Picks Video Long Reads Tech
NFT
Bitcoin Science Photos Design Digg Features
216 members

It may be disruptive. A little crazy even. But, Meme Stocks are here and this is everything we know about it now. Long-live GME!

MUCH SURGE, WOW

Submitted by Molly Bradley via markets.businessinsider.com

Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency originally created as a joke about an internet meme, surged 34% today to a record high of $0.095896. Its total market capitalization is now over $11 billion.

The Lede

Dogecoin is up 1,905% since the start of the year, in large part thanks to endorsements from public figures like Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg. It's impressive for a cryptocurrency that has never been taken particularly seriously — and people are certainly looking twice now.

Key Details

  • "Dogecoin" refers to the doge meme, an image of a Shiba Inu frequently captioned with an idiosyncratic lexicon that includes many uses of the word "wow."
  • Adam Levine, director of podcasts at Coindesk, says he thinks dogecoin is uniquely inviting to people otherwise uninterested in crypto: "It's cute, and it's not intimidating. It's partly because the tokens are very cheap."
  • Since the price of dogecoin has remained relatively high this year, this momentum could give it real staying power.

Comments