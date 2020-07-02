The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got shredded cheese wife, "I know a place," Pop Smoke's album and "form of privilege we don't talk about enough."

4. Pop Smoke's Album

The meme

Famed designer Virgil Abloh, best known for his use of quotation marks, came under immense public ridicule when the artwork for Pop Smoke's debut posthumous release, "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon" was not at all appreciated by fans. Abloh, who once tweeted that "Design is the freshest scam," in 2012, finally got caught up in one. Pop Smoke's fans eviscerated Abloh's cover art and the head of Pop's label changed his mind. Here's to Memes-4-Change-2020.



Examples



Virgil put zero effort into that album cover. He literally used the first photo that comes up when you search Pop Smoke's name on Google. pic.twitter.com/pe9egHcjQj — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) June 29, 2020

virgil abloh be like pic.twitter.com/4sY38nLWLY — ultralightbeam MIAMI YEEZUS BLONDED WHITE FERRARI (@MIAMIULTRRA) June 29, 2020

Travis Scott – ASTROWORLD

designed by Virgil Abloh pic.twitter.com/XEXQaipvxa — 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) July 2, 2020

Blonde album cover by Virgil Abloh pic.twitter.com/smkdkb6R02 — 🇸🇻 (@laflameweirdo) July 2, 2020

Adwait Patil

3. A Form Of Privilege We Don't Talk About Enough

The meme

Last week, in a since-deleted tweet, Twitter user isaacs tweeted out his take on having children and privilege, mainly that it is a form of privilege to not have children, one that we do not discuss enough. While this argument could have gone a lot of ways, discussing issues such as not everyone has access to birth control, his thread went in some weird directions, including talking about raising a pet is not the same as raising children and bringing up issues of euthanasia.

His tweet soon came under fire, with many parodying his original tweet, "Not having children is a form of privilege, and it's one we don't talk about nearly enough" to provide their parodies of the statement.



Examples



Being able to afford a child is a form of privilege we don't talk about nearly enough — MC Das Kapital (@Sandernista412) June 26, 2020

Not being on twitter is a form of privilege, and it's one we don't talk about nearly enough. — Jean Chen Ho (@jeanho) June 26, 2020

Not having Kevin is a form of privilege, and it's one we don't talk about nearly enough. pic.twitter.com/jmaLmxvGVK — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) June 27, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

2. I Know A Place

The meme

You can tell a lot about a person by the kind of place they'd take you to if they were to say, "Come on, I know a place" — and a meme that started circulating last weekend captures this perfectly.

Men be like "I know a place" and take you to the lowest point of your life — keeks (@kiwikeeks) June 27, 2020

From poking fun at the kinds of people you meet in real life to singers to famous literary characters, this meme made impressive rounds.



Examples



Ppl in las vegas be like "i know a place" then take you here pic.twitter.com/sbqyCfnQvA — stummytime_ (@stummytime_) June 27, 2020

lesbians will be like "i know a place" and then take you to their therapist — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) June 28, 2020

cowboys be like I know a spot then take you home country roads to the place you belong (West Virginia) — Sabina (@sabinameschke) June 28, 2020

Talking Heads will be like "I know a place" and when you get there be like "this must be it" — Sophie (@jil_slander) June 28, 2020

Lady Macbeth be like "I know a spot" and then can't get it out — Cameron Barné (@Cam11235) June 28, 2020

samuel beckett will be like 'i know a place' and you wait and wait and wait and he never tells you where — word west (@wordwestpress) July 1, 2020

This is the kind of meme you could riff on endlessly. Let it be enshrined in contemporary rhetoric in the way of "as a treat" and "in the right headspace."

Geographers will be like "I know a place." — Xander Lenc (@x_lenc) June 28, 2020

Molly Bradley

Shredded Cheese Wife

The meme

Over the weekend, Jason Vicknair voiced displeasure at the service at Mi Cocina, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Allen, Texas, on Twitter, lamenting that his wife had been waiting 18 minutes for shredded cheese, "as it's the only way she can eat fajitas," with an enclosed picture of her sitting slouched over with an aggrieved look on her face.

"[Mi Cocina Tex-Mex] My wife, date night after 3+ months locked up on quarantine. Waiting for shredded cheese as it's the only way she can eat fajitas," Vicknair wrote. "We've asked 4 people, going on 18 minutes now. Just unreal at Allen, TX location. We gotta quit blaming #COVID19 for crappy service."

The affronted customer's tweet got picked up by the Twittersphere and soon hundreds of people were dunking on the couple with various captions poking fun at their plight. Many found the woman's pained face to be reminiscent of various works of art.



Examples



My Wife Waiting For Shredded Cheese As It's The Only Way She Can Eat Fajitas pic.twitter.com/Ygywu9gnJj — isaac (@ass_dentata) June 28, 2020

The faces of national tragedy:

"Migrant Mother," 1936 (by Dorothea Lange, FSA) and "But I Had To Wait For My Shredded Cheese," 2020 pic.twitter.com/VLO0coSgMn — David Poller Photography (@PollerPhoto) June 28, 2020

tfw the shredded cheese arrives pic.twitter.com/i79DGXLfPI — Parler exile (@lib_crusher) June 28, 2020

My wife, date night after 3+ months locked up on quarantine. Waiting for shredded cheese as it's the only way she can eat fajitas. We've asked 4 people, going on 18 minutes now. Just unreal at Allen, TX location. We gotta quit blaming #COVID19 for crappy service. pic.twitter.com/dhhSbQNKvC — alex (@alex_abads) June 28, 2020

"You're not getting our shredded cheese." pic.twitter.com/PRh7mvCMpW — Betty F*ckin' White (@BettyFckinWhite) June 29, 2020

James Crugnale