The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
SAY SHREDDED CHEESE

· Updated:

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got shredded cheese wife, "I know a place," Pop Smoke's album and "form of privilege we don't talk about enough."

4. Pop Smoke's Album

The meme

Famed designer Virgil Abloh, best known for his use of quotation marks, came under immense public ridicule when the artwork for Pop Smoke's debut posthumous release, "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon" was not at all appreciated by fans. Abloh, who once tweeted that "Design is the freshest scam," in 2012, finally got caught up in one. Pop Smoke's fans eviscerated Abloh's cover art and the head of Pop's label changed his mind. Here's to Memes-4-Change-2020.


Examples

Adwait Patil

3. A Form Of Privilege We Don't Talk About Enough

The meme

Last week, in a since-deleted tweet, Twitter user isaacs tweeted out his take on having children and privilege, mainly that it is a form of privilege to not have children, one that we do not discuss enough. While this argument could have gone a lot of ways, discussing issues such as not everyone has access to birth control, his thread went in some weird directions, including talking about raising a pet is not the same as raising children and bringing up issues of euthanasia.

His tweet soon came under fire, with many parodying his original tweet, "Not having children is a form of privilege, and it's one we don't talk about nearly enough" to provide their parodies of the statement.


Examples

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

2. I Know A Place

The meme

You can tell a lot about a person by the kind of place they'd take you to if they were to say, "Come on, I know a place" — and a meme that started circulating last weekend captures this perfectly.

From poking fun at the kinds of people you meet in real life to singers to famous literary characters, this meme made impressive rounds.


Examples

This is the kind of meme you could riff on endlessly. Let it be enshrined in contemporary rhetoric in the way of "as a treat" and "in the right headspace."

Molly Bradley

Shredded Cheese Wife

The meme

Over the weekend, Jason Vicknair voiced displeasure at the service at Mi Cocina, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Allen, Texas, on Twitter, lamenting that his wife had been waiting 18 minutes for shredded cheese, "as it's the only way she can eat fajitas," with an enclosed picture of her sitting slouched over with an aggrieved look on her face.

"[Mi Cocina Tex-Mex] My wife, date night after 3+ months locked up on quarantine. Waiting for shredded cheese as it's the only way she can eat fajitas," Vicknair wrote. "We've asked 4 people, going on 18 minutes now. Just unreal at Allen, TX location. We gotta quit blaming #COVID19 for crappy service."

The affronted customer's tweet got picked up by the Twittersphere and soon hundreds of people were dunking on the couple with various captions poking fun at their plight. Many found the woman's pained face to be reminiscent of various works of art.


Examples

James Crugnale

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

IN DEEP WATER

2 diggs marieclaire.com

After decades of fighting for recognition by the IOC, surfers will finally compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. Three American women are the best in the world — but only two of them can represent Team USA.

'I FEEL LIKE I'M IN A NIGHTMARE'

4 diggs washingtonpost.com

Clint Lorance had been in charge of his platoon for only three days when he ordered his men to kill three Afghans stopped on a dirt road. Today, Lorance is hailed as a hero by President Trump.His troops have suffered a very different fate.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample