Are Apple's Third-Gen AirPods Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Earlier this month, Apple announced a slate of new products, including new Pro laptops and the third generation iteration of their flagship wireless audio device, the AirPods. Apple's popular wireless buds got their first major design update since inception and are now more compact, à la their Pro counterpart.

Along with a similar design to the Pro, the third-generation AirPods also feature technical upgrades — like adaptive EQ, force sensor and spatial audio — from their second-generation predecessor, come in a new form-factor and boast up to six hours playback on full charge.

Priced at $179, the reviews say Apple's big update to their cheapest audio device is good, but not great.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.



The New Design Isn't Perfect, But It's Better

The stems are 33 percent shorter than the previous model, but let in a lot of background noise because they don't have customizable ear tips. This can go both ways, says Verge reviewer Chris Welch.

The main side effect of their open design is that they let in a ton of outside noise. For me, that's always been a significant turnoff. But again, others value having the added awareness — be it for personal safety reasons or otherwise — and view this as an upside

[The Verge]

Welch, who previously had issues with the AirPod design being uncomfortable, liked the new design and felt the third-generation design had corrected a number of previous flaws.

Apple says it conducted a ton of user research when designing the third-generation AirPods, involving thousands of ear scans, heat maps, and so on. And at least in my case, something about the new shape definitely works better. They're staying put so well that I no longer feel the same anxiety about them tumbling onto the ground and down a sewer grate.

[The Verge]

The New Controls Are Hit Or Miss, But They Sound Good

The new controls on the shortened stems are good, but PC Mag reviewer Tim Gideon says the third-generation AirPods could've had better grip and it might take some time getting used to it.

Although the stems of the new AirPods are much smaller, the on-ear controls still work well. They are prone to accidental presses whenever you adjust the in-ear fit, however.

[PC Mag]

With spatial audio turned off, Gideon found the audio quality to be "balanced, clear sound with solid anchoring in the lows and definition in the highs," and added that the AirPods came through during intense sub-bass sections too.

At maximum volume levels (and these drivers can get far louder than they need to, or should), there's no distortion. The in-ear fit can still cause inconsistencies, but the bass response doesn't seem to suffer as a result. In some scenarios, the open design is even beneficial, making the lows can sound bouncier and more natural.

[PC Mag]

They're A Bit Too Mid

The third-generation AirPods "exist in a sort of limbo" writes TechCrunch reviewer Brian Heater. The design, features and sound quality are obvious upgrades from the previous generation but are still well beneath the Pro model.

Price point, I think, is the most compelling case here. Seventy dollars is not an insignificant premium to move from the AirPods to the Pros. But as someone who has regularly used the Pros for the past couple of years, switching to the AirPods for day to day use has been a noticeable step down.

[TechCrunch]



In terms of design and comfort, the Pro ear tips are also far superior and while wireless charging and spatial audio are welcome additions, but it's clear that this model doesn't offer the same benefits as other Pro models and users shouldn't have high expectations.

Watching the lines blur between the AirPods and AirPods Pro, it seems almost inevitable that the products will eventually merge into one. For now, the new generation is definitely a step up from their predecessors, and the $70 difference between them and the Pros is something to be mindful of. If you don't care about active noise canceling and/or prefer modeled plastic tips, then the choice is easy. For a fully premium experience, however, well, that's an easy choice, too.

[TechCrunch]

Purchase the AirPods Third-Generation on Amazon