The internet is always changing. A lot. Even the most internet and pop culture-savvy people have to keep up with the current memes and evolving vocabulary of the web.

So it's no surprise that the majority of people are pretty hopelessly lost when it comes to internet culture. This data visualization from Viasat makes painfully, hilariously clear what people in different states struggle the most to understand.

The data team collected the most-searched internet terms by state by figuring out what people most frequently Googled along with the words "what is." The results:

Some of these states are asking good questions — what is a VSCO girl, really? — while others still haven't grasped what a gif is.

If you aren't clear on one or another of these terms, you can find a list of all of the above terms and their definitions here. No need to be embarrassed — unless you're one of the people in Alaska who still doesn't know what a meme is. (In which case, we'd really like to know how on earth you wound up here.)



