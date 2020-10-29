Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Party On A Private Island, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "I find it odd, if not curious," the moon is wet, pandemic depression colliding with seasonal depression and Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday bash.

4. The Moon Is Wet

The meme

NASA on Monday announced the groundbreaking discovery of water on the surface of the moon, its presence possibly increasing the feasibility of establishing a human habitat there. The announcement also led to many cheeky and incredibly mature memes about the moon being wet, a trend even news sites like The Washington Post have joined in on.



Examples



nasa employee: oh hey u guys are back early

astronaut: moon's wet

nasa employee: what?

astronaut: *grabs a mop* moon's wet — reni horror picture show 🍂🎃 (@reniadeb) October 26, 2020

Astronaut, returning to NASA and grabbing a wet suit/snorkel: moon's wet

NASA: what

Astronaut, inflating a unicorn pool floatie: moon's wet — 🔥🔥hElle M (they/them)🔥🔥 (@ellle_em) October 26, 2020

Nobody:



NASA scientists: the moon's wet! — Ella Zee 🌈👑 (@EllaZee5) October 27, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

3. Pandemic Depression Colliding With Seasonal Depression

The meme

Some news: depression's not just for sensitive millennials and poets anymore! Thanks to the pandemic, a lot of people who didn't previously struggle with mood disorders are feeling depressed. And thanks to that, news outlets have discovered that depression is pretty much an ever-more-widely appealing topic to write about. Take the Washington Post, for instance, which thought it was doing a good thing when it tweeted this:

Pandemic depression is about to collide with seasonal depression. Make a plan, experts say. https://t.co/OWMgWHOfeD — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 27, 2020

Of course, those with depression then felt obliged to point out that the whole thing about depression is that the very concept of "plans" becomes pretty much impossible. Which is not the only thing wrong with this tweet, but you know what, I'll let the pretty excellent responses take it from here.



Examples



Ah yes, depression, famously cooperative with and respectful of your plans, please tell me more https://t.co/TPbRGAu8uM — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) October 27, 2020

my plan is be sad but also cold https://t.co/EoyCes3DB7 — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) October 27, 2020

But you know, it's not totally hopeless to try and prepare for the sad, cold, dark months ahead. How about a little getaway?

For example, you could do 2 weeks of multiple health screens and ask everyone to quarantine, then surprise your closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where you can pretend things are normal just for a brief moment in time. https://t.co/5uGvZFLD2f — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) October 27, 2020

Molly Bradley

2. I Find It Odd, If Not Curious

The meme

Last Friday, blogger and Fox News political commentator Gregg Jarrett, seemingly still adjusting to working from home, posted a conspiratorial tweet suggesting his home internet service had been intentionally disconnected — by whom, it's unclear — to prevent him from publishing a "column that's highly critical of Joe Biden." Namely, he found the coincidence "odd, if not curious," much as I do his tweets.

I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit "send" on my column that's highly critical of Joe Biden my Wi-Fi service disconnected. Inexplicably, it will be out all day. Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the local store and sent the column . — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) October 23, 2020

The "Russia Hoax" author, whose blog still prominently features a post titled, "Does Google have Hillary Clinton's Bleach Bit Emails?" followed up the tweet with two more stating that he was sending said tweets while "standing in the middle of the street."

BTW… I had to leave the house to send this tweet. — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) October 23, 2020

I'm standing in the middle of the street, but will return home now. Don't want to get run over! So, I won't be getting communications. Sorry. I'm sure it's just a communications failure. Or not. — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) October 23, 2020

I find that odd, if not curious — and other people did too.



Examples



I find it odd, if not curious, at the moment I go to slam my dick in the silverware drawer, it begins to rain. Inexplicably, it will rain all day. Never happened before. Must be a coincidence. I drove to the local Starbucks and slammed my dick in that door. Checkmate libs. https://t.co/Kgmq8qkOQc — A.R. Moxon—Preorder THE REVISIONARIES In Paperback (@JuliusGoat) October 23, 2020

I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I became a weird rightwing guy my girlfriend started talking about Trevor. Inexplicably he now lives in my bedroom? Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the grocery store to cry. — Brendel (@Brendelbored) October 23, 2020

I find it odd, if not curious, if not bewildering, if not peculiar, if not surprising, if not suspicious, if not perplexing, if not eye-brow raise worthy, that my job could best be described as 'writer' — Charlie, but a ghost (@Atom_Person) October 23, 2020

I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I pressed "flush" on my toilet, my toilet clogged. Inexplicably, it will be clogged all day. Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the local gas station and finished my dump there. — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) October 23, 2020

I am happy to report that we now have a suspect.

I caused this outage due to my magical powers.



Aww, I don't have magical powers.



But I am a recovering computer science major and Wi-Fi problems are not the result of someone monitoring your keystrokes for bad words about Biden & then shutting it off at just the right moment. https://t.co/2vKnDHNfGd — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 23, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

1. Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Bash

The meme

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian announced to her 67.1 million Twitter followers that she had surprised her close friends and family with a trip to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday where they could "pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Kardashian's humblebrag did not go over well online, with critics slamming her for being out of touch, especially as millions of Americans are still struggling amid the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Hi Poors! I know you're hurting right now and can't figure out how you're going to feed your family, but please enjoy these photos of my family's expensive vacation! I know I'm lucky to be so fabulously wealthy so I'll make mention of it to sound sympathetic (I'm really not tho). — 🌴breathe in, breathe out, move on🌞 (@tropicalsoul) October 27, 2020

Netizens began mocking the socialite's faux pas by reprinting her tweet word-for-word with hilarious photo captions.

Patton Oswalt was one of the first to make light of Kardashian's tweet.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal for just a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/94nAMrgg2e — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 27, 2020

Others piled on with their own snarky photos riffing on the copypasta.



Examples



After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/3yS83fFsaS — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/WL3GGLTpMv — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/PyhfxSGG8e — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time pic.twitter.com/VUwIBZc0tc — Grendel's Mom (@ambernoelle) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/C4m6npxfxe — Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) October 27, 2020

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time." @KimKardashian #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/jWXqqitJAs — Melissa Gilbert (@MEGBusfield) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/HcNrQr6NYl — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/F6ThJ4J6De — Joey (@thejosco) October 27, 2020

James Crugnale

