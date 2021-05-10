Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Reddit user midisaurus tracked the price of Dogecoin — the cryptocurrency hyped by Elon Musk that started as a joke — during Musk's "Saturday Night Live" appearance. They plotted key moments from the episode, from the cold open to the rolling credits, to see how the cryptocurrency's price fluctuated as a result.

Dogecoin was trading at around $0.65 at the beginning of the show and reached a peak slightly above $0.70 during the "Dad's asking Elon Musk for financial advice" segment. It's lowest point — roughly around $0.50 — came when Musk said "Call me the Doge Father" on the show. As the episode ended, Dogecoin was trading at around $0.55.


