There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Am I A Jerk For Buying My Wife A Penis-Shaped Cake To Celebrate Our 10th Wedding Anniversary?

I (34m) was gearing up to celebrate my 10th anniversary with my wife (31f). I had an entire night planned out, like we were going to be trying lobster for the first time. Where the conflict arises was with the cake. I had always wanted to do a penis shaped cake since I thought it was funny, but I didn't know how my wife would react. However, since it was our 10th anniversary, I figured she would be used to my crude sense of humor. I went ahead and got the cake a couple of days in advance and put it into our fridge. However, my wife snuck a peek and was not pleased. She got really mad at me, and accused me of trying to ruin our special night. I thought that was ridiculous, but she's been mad at me ever since. Apparently she spoke with her family about it, and they've been blowing up my phone ever since (they're mostly conservative Mormons). I still don't think I did anything wrong by trying to do something nice for her, but I realized I might be TA because I haven't offered to get another cake yet since the mood is kind of ruined.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit generally agree that the letter writer erred. "You don't gift someone something you want," one of them writes. "If you wanted a penis cake, you could always ask for one for your birthday. Go get her the cake she wants." Read the rest of their answers.

How Should I Handle A Coworker Who Thinks It's Helpful To Distract Me From My Work And Calls Herself My 'Distraction Buddy'?

I have a coworker (Jane) who is a very nice person, if a bit socially clueless… We have an open plan office and are seated close to each other. Every time she sees me conferring with a colleague, she eagerly interjects in what she seems to believe is a friendly chat. For example, I was talking with a coworker about finding alternative solutions to offer a client, saying that we needed to have a Plan B ready. Jane overheard and called out, "Not to mention Plans C, D, E and F! I'll take Plan H, a vacation in Hawaii!" She then stood up and did a luau style dance. Another time I was talking with a colleague about work, and she came over and shoved her phone under my nose to ask me how old I thought a baby in a picture was. I said I didn't know, and she insisted I guess. When I guessed a month, she told me I was wrong and sat down to show me more pictures, urging me to guess again. These kind of incidents happen at least five times a day. I have ADHD, and this kind of thing is really harmful to my productivity. I find it very challenging to get back on track after this kind of derailment. I've tried explaining that to Jane, but she told me that it's good practice for me to keep myself focused, and will even introduce herself to others as my "distraction buddy." I'm out of ideas for how to make this stop on my own, but I don't know how I can possibly explain the problem to our manager… I'm already worried that I'm looking scatterbrained to colleagues because it's hard for me to refocus after the interruptions.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green advises the letter to try being very, very direct with Jane before getting their manager involved. "[I]t might feel rude to you, but (a) it sounds like Jane doesn't understand more polite messages, (b) it's not rude to tell someone they need to let you work, and (c) you'd actually be doing her a favor by being very direct, because the next stop on this train is your boss," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Should I Talk To My Children About The Fact That I Used To Be A Mercenary?

I have three daughters who live with me. My ex-wife told them what I used to do for work after I got out of the service, before they were born. I was a mercenary. I was hired by a reputable security firm, and I never did anything illegal or morally wrong, but my daughters look at me differently now. How do I set this right?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren urges the letter writer to be forthright with his children. "You need to have an honest talk with them — in an age-appropriate way — about your former career and be prepared to answer any questions they may have," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Accept My Husband's Decision Not To Take The Paid Parental Leave He's Entitled To?

