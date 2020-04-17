Bill Gates may have been the richest person in the world in 1997, but here's how the rankings of the world's wealthiest individuals have changed in the past two decades.

Using data from the Bloomberg Billionaire Index Yearly Report, Reddit user u/worldwideengineering put together this animation that shows the wealthiest in the people in the world from 1997 to January 2020.

As you can see from the animation, Gates has been the richest person in the world for the most part since 1997, with the exception of brief periods when his wealth was surpassed by Warren Buffet and the Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim Helú. According to the graph, he was also — very, very briefly — surpassed by the Wonowidjojo family, owners of a prominent Indonesian cigarette manufacturer, but their abnormally high spike in net worth in March 2011 seems likely to be due to a data input error.

In August 2017, however, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos overtook Gates to become the wealthiest person in the world and has held on to that spot ever since. In January 2020, Bezo was worth $113 billion, while Gates, in second place, was worth $98 billion.



[Via Reddit]