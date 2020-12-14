190
FAN SERVICE

Submitted by James Crugnale
"I don't think they knew going into it that I was willing to put up a fight," says Lauren Kwei in an exclusive interview. “I don't think they knew who they were dealing with."

The Lede

Rolling Stones' Ej Dickson spoke with Lauren Kwei, the emergency medical worker that the New York Post doxxed in a story headlined "NYC medic helped 'make ends meet' with racy OnlyFans side gig." Kwei's outing by the New York Post has ignited discussions around sex work and shed light on the fact that EMT workers in New York City are not paid enough to sustain a living, especially during a pandemic.

Key Details

  • Kwei said she "came to terms with the fact that there could be consequences to (signing up for OnlyFans). I always knew that could happen, but I never thought it would be to this extent."
  • When Kwei told her mother she was selling nudes online, she asked her mom if she was disappointed. Her mother said, "No, I love you."
  • She feared the article would cause her to be fired and blacklisted by every EMT company in the city. So far her employer has stood by her.