I just returned to work after my 12 weeks of maternity leave, and I'm really struggling with leaving my baby in day care. Quitting my job is not an option, both because we'd have to sell our home and because I have a very niche job where positions don't come up often. Because of the nature of my job, I can't transition to part-time or work remotely. Here's the issue: My husband is entitled to take eight weeks of paid leave in our state, but he doesn't want to take it. He gives different reasons why not, like that it would be expensive (it wouldn't — the leave is paid), or that it would be inconvenient for his employer (he's entitled to take the time whether it's convenient or not!), but when I push him on it, it seems like he would just prefer to work. I can't understand his choice — I would trade anything (except our family's long-term financial solvency) for our baby to be at home for an extra eight weeks. I know I can't force him to change what he wants or make him stay home against his will. But how can I come to terms with my husband's decision to keep working? Every time we both go to work, I feel so upset that our baby is being left with a stranger at such a young age. For what it's worth, I moved here from another country that has 12-plus months of leave, so this is all completely insane to me.

[Slate]

Laura Bennett encourages the letter writer to try to understand why her husband doesn't want to take the leave. "Is it possible he's just scared to parent alone?" she asks. "Is he generally good about sharing the work of child-rearing, or is this fight a reflection of a broader instinct on his part that 'baby stuff' is your domain instead of his?" Read the rest of her answer.

Was My Sister Trying To Mess With Me By Giving My Daughter A Dinosaur Toy For Her Birthday?

Is my sister trying to mess with me through my daughter's birthday gift? My sister, "Ashley," and I have never been close. Growing up, our parents always pitted us against each other because (so they have claimed) they thought this dynamic of competition would help us become successful. It did not work, and our relationship has always been strained. The last straw was when my father left more money to me than to Ashley in his will. This seemed to really bother her, and we haven't talked much since he passed. Last weekend, my daughter — who is trans — turned 7. My sister knows that "Isabella" is a trans girl, but for her birthday she sent a plush dinosaur. It seems to me that giving Isabella a birthday gift that isn't girly was a passive-aggressive way of getting at me. So I asked Ashley about it. She claimed that she doesn't see dinosaurs as particularly gendered and that she herself (supposedly) liked dinosaurs as a child. I don't buy it. Dinosaurs are known to be a boyish interest. (For what it's worth, Isabella seemed happy enough about the gift and thanked Ashley over the phone. But I can't tell if she was just being polite to her aunt.) Am I overthinking this, or am I right to be suspicious?

[Slate]

Michelle Herman writes that it's difficult to know if Ashley hates the letter writer but that the gift has nothing to do with it. "You are a sufficiently forward-thinking person to fully support your trans child's identity (yay for you!) but also so backwards-thinking that you have the genuinely wacky idea that dinosaurs are for boys?" she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Salvage My Relationship With My Neighbors After Unnecessarily Lying To Them About My Pet Fish?

I (they/them) am single, live alone, and have been working from home throughout the COVID situation - the long-term isolation has been really hard. During the last year I took up fishkeeping, which has been really great for my mental health… In addition to the assortment of tanks in my actual apartment (basically one in every room, each with different types of fish), I set up a "balcony tub" with floating plants and rosy red minnows. Last week new neighbors moved into my building and I guess they must have seen my balcony tub because they asked if I had fish on my balcony and... I truly am not sure why... but I impulsively lied, like, "No! Of course I don't have fish on the balcony! Ha ha ha..." But the thing is: I do have fish on the balcony... Anyway, I have no idea why I lied other than like... maybe the built-up isolation of the last year and a half, and some internal sense that keeping fish on your balcony was Too Much, and therefore in order to not seem Super Weird to my new neighbors I should keep that under wraps? (Don't ask, don't shell!) But now I feel even *more* awkward and way weirder than if I'd just been like "oh yeah those are my minnows!" I lied about having fish on the balcony, and I clearly do have fish on the balcony. In the past I've had good relationships with my neighbors. Is there any way I can salvage this truly awkward introduction??

[Captain Awkward]

Jennifer Peepas suggests bringing a sense of humor into future interactions with the neighbors. "If you're making pleasant chitchat and decide that you want to clear the air, you could say, 'Hey, I do keep a tank of minnows out on the balcony and I actually have no idea why I said I didn't, I'm sorry. Anyway, how are you settling in?'" she writes. Read the rest of her answer.