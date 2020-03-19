On Tuesday, as US cases of coronavirus spiked, President Trump told reporters during a briefing that he had been way ahead of the curve on the pandemic: "I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic."

Trump is not averse to lying, but given his past statements on the disease, this one is pretty blatant. Redditor u/ItsActuallyWhom charted some of the president's notable statements against the spread of the disease in the US:



[Via Reddit]