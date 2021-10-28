Facebook Announced It Was Changing Its Name To 'Meta' And The Internet Had A Field Day

IT ZUCKS TO BE YOU

It's the moment we've all been waiting for. After a report from The Verge revealed last week that Facebook was planning to change its name — a change that was met with scorn from netizens — Mark Zuckerberg announced today during the company's Connect event that from now on the company would be known as "Meta."

During his presentation, Zuckerberg explained how he wanted the company to transition from a social media company to "a metaverse company." And after all, when your company is being investigated by the government for its role in spreading misinformation, the best course of action is to change your name and hope that all of your problems magically go away.

The news of Facebook's name change was immediately roasted by the Twitterverse. Here are some of the funniest responses we have seen.

They've ruined the real world now let them ruin the meta world https://t.co/AePZywxzfZ — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 28, 2021

this all happened because zuckerberg never meta girl until college — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 28, 2021

Back in my day we called it Facebook, not Meta. pic.twitter.com/9rvv0yeTkn — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) October 28, 2021

"Our new name is Meta" pic.twitter.com/laGWvJ7Vs1 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 28, 2021

Facebook renaming to Meta like pic.twitter.com/PjfhEaxLhV — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. 💸 (@ParikPatelCFA) October 28, 2021

"Drop the 'Facebook.' Just Meta, it's cleaner." pic.twitter.com/tQWLvOWrBk — The Shadow Jedi (@Captain63857795) October 28, 2021

Facebook has a new name, and it might surprise you! pic.twitter.com/utpalJtgU1 — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) October 28, 2021

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/ewty6VbaVh — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) October 28, 2021

OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/w6yE2NG5pu — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) October 28, 2021

The team behind the Facebook's name change to Meta pic.twitter.com/AWY2lrczsg — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) October 28, 2021



Many internet users pointed out that when it comes to changing your name to "Meta," basketball player Metta Sandiford-Artest, formerly known as Ron Artest, had already got there first (he first changed his name to Metta World Peace and then to Metta Sandiford-Artest in 2020).

the original Meta name change pic.twitter.com/YnJgEoEEk7 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 28, 2021

Ron Artest 🤝 Facebook



Rebranding as

Meta — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 28, 2021

But perhaps this really says it best: