A Newspaper That Doxxed A Medical Worker Who Had An OnlyFans Account, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a newspaper that thinks an EMT worker with an OnlyFans account is a news story, an op-ed writer who doesn't think Dr. Jill Biden should use her academic title, a New York Times best-selling author that doesn't think Jeffrey Toobin did anything wrong, the aggrieved daughter of a Hollywood director and a Hollywood A-lister going through a mid-life crisis.

Saturday

The New York Post

The character: The New York Post, a NYC-based tabloid best known for its schlocky headlines and questionable news judgment.

The plot: On Saturday, the Post ran a story profiling a New York City EMT worker named Lauren Kwei who supplemented her income with an OnlyFans account. According to Kwei, reporter Dean Balsamini misled her about the scope of the story.

I did not want the NY Post to run this article, much less use my name. When Dean Balsamini first "interviewed" me, he did not tell me what this was about until after I disclosed most of my background. He did not include in his article that I started crying on the phone when he finally did tell me what he was inquiring about. He did not include that he played this "friendly guy" reporter who just wanted to get MY side of the story, since ya know, they were gonna run it anyway, with or without my input.

The repercussion: The tabloid was roundly criticized for doxxing a first responder.

Balsamini, as well as Post reporter Susan Edelman, received the wrath of the internet over their decision to publish the story, with many people accusing them of shaming the medic.

Journalist Dean Balsamini is that special breed of man that violently hates women he's attracted to, and instead of just looking at the nudes he pays for has to subsequently cyberstalk the woman in them, find out where she works, call her family, and write an article doxxing her https://t.co/5BkB4Zrn7y — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) December 14, 2020

this is a real american hero. anyone with an onlyfans is serving the community better than every single person that works at the nypost. https://t.co/BXrAT6tusi — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) December 14, 2020

A few days later, US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also weighed in on story, saying Kwei had nothing to apologize for.

Sex work is work.



The federal gov has done almost nothing to help people in months. We must pass stimulus checks, UI, small biz relief, hospital funding, etc.



Keep the focus of shame there, not on marginalizing people surviving a pandemic without help. https://t.co/eYib7310Rs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2020

In addition to being defended by AOC, Kwei has raised over $50,000 via GoFundMe.

Lauren Kwei, the paramedic who was outed by the New York Post for running an OnlyFans account to pay her bills, has now raised over $50,000 on GoFundMe. Also, I can't believe how fucking scummy these Post reporters are. Just absolute trash. https://t.co/uX7AmzN0Gf pic.twitter.com/OdV7xs8MkN — ishmael (@iD4RO) December 15, 2020

Later in the week, Kwei broke her silence to Rolling Stone's Ej Dickson and spoke out about her treatment by the newspaper.

The details of the newspaper's sleazy approach to Kwei shocked many.

This is shameful, and absolutely NOT how it's supposed to be done https://t.co/hv7QzTTjII pic.twitter.com/DCGorqTX0t — Kaleigh Rogers (@KaleighRogers) December 18, 2020

Balsamini has since deleted his Twitter account, but the newspaper hasn't apologized for its much-maligned report.

Sunday

Joseph Epstein

The character: Joseph Epstein, former editor of The American Scholar.

The plot: On Sunday, Epstein published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal entitled "Is There a Doctor in the White House? Not if You Need an M.D." which urged incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to stop using Dr., even though she has a doctoral degree in education.

"Madame First Lady — Mrs. Biden — Jill — kiddo," Epstein wrote. "Any chance you might drop the 'Dr.' before your name? 'Dr. Jill Biden' sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic."

The repercussion: Epstein's op-ed was dunked on repeatedly, with many readers characterizing his essay as condescending.

This debate comes every so often on twitter, so here is the conclusion:

*PhDs predate MDs, and the medical profession grabbed the title of doctor to make themselves appear more credible

*Female & POC scholars often as a way to insist people fo not overlook their real credentials — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) December 12, 2020

Imagine having a platform at the @wsj with an opportunity to use it for good but instead, you use it to insult our incoming First Lady just because you have a problem with powerful and educated women. By the way #JosephEpstein, she is Dr. Jill Biden to you. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 13, 2020

Dr. Biden implicitly responded to the op-ed in a tweet, saying she hoped to build a world where women's accomplishments are celebrated instead of diminished.

Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished. — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) December 14, 2020

A few days later, Dr. Biden responded to the drama on Colbert's late night show.

The outcry over Epstein's op-ed had professional ramifications as well, as he was removed from Northwestern University's website. According to The Daily Beast, the school told the campus newspaper that it "strongly disagree[d] with Mr. Epstein's misogynistic views."

Epstein did have at least one defender — Tucker Carlson — though he seems to have forgotten about all the times he has referred to other non-physicians as doctor.

Tucker Carlson last night suggested that Dr. Jill Biden should not be called a doctor "because she's not actually a physician."



There are a few things that Carlson left out. pic.twitter.com/daaNvxyXaf — Media Matters (@mmfa) December 15, 2020

Tuesday

Malcolm Gladwell

The character: Malcolm Gladwell, a staff writer for The New Yorker and author of "Outliers."

