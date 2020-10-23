A Military Base That Deleted Its Twitter Account After Going Horny On Main, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate "what the internet is talking about right now," we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

For this week, we have a horndog journalist making questionable life decisions, as well as the people who somehow found a way to defend the indefensible. Plus, we have a guy who doesn't like fatherly displays of affection and a US military base's social media account gone wild.

Monday

Jeffrey Toobin

The character: Jeffrey Toobin, staff writer at The New Yorker and chief legal analyst for CNN.

The plot: According to a Vice, who broke the story, Toobin was seen masturbating on a Zoom call during an election simulation with members of The New Yorker and WNYC radio.

The repercussion: News of Toobin's misbehavior broke the internet on Monday, with the hashtag #metoobin trending on Twitter. Toobin's Wikipedia page was briefly given its own "Zoom Dick Incident" section.

3. Career

3.1 Zoom Dick Incident

4 Views on U.S. Constitution pic.twitter.com/v1Wxs06Dzq — Zach Schonfeld (@zzzzaaaacccchhh) October 19, 2020

The New Yorker released a statement saying it was temporarily sidelining Toobin as it investigated the incident further.

Toobin also asked to be put on leave from his duties at CNN. "Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted," a CNN spokesperson said.

In a statement to VICE, Jeffrey Toobin apologized for the "embarrassingly stupid mistake." https://t.co/L2O81yjIiL — Laura Wagner (@laurawags) October 19, 2020

Dishonorable Mention

Jeffrey Toobin's Defenders

The characters: All the people defending Jeffrey Toobin on Twitter.

The plot: After the legal analyst was pilloried for his behavior, several media men rushed in to defend his seemingly indefensible actions.

Others, like CNN's Brian Stelter, characterized the suspension in ingratiating terms.

Jeffrey Toobin has been sidelined at a pivotal moment in the run-up to the presidential election. The reason: He exposed himself during a Zoom call with New Yorker colleagues in what he says was an accident. Here's our full story https://t.co/pHHNURlxnR — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 20, 2020

When Occam's Razor suggests someone humiliated himself through a combo of technological error, pandemic circumstances, bad judgment, & bad luck, it seems like we should react w/ empathy, politeness, & forgiveness, as we would want to be treated, rather than punitive mockery — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) October 19, 2020

The repercussion: Many of the media folks that hastily came to Toobin's defense were swiftly ratioed and decided to delete their tweets.

Was there some evil outside force that victimized this guy into exposing himself on Zoom? At some point @brianstelter people are responsible for their own actions. https://t.co/OE2ORhsfzi — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) October 20, 2020

WILL NO ONE THINK OF THE GUY WHO WHIPPED OUT HIS JUNK DURING A WORK CALL https://t.co/JDQMHamkYx — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) October 20, 2020

Wednesday

Fort Bragg

The character: The Fort Bragg army base Twitter account.

The plot: The official Twitter account for the US military installation, which has had more than 58,000 followers, made several sexually explicit overtures to a performer on OnlyFans, an adult-oriented content subscription service.

Bragg is horny pic.twitter.com/hV5x4OKl5V — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) October 21, 2020

Wooo he's not done pic.twitter.com/CjSpEgpMS0 — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) October 21, 2020

Then, suddenly and without explanation, the Fort Bragg Twitter account was terminated.

still can't get over that one of the biggest u.s. military bases got so overwhelmed by its mysterious and aggressively horny tweets that they decided the only option was to delete the entire account — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) October 22, 2020

Following the incident, the XVIII Airborne Corps issued a statement claiming that the account had been "hacked" and that the matter was "under investigation."

Earlier this afternoon the Fort Bragg Twitter account was hacked and a string of inappropriate tweets were posted to the account. When made aware, the Fort Bragg social media team deleted the tweets & temporarily moved the account offline. The matter is under investigation. — XVIII Airborne Corps (@18airbornecorps) October 21, 2020

The OnlyFans performer enjoyed the attention, tweeting, "normalize horny tweeting from US army forts."

normalize horny tweeting from US army forts — Quinn Finite (@quinnfinite10) October 21, 2020

The repercussion: After initially calling the incident a hack, the XVIII Airborne Corps backtracked and said they had found the culprit: a social media administrator.

"This morning, at the initiation of an investigation into yesterday's incident regarding inappropriate tweets on the Fort Bragg Twitter account, an administrator for the account identified himself as the source of the tweets," Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesperson for the XVIII Airborne Corps, explained.

"Appropriate action is underway," Buccino added.

Dishonorable Mention

John Cardillo

The character: John Cardillo, former New York Police Department officer.

The plot: Cardillo shared a photograph of Joe Biden embracing his son Hunter in a 2016 Popular Mechanics photoshoot, captioning it, "Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?"

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/XDMIsgjUKI — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 22, 2020

The repercussion: Cardillo's tweet was spectacularly ratioed, with many folks sharing photos of themselves kissing or hugging their fathers, and others posting memes poking fun at his much-maligned tweet.

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/wpwZeMKSLb — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/ZaBgjDpZ0G — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/YyF0hnJDi5 — Leigh Lahav (@leighlahav) October 22, 2020

Others, like actor Zach Braff, took the opportunity to recall his own father's displays of love, writing, "I wish I had a picture of us just like this."

My Dad would always hug and kiss me. He's gone now. I wish I had a picture of us just like this. https://t.co/S9MIhXVn1P — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 22, 2020

Thursday

Blake Lively

The character: Blake Lively, "Gossip Girl" star.

The plot: On Thursday, Blake Lively shared a couples photo of her and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, posing with their ballots.

Reynolds went on to share a similar photo with Lively standing on her tippy toes, her Louboutin heels suspiciously missing.

Jarett Wieselman drew attention to this chicanery, which quickly blew up on Twitter.

Someone please tell me I'm not crazy and that Blake Lively actually photoshopped a pair of heels on her feet for her photo pic.twitter.com/Wiwprqe0y3 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 22, 2020

The repercussion: After being called out by the internet, Lively took her Photoshopped shoes to the next level on her Instagram story, writing, "@louboutinworld are you hiring? Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail."

Header photo courtesy of Wikicommons/Larry D. Moore.

