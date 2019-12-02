If you've been on Twitter lately, you may have seen the phrase "in the right headspace" floating around. If you're mystified as to where it comes from, you're in (bad) luck: we can catch you up.

Before we dig in, we hope you're in the right headspace to travel back in time two weeks: it was November 18th, the weather wasn't yet absolute trash, and you were still full of anxiety about reuniting with family at Thanksgiving and being unable to escape having the same conversation over and over with relatives asking you who your preferred candidate is.

Also, Twitter user Melissa A. Fabello just posted a long, thought-out thread about the best way to approach friends to initiate what could be a difficult or emotionally challenging conversation for the other party to have.

I want to chat briefly about this text that I received from a friend last week: pic.twitter.com/cfwYx3tJQB — Melissa A. Fabello, PhD (@fyeahmfabello) November 18, 2019

The notion that someone might not feel up to discussing something difficult is supremely reasonable. However, the inherent reasonableness of this idea was overshadowed by the final tweet in the thread, which proposed a template that someone could use in rebuffing a friend's attempt to initiate a conversation:

PS: Someone reached out and asked for an example of how you can respond to someone if you don't have the space to support them.



I offered this template: pic.twitter.com/lCzDl60Igy — Melissa A. Fabello, PhD (@fyeahmfabello) November 19, 2019



This last tweet got a lot of attention from Twitter, mainly because of the template's overly formal, distant tone that — given that it's supposed to be sent to a friend in emotional need — didn't strike anyone as very friendly at all.

I'm of two minds on this. It's definitely important to be respectful of people's time, space, and emotions, even good friends. But the framing of dealing with friends' pain as emotional labor, an interruption, a burden, often prevents me from reaching out at all even with consent — Lindsay Graves (@LindsayCGraves) November 18, 2019



Some people also felt like Fabello was misusing the term "emotional labor" throughout her thread, which term was originally intended to denote, as the person who coined the term, Arlie Hochschild, puts it, "the work of managing one's own emotions that was required by certain professions." In other words, emotional labor is the imperative to perform emotions in the context of a job — in retail, for example, or customer service.

The word thrown around most in criticism of Fabello's tweet was the word "transactional": most people were of the opinion that even if you didn't feel able to wholeheartedly support a friend at a certain point in time, implying that you had a limited amount of emotional space and couldn't offer them even a word of comfort would be the worst possible way to tell them that.

this shit feels pathological. "can you talk" is the sane person version of "do you have capacity for emotional labor right now"



i beg all of you to reacquaint yourselves with common sense. this transactional sheen over all our personal relationships is turrible https://t.co/w8ALDVgGiQ — Jaya Sundaresh (@shutupjaya) November 19, 2019

requesting $5 from my childhood friends for the service of accruing encyclopedic, intimate knowledge of their personal histories over three decades of constant communication https://t.co/uKZYesnreP — pierre menard (@PierreMenard) November 19, 2019



But the tweet thread did also have defenders: people who put emphasis on the fact that sometimes people are in their own crises and aren't able to help anyone else out, and who pointed out that the template Fabello offered is just that: a sample to be tweaked at will.

That way I'm checking in on them, but still setting a boundary. As someone with emotional disorders and a lot of friends with emotional disorders, I have to set boundaries for myself or we will all drag each other down on our bad days.



This is what therapy is for. — Chronic Tori 🥄 (@torilynnlovie) November 20, 2019



Ultimately, the heated debate gave way to more lighthearted tweets that imagined using the template exactly as-is:

Grandma: Can you pass the mashed potatoes?



Me: Hey! Im so glad you reached out. I'm actually at capacity/ dealing with some personal stuff right now, and I don't think I can hold appropriate space for you. Could we connect [later date or time] instead — Caitlin (@caithuls) November 28, 2019

EDITOR: story eta?



ME: Hey! I'm so glad you reached out. I'm actually at capacity / helping someone else who's in crisis / dealing with some personal stuff right now, and I don't think I can hold appropriate space for you. Could we connect [later date or time] instead / Do you h — Brittany Shepherd (@blrshepherd) November 22, 2019

sent a guy nudes and all he said was: Hey! I'm so glad you reached out. I'm actually at capacity / helping someone else who's in crisis / dealing with some personal stuff right now, and I don't think I can hold appropriate space for you. Could we — scorpihoe (@CORCORDlVM) December 2, 2019



Anyways. Back to "in the right headspace." Fast-forward to just a couple days ago, when the following tweet appeared:

I just want to say, a lot of y'all dump information on your friends at the wrong time without their consent. If you know it's something that could hurt them, ask permission before you decide to be messy. Please. pic.twitter.com/L3jWGni1FW — yana (@YanaBirt) November 29, 2019



The thing about this tweet that's causing people to react poorly is mainly its inherent contradiction: that while it takes care to be sensitive to the fact that the subject at hand might be too much for the receiving party to handle in that particular moment, it ignores the fact that floating such a loaded hint about the subject could be equally impactful.

Hence the torrent of responses this time around, some of which point out how awful it would feel to receive a message like this — it's essentially an even more loaded "We need to talk" text — while others take a more satirical approach that underscores how, uh, impractical the message would be in so many contexts.

I would rather someone text me that they're coming to kill me instead of texting me this. https://t.co/7Fu4DY2DnF — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) December 1, 2019

gotham



are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you pic.twitter.com/ePcFQGsUc6 — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) December 2, 2019

ceo: the ransomware has taken over our entire system. when was our last off-site backup?



sysadmin: are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you — Katerina Borodina (@kathyra_) December 2, 2019

"Are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you?" pic.twitter.com/u6ajsOGeJN — Alex Jacobs (@alexnjacobs) December 2, 2019



Jokes aside, most of us are instinctively sensitive to the fact that some topics of conversation are heavier than others, sometimes we're in better or worse headspaces than usual and we should take cues from our friends when we talk to them.

Or, to put it more succinctly: