepare a vaccine for coronavirus.



Moderna, Pfizer, the time has come. Good luck, and don't fuck it up. pic.twitter.com/X3qhHfXVWb — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) November 18, 2020

Moderna: "Yeah I've been to Tenerife"



Pfizer: "Oh very nice, I've actually been to Elevenerife" — 🎄✨MistleClo✨🎄 (@ChloeORourke_) November 18, 2020

But why does it have to be a competition?

if the pfizer vaccine is 90% effective and the moderna vaccine is 95% effective then just take both. 185% effective. covid's a goner. — jacky (@JackWilliamRtF) November 18, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

