How Can I Manipulate My Friend Into Being My Son's Designated Guardian Against Her Wishes, And Other Advice Column Questions

How Can I Manipulate My Unattractive Single Friend Into Being My Son's Designated Guardian Against Her Wishes?

I'm a single mom of an amazing 6-year-old boy. I asked my best friend if she would be his guardian if anything happened to me, and she said no. She's always said she didn't want children, but she's so great with my son that it really shocked me when she turned me down. I'm not close to my family, and I wouldn't want them raising him because of our different values. My son's father has never been in the picture; he would have absolutely no interest in raising my son, and I wouldn't want him to. My friend has babysat my son and even had him for weekends, so I know how good she is with him and he loves her. She is a great person, but not conventionally attractive, and she's never been in a relationship. I think she's always said she didn't want children because she knew that wasn't in the cards for her. Maybe it has become such a habit that she actually believes it now. I think she would make a wonderful mother. She's the only person I want to raise my son if I'm not around, so I'm thinking I have two options: 1) Work on convincing her. She always comes around if I keep at her long enough. Or 2) Drop it for now, and express my preference in my will and leave a sealed letter detailing why she's the only person I trust with my son. Which option is best? Or is there a better way to convince my friend that she should take my son? I'm not ill or dying, I just want this sorted out for my peace of mind.

[Slate]

Nicole Chung tells the letter writer that she absolutely cannot go ahead with her plan of trying to convince or force her friend to take on this obligation. "Even if you are right that she would be a wonderful mother, that is not what she wants," she writes. "Respect her, respect her decision, and make a different guardianship plan." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Continue My Online Affair With A Guy Who Lives In Nigeria And Ignores Me Except When I Mention My Income?

I have let myself get involved with a significantly younger guy. To make matters worse, I'm married. In my defense, before I even started talking to this other guy, my husband and I had come to a place in our marriage where we were more like roommates than husband and wife… I started socializing with men on social media, and I must admit I did get taken by a scammer for $12,000, which I shouldn't have never let happen. But I have met this great guy on another site. He lives in Nigeria and is younger than me. I know Nigeria has a bad track record for scammers, but this guy really doesn't seem like he would be into that stuff. As for my husband… I care for him and don't want to keep hurting him but my love for him isn't the way it should be. Yet, I can't bring myself to leave him. The guy in Nigeria begs me to fly to see him. We FaceTime each other and talk on the phone so much and text each other when he's not working. We are constantly on the phone — or we were, anyway. Lately, I have noticed that often I text him, call him or FaceTime him, and he doesn't respond back. Then finally, three days later, he will text back and ask when am I flying to him. I question him on why or what happened I haven't heard from him. His answer is always that he's been busy working. I've noticed that whenever I mention getting extra pay at work, he responds right away… [M]aybe, deep down, my heart is saying that maybe he is a scammer and actually doesn't feel about me the way I'd hoped he would. I get nostalgic looking back on how he treated me four months ago when we first started talking, and it's not the same. I've brought this up with him, but he just insists he's working to make a good life for us when I come.

[Creators]

Annie Lane informs the letter writer that this guy is, indeed, a scammer. "If you've completely moved on and are going to continue seeing other men, OK, fine," she writes. "But at least first give your husband the courtesy of a divorce — and don't give new suitors your credit card numbers, passwords, Social Security number, birthdate or other personal data." Read the rest of her answer.

How Should I Handle Being Bullied And Ostracized At Work Over My Refusal To Discuss Religion?

How does one handle colleagues who repeatedly ask, "Are you a Christian?" and won't accept the responses, "I don't discuss my personal life, including my religion, at work" and "Please stop questioning me about my personal life." The women I work with would not accept my refusal to discuss my religion despite my telling them that in America, we generally don't discuss religion, politics, money or sex with people we hardly know. Both women assumed I'm not a Christian (Jewish, actually) and continued to ask me "Why do you hate Jesus?" "Why do you hate God?" and so forth, within earshot of other co-workers. I approached my manager and eventually human resources, and they also seem to be unwilling to discuss this issue with the people questioning me. I was told to either put up or shut up. Soon, I was being ignored when I spoke during team meetings and ostracized in the break room and company cafeteria. What does one do in these delicate situations, and especially in these far more ideologically volatile times?

[The New York Times]

Roxane Gay urges the letter writer to talk to an employment lawyer. "You have done everything one could and should do — first by trying to handle the situation politely and privately and then going through formal channels," she writes. "It's unacceptable that your employer is unwilling to counsel your co-workers on what is and isn't appropriate in the workplace." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Husband To Take Care Of His Infected Earlobe After He Pierced His Own Ear On A Dare From A Child?

My husband teaches middle school. He came home from work with a small dangly crucifix earring in one of his earlobes. When I saw it he had explained a student gave him the earring and said he wanted to see him put it through his ear and he did. I told him pretty plainly I thought this was really unprofessional, a failure to set a boundary or a positive example for his students. He doesn't seem to think it's a big deal. I know that if I had a child I would not want their teacher doing this in front of them. That was a few days ago and it's still there. It looks infected. I don't think he's taking care of it. He doesn't want me mentioning it but I have still told him that I don't care if he has a pierced ear, I just think he needs to go about it professionally and with better hygiene. But he says he "just doesn't feel like it." Honestly I feel like I have a teenager in the house and I hate it. He is acting very childish but what is there really to fight over? I'm annoyed and this whole thing isn't sitting right with me at all.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/relationship_advice subreddit agree that the husband's behavior is alarming on multiple levels. "Something is for sure up with your man and you gotta get him to tell you what it is," one of them writes. "Because middle aged men in professional situations with other people's children don't act like this, as a general rule." Read the rest of their answers.

Should I Try To Get My Colleagues To Stop Mocking Me, Inaccurately, For 'Growing Up Poor'?

I work for "mean girls" who spend their days trash talking others while the whole office overhears. They often mock me for "growing up poor," and have made comments to my face like, "Since you didn't grow up with much money, you may not know about XYZ." Honestly, I don't care what people think, but it isn't true. I grew up solidly middle class in a nice home, plenty of food/toys, and occasional vacations overseas. I'm the only child of a civil engineer and a professor. They know exactly how I grew up, but to them it was "poor." I worry that there are people in our office who've legitimately struggled financially, facing issues like homelessness and lack of food security, and it feels elitist to call my family "poor" in that context. Due to casual office conversations, most people know a bit about my background, so the claims of poverty is all the more uncomfortable for me. Should I address this? How? With whom?

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery encourages the letter writer to bring this up with their supervisor and HR. "I think it's less important to try to distinguish your childhood from others in the office who potentially have had it much worse than it is to establish that your colleagues/management should not be constantly harassing you (and potentially others) for 'growing up poor,'" he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Is It Worth A Shot To Buy A Dog For My Mom Against Her Express Wishes?

My mom is a 70-year-old woman. Her dog recently died after being with her for 15 years. I know that she would love to have another pet, but she fears that she's not at a place in her life where owning another pet makes sense. I think she is just being morbid. I know she wants another dog, and I want to surprise her with one. I genuinely don't know whether or not she'll be offended that I went against her wishes, but I figured it's worth a shot. Do you think I'll offend her by surprising her with another dog? She talks about missing her dog often — even though she swears she doesn't want another one.

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole attempts to dissuade the letter writer from this plan. "Caring for a pet is a tremendous responsibility," she writes. "Unless you are willing and able to care for a dog for your mother, do not give her a pet without her blessing." Read the rest of her answer.