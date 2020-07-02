The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got shredded cheese wife, "I know a place," Pop Smoke's album and "form of privilege we don't talk about enough."
4. Pop Smoke's Album
The meme
Famed designer Virgil Abloh, best known for his use of quotation marks, came under immense public ridicule when the artwork for Pop Smoke's debut posthumous release, "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon" was not at all appreciated by fans. Abloh, who once tweeted that "Design is the freshest scam," in 2012, finally got caught up in one. Pop Smoke's fans eviscerated Abloh's cover art and the head of Pop's label changed his mind. Here's to Memes-4-Change-2020.
Examples
Adwait Patil
3. A Form Of Privilege We Don't Talk About Enough
The meme
Last week, in a since-deleted tweet, Twitter user isaacs tweeted out his take on having children and privilege, mainly that it is a form of privilege to not have children, one that we do not discuss enough. While this argument could have gone a lot of ways, discussing issues such as not everyone has access to birth control, his thread went in some weird directions, including talking about raising a pet is not the same as raising children and bringing up issues of euthanasia.
His tweet soon came under fire, with many parodying his original tweet, "Not having children is a form of privilege, and it's one we don't talk about nearly enough" to provide their parodies of the statement.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
2. I Know A Place
The meme
You can tell a lot about a person by the kind of place they'd take you to if they were to say, "Come on, I know a place" — and a meme that started circulating last weekend captures this perfectly.
From poking fun at the kinds of people you meet in real life to singers to famous literary characters, this meme made impressive rounds.
Examples
This is the kind of meme you could riff on endlessly. Let it be enshrined in contemporary rhetoric in the way of "as a treat" and "in the right headspace."
Molly Bradley
Shredded Cheese Wife
The meme
Over the weekend, Jason Vicknair voiced displeasure at the service at Mi Cocina, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Allen, Texas, on Twitter, lamenting that his wife had been waiting 18 minutes for shredded cheese, "as it's the only way she can eat fajitas," with an enclosed picture of her sitting slouched over with an aggrieved look on her face.
"[Mi Cocina Tex-Mex] My wife, date night after 3+ months locked up on quarantine. Waiting for shredded cheese as it's the only way she can eat fajitas," Vicknair wrote. "We've asked 4 people, going on 18 minutes now. Just unreal at Allen, TX location. We gotta quit blaming #COVID19 for crappy service."
The affronted customer's tweet got picked up by the Twittersphere and soon hundreds of people were dunking on the couple with various captions poking fun at their plight. Many found the woman's pained face to be reminiscent of various works of art.
Examples
James Crugnale