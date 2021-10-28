Facebook Announced It Was Changing Its Name To 'Meta' And The Internet Had A Field Day
It's the moment we've all been waiting for. After a report from The Verge revealed last week that Facebook was planning to change its name — a change that was met with scorn from netizens — Mark Zuckerberg announced today during the company's Connect event that from now on the company would be known as "Meta."
During his presentation, Zuckerberg explained how he wanted the company to transition from a social media company to "a metaverse company." And after all, when your company is being investigated by the government for its role in spreading misinformation, the best course of action is to change your name and hope that all of your problems magically go away.
The news of Facebook's name change was immediately roasted by the Twitterverse. Here are some of the funniest responses we have seen.
Many internet users pointed out that when it comes to changing your name to "Meta," basketball player Metta Sandiford-Artest, formerly known as Ron Artest, had already got there first (he first changed his name to Metta World Peace and then to Metta Sandiford-Artest in 2020).
But perhaps this really says it best: