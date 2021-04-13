MUCH SURGE, WOW
Dogecoin Is Up 34% To An All-Time High
Submitted by Molly Bradley via markets.businessinsider.com
The LedeDogecoin is up 1,905% since the start of the year, in large part thanks to endorsements from public figures like Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg. It's impressive for a cryptocurrency that has never been taken particularly seriously — and people are certainly looking twice now.
Key Details
- "Dogecoin" refers to the doge meme, an image of a Shiba Inu frequently captioned with an idiosyncratic lexicon that includes many uses of the word "wow."
- Adam Levine, director of podcasts at Coindesk, says he thinks dogecoin is uniquely inviting to people otherwise uninterested in crypto: "It's cute, and it's not intimidating. It's partly because the tokens are very cheap."
- Since the price of dogecoin has remained relatively high this year, this momentum could give it real staying power.
