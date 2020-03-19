JANUARY FEELS LIKE TWO YEARS AGO

· Updated:

On Tuesday, as US cases of coronavirus spiked, President Trump told reporters during a briefing that he had been way ahead of the curve on the pandemic: "I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic."

Trump is not averse to lying, but given his past statements on the disease, this one is pretty blatant. Redditor u/ItsActuallyWhom charted some of the president's notable statements against the spread of the disease in the US:


For more of the latest on the pandemic, we're collecting all the latest news and analysis here.


[Via Reddit]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample