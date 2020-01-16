The Winners Of The 2019 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest Are Gorgeous
The judges for the eighth annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest have picked the winners and runners-up. Photographers from 78 countries entered images into the contest and some of them are quite spectacular. Here are the best photos from the contest as deemed by the judges.
Crabeater Seal
Best In Show / First Place.
© Greg Lecoeur / Ocean Art
Snaketooth Swallower
First Place, Black Water.
© Fabien Michenet / Ocean Art
The Blue Arch
Second Place, Novice Wide Angle.
© George Kuo-Wei Kao / Ocean Art
Treats from Maloolaba River
First Place, Nudibranchs.
© Jenny Stock / Ocean Art
Toads
Third Place, Portrait.
© Claudio Zori / Ocean Art
Green Field
Fourth Place, Nudibranchs.
© Mauro Apuleo / Ocean Art
Ice Rock
Second Place, Coldwater.
© Tobias Friedrich / Ocean Art
Blanket Octopus
Second Place, Blackwater.
© Paolo Bausani / Ocean Art
Blended
First Place, Compact Wide Angle.
© Talia Greis / Ocean Art
The Story
Second Place, Macro.
© Wu Yung-Sen / Ocean Art
Alciopid Worm
Honorable Mention, Blackwater.
© Fabien Michenet / Ocean Art
Glass Fish Reef
Honorable Mention, Reefscapes.
© Nicholas More / Ocean Art
Hungry
Third Place, Coldwater.
© Johan Sundelin / Ocean Art
Seahorse Bus
First Place, Novice Macro.
© Jules Casey / Ocean Art
Sea Turtle Trapped
Fifth Place, Conservation.
© Francis Perez / Ocean Art
Egg Release
Honorable Mention, Marine Life Behavior.
© Steven Kovacs / Ocean Art
Eye of the Tornado
Third Place, Wide Angle.
© Adam Martin / Ocean Art
The Sheep
Second Place, Nudibranchs.
© Andrea Pescarolo / Ocean Art
Snooty
Honorable Mention, Portrait.
© Galice Hoarau / Ocean Art
Clownfish Eggs
First Place, Supermacro.
© Paolo Isgro / Ocean Art
The Choir
Fifth Place, Marine Life Behavior.
© Pedro Carillo Montero / Ocean Art