The plot: On Tuesday, the New York Times published an article about the downfall of Jeffrey Toobin, who was fired for exposing himself on a Zoom video call. The article included a cameo from Gladwell, who said he was "puzzled" by Toobin's dismissal from the magazine.

Malcolm Gladwell, one of the magazine's best known contributors, said in an interview: "I read the Condé Nast news release, and I was puzzled because I couldn't find any intellectual justification for what they were doing. They just assumed he had done something terrible, but never told us what the terrible thing was. And my only feeling — the only way I could explain it — was that Condé Nast had taken an unexpected turn toward traditional Catholic teaching." (Mr. Gladwell then took out his Bible and read to a reporter an allegory from Genesis 38 in which God strikes down a man for succumbing to the sin of self-gratification.)

The big Toobin article is a fairly moderate, restrained affair, but does feature an amazing late-in-the-third-act cameo by Malcolm Gladwell https://t.co/amSH0z6ylc pic.twitter.com/LR9ozNIR6d — Tom Gara (@tomgara) December 15, 2020

The repercussion: Gladwell's defense of Toobin was called into question by many of his journalist colleagues who had no time for his excuses.

Our national discussion about whether it's okay to masturbate in front of coworkers continues apace. https://t.co/oZDLLBF7RD — Maggie Koerth (@maggiekb1) December 15, 2020

MASTURBATING -DURING A VIDEO CALL WITH COLLEAGUES- IS OBJECTIVELY TERRIBLE https://t.co/Ie0FVvp57S — Jacob Dean (@SchadenJake) December 15, 2020

All these men who publicly have argued about how Toobin did nothing wrong need a smack across the face. https://t.co/ST8hk7sf9g — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) December 15, 2020

Despite the outcry, Gladwell refrained from further commenting on Twitter.

Wednesday

Hallie Meyers-Shyer

The character: Hallie Meyers-Shyer, filmmaker and daughter of Nancy Meyers.

The plot: For "Nancy Meyers Week," Vulture published an article by Rachel Handler entitled "A Chaotic Taxonomy of the Nancy Meyers Universe." Meyers-Shyer cried foul on Instagram, accusing Handler of being sexist and saying the article felt "all sorts of wrong."

Nancy Meyers's daughter, Hallie Meyers-Shyer, is upset with that feature pic.twitter.com/UkGimmucCD — alex (@alex_abads) December 16, 2020

The repercussion: Meyers-Shyer's post hit like a nuclear warhead on media Twitter.

Many celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling vehemently defended Meyers-Shyer's response.

redpilling myself by reading all the yas queen comments on the most deranged instagram post i have ever read in my life about @rachel_handler's objectively GLOWING nancy meyers ranking. this is a pro-sexism account now pic.twitter.com/iegY6up8Jy — rebecca jennings (@rebexxxxa) December 16, 2020

Others like Tavi Gevinson took the side of the Vulture reporter.

Others ribbed Meyers-Shyer for her outrage over the article.

Hallie Meyers-Shyer and also all celebrities in her comments: pic.twitter.com/hFmzvy2JPO — Rachel McCarthy James (@rmccarthyjames) December 16, 2020

Meyers-Shyer later set her Instagram profile to private. Her mom has yet to weigh in on the drama.

Thursday

Tyler Perry

The character: Tyler Perry, producer/director/actor, best known for his Madea movies.

The plot: On Thursday, Perry took a selfie and captioned it "This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I'm 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like."

This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I'm 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I'm going to walk with God, be the best father and… continued: https://t.co/gLHyNwRauG pic.twitter.com/3eXzXU2BEb — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) December 17, 2020

The repercussion: Perry's thirst trap made him a rare favorable main character on Twitter, with dozens of his single followers posting their own selfies in response.

Looking great Tyler!!!! I turned 61 on Dec. 7th!!! pic.twitter.com/WEtlpNwXHL — Elizabeth "Lizzy" Gannon (@Lizzyloml) December 17, 2020

Hi Tyler I'm 48 , single , 2 sons and blessed and highly favored walking into my next chapter you're not alone https://t.co/N9Ep6R7teh pic.twitter.com/Kml7dAhpSo — YAZZY💋 (@YazzyJP) December 17, 2020

Hey, Tyler. This is what 49 and single looks like. My kids are out of the house and in college and I'm living my blessed life. Dm me. pic.twitter.com/9F1tC8QWKz — Maya 🦋 (@mayaokc) December 17, 2020

I'm 43 & I do Bitcoin with my uncle Gary pic.twitter.com/BxBSUn67k0 — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney) December 17, 2020

Lifehacker even hailed Perry's tweet as an "underused asset in a social media novice's quest for love and romance."

Use a Thirst Trap to Fish Out Your Crush on Social Media https://t.co/b0l7bc88jp pic.twitter.com/BAtl5SxiAd — Lifehacker (@lifehacker) December 17, 2020

