The viral handstand challenge started by Tom Holland initially involved Holland trying to put on a shirt while doing a handstand, with celebrities like Jake Gyllenhaal joining in on the fun.

call me old fashioned, but i was raised to take care of my husband. cook his meals, wash his clothes, and make sure he has a clean house to come home to. i live to serve his every demand. pic.twitter.com/Ov5yTPoY4r — the jake gyllenhaal protection squad ™ (@thejgps) April 2, 2020

But as you can see, Olympics gymnast Simone Biles took that challenge and made it so, so much better.