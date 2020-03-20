In the United States, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is continuing to grow rapidly. As of March 20, according to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 14,000 confirmed cases across the country.

Since the first laboratory-confirmed case in America was identified on January 21, the number of cases has ticked up consistently, but it remains unclear how fast the disease has spread in reality because the country's COVID-19 testing capacity was (and is) extremely limited — many suspected people with the coronavirus still can't get tested. As a result, the United States has tested a much lower percent of its population than other affected countries and experts believe there could be many more cases than what is being officially reported.

With that in mind, this chart shows the growth of confirmed cases, which is likely a severe undercount of the actual cases. Using official data from Johns Hopkins' repository of coronavirus cases on Github, Redditor r/felsonj produced an animated map displaying the confirmed cases over the contiguous United States spanning from January 21 to March 18:



[Via Reddit]