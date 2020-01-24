Last week, the camouflage uniforms of the US Space Force were mocked on social media for the fact that they were strikingly familiar to the camouflage patterns we've seen on other military uniforms before:

And this afternoon, continuing on with this grand tradition of unoriginality, President Donald Trump unveiled on Twitter the new logo for the Space Force, which, um, if you take a closer look, might seem oddly familiar.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

Twitter users were quick to point out the similarity between the new logo and the Starfleet Command logo from "Star Trek."

Trump just announced the new logo for the Space Force. The other is Star Trek Starfleet Command. pic.twitter.com/S7NeYdjR4C — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 24, 2020

We have no idea how much thought went into the process of designing the new logo, but it looks like the Space Force is definitely not choosing to boldly go where no man has gone before.