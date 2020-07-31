THIS TUBE IS YOUR TUBE, THIS TUBE IS MY TUBE

· Updated:

Five billion videos are watched on YouTube every day and the stars of those videos aren't doing them for free. In fact, some of the biggest YouTube personalities are raking in millions of dollars every year.

The data-viz team at Top Dollar mapped out the most popular YouTubers in nearly every country around the world and found out how much they earned. They scoured through data provided by Social Blade and Vidooly to discover who had the most subscriptions. They also used Banner Tag to determine average daily views for each channel and the website Noxinfluencer to estimate the total earnings of these YouTubers.

Some of the key takeaways from Top Dollar's findings was that the most popular YouTuber in the United States is a six-year-old Russian-American girl named Anastasia Radzinskaya, who is estimated to earn $7.7 million a month from her videos. Swedish gamer PewDiePie aka Felix Kjellberg has the most overall subscribers on the video platform, netting a mind-boggling 105 million total subs, earning him approximately $1.16 million a month.

See a full-sized image of the map here.


[Read more about the report at TopDollar]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

WE HAVE A JOKE. WE'RE NOT SURE YOU'LL DIGG IT

3 diggs

This week, we've got more movies should end with a Rage against the Machine sing, The Last Great American Dynasty, "I have a joke" and "12-year-old me realizing I'm gay."

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account