The judges for the eighth annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest have picked the winners and runners-up. Photographers from 78 countries entered images into the contest and some of them are quite spectacular. Here are the best photos from the contest as deemed by the judges.

Crabeater Seal

Best In Show / First Place.

© Greg Lecoeur / Ocean Art

Snaketooth Swallower

First Place, Black Water.

© Fabien Michenet / Ocean Art

The Blue Arch

Second Place, Novice Wide Angle.

© George Kuo-Wei Kao / Ocean Art

Treats from Maloolaba River

First Place, Nudibranchs.

© Jenny Stock / Ocean Art

Toads

Third Place, Portrait.

© Claudio Zori / Ocean Art

Green Field

Fourth Place, Nudibranchs.

© Mauro Apuleo / Ocean Art

Ice Rock

Second Place, Coldwater.

© Tobias Friedrich / Ocean Art

Blanket Octopus

Second Place, Blackwater. 

© Paolo Bausani / Ocean Art

Blended

First Place, Compact Wide Angle.

© Talia Greis / Ocean Art

The Story

Second Place, Macro.

© Wu Yung-Sen / Ocean Art

Alciopid Worm

Honorable Mention, Blackwater. 

© Fabien Michenet / Ocean Art

Glass Fish Reef

Honorable Mention, Reefscapes.

© Nicholas More / Ocean Art

Hungry

Third Place, Coldwater.

© Johan Sundelin / Ocean Art

Seahorse Bus

First Place, Novice Macro. 

© Jules Casey / Ocean Art

Sea Turtle Trapped

Fifth Place, Conservation.

© Francis Perez / Ocean Art

Egg Release

Honorable Mention, Marine Life Behavior. 

© Steven Kovacs / Ocean Art

Eye of the Tornado

Third Place, Wide Angle.

© Adam Martin / Ocean Art

The Sheep

Second Place, Nudibranchs.

© Andrea Pescarolo / Ocean Art

Snooty

Honorable Mention, Portrait.

© Galice Hoarau / Ocean Art

Clownfish Eggs

First Place, Supermacro. 

© Paolo Isgro / Ocean Art

The Choir

Fifth Place, Marine Life Behavior.

© Pedro Carillo Montero / Ocean Art


[Underwater Photography Guide via The Atlantic]

