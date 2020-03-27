We're not sure why Dean Allyson Green thought that a video of herself dancing to Rem's "Losing My Religion" would be in any way a helpful response to NYU students' recent requests for a tuition refund, given that virtual classes weren't what they signed up for, especially considering NYU's costly tuition.

According to Michael Price, the NYU student who uploaded the video on Twitter, Green asked the students to "dance along with her" in the email after explaining that the school wouldn't be able to give them refunds.

The Dean of Tisch sent this as an attachment to the email saying they won't give us our money back. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/Q63x5GqsJm — Hydroflask Lean, PhD (@michale_price) March 23, 2020

And just in case you think that this video is too surreal to be true, the video was uploaded to Tisch's Vimeo account as well.



[Via Twitter]