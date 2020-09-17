This Guy Takes Old Thrift Store Paintings And Adds Star Wars To Them
THE FORCE WAS WITH HIM

· Updated:

Redditor DaveRuinsArt, proprietor of Arrowhead Vintage & Handmade Goods in Canton, Ohio, made excellent use of his quarantine time by adding Star Wars vehicles and characters to unsold thrift store landscape paintings.

On Reddit, his hard work paid off, as he earned over 80,000 upvotes and made it to the front page.

I add Star Wars to thrift store paintings. from pics

"I started making these designs because I owned a vintage store and had some really beautiful landscapes but I couldn't sell for $5," he explained in an email to Digg. "I think I had one for two years and was thinking about just throwing it away and keeping the frame but I decided to give it a shot and added an ATST that had fallen over with Ewoks fishing off of it."

Dave said the paintings can take anywhere from three hours to a couple of weeks to complete depending on how much research and planning he has to do.

"Sometimes if the angle of the sun is really sharp I almost need to build something to reference or use toys," he said.

His viral paintings have been a blessing, he notes, as the coronavirus has been a challenge to his business.

"All the positive love from Reddit [has] been really good," he said. "I'm overwhelmed right now because I'm immunocompromised and can't hire anyone to work so it's going to be a fun challenge to keep up but I'm so glad to have work right now. This all couldn't have come at a better time!"

Dog fight on Hoth from Repaintings
I added Star Wars to another thrift store painting in quarantine. from pics


[See more of DaveRuinsArt's altered paintings at Arrowhead Vintage & Handmade Goods]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

