The price of Dogecoin has continued to soar over the past few weeks, despite worrying signs that the bubble might soon burst. The value of the cryptocurrency, which is based on a meme, jumped to an all-time high of 69 cents on Wednesday morning, its current value having surged 12,000% since January.

Assuming that someone bought $100 worth of Dogecoin a year ago, how much would it be worth now? And would that have been a better investment than purchasing $100 worth of Apple or Tesla shares?

Based on Instagram account @statistics_data_fact's calculations, if you had invested $100 in Dogecoin a year ago, your investment would now be worth a staggering $20,738. By comparison, if you had invested $100 in Apple stock a year ago, your investment worth be worth just $159. Dogecoin's soaring value is all the more stunning when you compare it with the market values of Bitcoin and Ethereum. As of May 10, a $100 investment in Bitcoin equaled $641, and for Ethereum, $2,058 — around a tenth of Dogecoin's current value.



[Via Instagram]