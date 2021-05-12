Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
WHO LET THE DOGE OUT?
·Updated:

The price of Dogecoin has continued to soar over the past few weeks, despite worrying signs that the bubble might soon burst. The value of the cryptocurrency, which is based on a meme, jumped to an all-time high of 69 cents on Wednesday morning, its current value having surged 12,000% since January.

Assuming that someone bought $100 worth of Dogecoin a year ago, how much would it be worth now? And would that have been a better investment than purchasing $100 worth of Apple or Tesla shares?

Based on Instagram account @statistics_data_fact's calculations, if you had invested $100 in Dogecoin a year ago, your investment would now be worth a staggering $20,738. By comparison, if you had invested $100 in Apple stock a year ago, your investment worth be worth just $159. Dogecoin's soaring value is all the more stunning when you compare it with the market values of Bitcoin and Ethereum. As of May 10, a $100 investment in Bitcoin equaled $641, and for Ethereum, $2,058 — around a tenth of Dogecoin's current value.


[Via Instagram]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

YOU CAN'T HALF IT ALL
thisiscolossal.com

When the once burgeoning coal industry in Ruhrgebiet, Germany, began to decline, many of the workers' apartments were sold off. Oftentimes, new owners only purchased half of the building — miners maintained a lifelong right of residence to their quarters — creating a stark split between the left and right sides of the structure.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x