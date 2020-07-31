Five billion videos are watched on YouTube every day and the stars of those videos aren't doing them for free. In fact, some of the biggest YouTube personalities are raking in millions of dollars every year.

The data-viz team at Top Dollar mapped out the most popular YouTubers in nearly every country around the world and found out how much they earned. They scoured through data provided by Social Blade and Vidooly to discover who had the most subscriptions. They also used Banner Tag to determine average daily views for each channel and the website Noxinfluencer to estimate the total earnings of these YouTubers.

Some of the key takeaways from Top Dollar's findings was that the most popular YouTuber in the United States is a six-year-old Russian-American girl named Anastasia Radzinskaya, who is estimated to earn $7.7 million a month from her videos. Swedish gamer PewDiePie aka Felix Kjellberg has the most overall subscribers on the video platform, netting a mind-boggling 105 million total subs, earning him approximately $1.16 million a month.

See a full-sized image of the map here.



[Read more about the report at TopDollar]