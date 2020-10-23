A Military Base That Deleted Its Twitter Account After Going Horny On Main, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate "what the internet is talking about right now," we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
For this week, we have a horndog journalist making questionable life decisions, as well as the people who somehow found a way to defend the indefensible. Plus, we have a guy who doesn't like fatherly displays of affection and a US military base's social media account gone wild.
Monday
Jeffrey Toobin
The character: Jeffrey Toobin, staff writer at The New Yorker and chief legal analyst for CNN.
The plot: According to a Vice, who broke the story, Toobin was seen masturbating on a Zoom call during an election simulation with members of The New Yorker and WNYC radio.
The repercussion: News of Toobin's misbehavior broke the internet on Monday, with the hashtag #metoobin trending on Twitter. Toobin's Wikipedia page was briefly given its own "Zoom Dick Incident" section.
The New Yorker released a statement saying it was temporarily sidelining Toobin as it investigated the incident further.
Toobin also asked to be put on leave from his duties at CNN. "Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted," a CNN spokesperson said.
Dishonorable Mention
Jeffrey Toobin's Defenders
The characters: All the people defending Jeffrey Toobin on Twitter.
The plot: After the legal analyst was pilloried for his behavior, several media men rushed in to defend his seemingly indefensible actions.
Others, like CNN's Brian Stelter, characterized the suspension in ingratiating terms.
The repercussion: Many of the media folks that hastily came to Toobin's defense were swiftly ratioed and decided to delete their tweets.
Wednesday
Fort Bragg
The character: The Fort Bragg army base Twitter account.
The plot: The official Twitter account for the US military installation, which
has had more than 58,000 followers, made several sexually explicit overtures to a performer on OnlyFans, an adult-oriented content subscription service.
Then, suddenly and without explanation, the Fort Bragg Twitter account was terminated.
Following the incident, the XVIII Airborne Corps issued a statement claiming that the account had been "hacked" and that the matter was "under investigation."
The OnlyFans performer enjoyed the attention, tweeting, "normalize horny tweeting from US army forts."
The repercussion: After initially calling the incident a hack, the XVIII Airborne Corps backtracked and said they had found the culprit: a social media administrator.
"This morning, at the initiation of an investigation into yesterday's incident regarding inappropriate tweets on the Fort Bragg Twitter account, an administrator for the account identified himself as the source of the tweets," Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesperson for the XVIII Airborne Corps, explained.
"Appropriate action is underway," Buccino added.
Dishonorable Mention
John Cardillo
The character: John Cardillo, former New York Police Department officer.
The plot: Cardillo shared a photograph of Joe Biden embracing his son Hunter in a 2016 Popular Mechanics photoshoot, captioning it, "Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?"
The repercussion: Cardillo's tweet was spectacularly ratioed, with many folks sharing photos of themselves kissing or hugging their fathers, and others posting memes poking fun at his much-maligned tweet.
Others, like actor Zach Braff, took the opportunity to recall his own father's displays of love, writing, "I wish I had a picture of us just like this."
Thursday
Blake Lively
The character: Blake Lively, "Gossip Girl" star.
The plot: On Thursday, Blake Lively shared a couples photo of her and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, posing with their ballots.
Reynolds went on to share a similar photo with Lively standing on her tippy toes, her Louboutin heels suspiciously missing.
Jarett Wieselman drew attention to this chicanery, which quickly blew up on Twitter.
The repercussion: After being called out by the internet, Lively took her Photoshopped shoes to the next level on her Instagram story, writing, "@louboutinworld are you hiring? Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail."
Did we miss a "main character"? Please send us tips at [email protected].
Header photo courtesy of Wikicommons/Larry D. Moore.